All the pleasure, none of the guilt

The traditional feminist position on porn has always seen it as an exploitative display of male power; an act of sexual pleasure ‘done’ to women’s bodies. But a new generation of women are interested in sustainability, equality, and porn’s potential power to turn them on, when done the right way. Enter stage right, ethical porn.

The stats reveal a lot. More than a third of 18 to 35 year old women watch porn at least once a week, according to a recent survey. And, fun fact: the majority of women surveyed reported being in a relationship and watching porn on their own for their own pleasure. As you totally should, if you want to, single, in a relationship, or other.

Another fun fact: most of the women also reported an interest in the ethics of the videos they were watching. That is, making sure the individuals featured are treated well, and ensuring what they’re watching isn’t perpetuating sexual stereotypes.

That’s what ‘ethical’ porn encompasses. Keep reading to learn more.

Ever heard of ethical porn? Here’s your beginner’s guide.

So, what is ethical porn?

In short, any content that cares about the performer’s welfare. That’s according to Mistress Tytania, a fetish pornographer and dominatrix who prefers the term ‘independent porn’ to ‘ethical’.

“Independently-made porn gives importance to the performers and to their sexual expression,” shares Tytania. “It often shows sex in a context that avoids cliches: think stereotyped body shapes, repetitive, mechanically-performed sexual acts, or reactions that sound and look predictable, or staged. Once you’ve seen porn when the people in it are enjoying what they are doing, you will always recognise it. You can’t unlearn it.”

Where do you start with knowing how to find ethical porn

Not sure where to start? Let these simple tips from Nichi Hodgson, author of The Curious History of Dating.