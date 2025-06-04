Forget Crunches – These Yoga Flows for Balance Target Your Core, Strengthen Your Hips, and More
If, like me, you spend most of your day sitting behind a desk or hunched over a screen, chances are your balance isn’t quite what it used to be. You’re not alone - modern life simply isn’t set up to support the kind of full-body stability that helps us feel strong, centred and grounded. Which is exactly where this round-up of the best yoga flows for balance comes in.
Far more than just standing on one leg, these sequences tap into deep core muscles, build joint strength, and improve proprioception (a fancy word for your body’s sense of where it is, F.Y.I.). And while a lot of workouts promise to “build balance,” yoga is one of the few forms of exercise that genuinely delivers - there's a reason people all over the world have been practising it for thousands of years, after all.
So, whether you’re new to yoga or want to level up your existing routine, we’ve asked top yoga instructors to share their go-to flows for boosting balance. Scroll on for their expert-backed picks - and don’t be surprised if you start standing taller, walking steadier, and feeling calmer as a result.
Keen to try more yoga flows at home? Check out our round-ups of the best 10-minute yoga workouts and best 20-minute yoga workouts for whenever you've got spare time. We've also got guides to yoga for beginners, the most doable yoga poses for beginners, and our favourite Yoga with Adriene free-to-stream classes, as well as round-ups of the best yoga for flexibility, yoga for lower back pain, and yoga for energy flows, here. And if you're looking to upgrade your yoga kit, you'll want to see our guide to the best yoga clothes money can buy.
Yoga flows for balance are beloved by teachers all over the world - here, top experts share their favourites
What are yoga flows for balance?
While all yoga flows tend to have overlapping moves and sequences, yoga flows for balance focus on enhancing your body's control and stability.
“Balancing poses in yoga involve challenging your body’s relationship to gravity in some way,” explains yoga instructor Anouska Shenn. “You might be standing on one leg, or balancing on your hands or forearms, to name two of the more obvious ones, but there are lots of possibilities.”
Aside from the static poses, the balance also comes from the dynamic movement as we transition from one pose to the next. This is wonderful for sharpening our body's coordination.
“Yoga often literally forces you to balance,” Laura Pearce, senior yoga and breathwork teacher, comments. “Tree pose, Warrior III, Half Moon – these positions are training your body's stabiliser muscles and improving proprioception. When you're trying not to faceplant during Eagle pose, your body is getting smarter about balance.”
@iamlarasophiee ♬ higher by tems cover - izjendo
What are the benefits of yoga flows for balance?
We might not think about balance every day, but it’s one of those foundational elements of fitness that quietly supports everything we do - from walking up stairs to holding good posture while we sit.
Here are three key benefits of incorporating balance-focused yoga into your weekly workout routine.
1. They build core strength and stability
Balance work in yoga calls on your deep core muscles - think transverse abdominals and obliques - to keep you grounded. Over time, this helps you feel stronger, more stable, and better supported through everyday movement, as well as on the mat.
And don't just take our word for this. A study back in 2014 found that certain yoga poses (including High Plank and Upward-Facing Dog) effectively engage core muscles, enhancing overall core stability as a result.
2. They improve posture and alignment
We all know that spending hours at a desk isn't good for us. Happily, yoga for balance can help reverse these effects, as yoga teacher Pearce explains. "These types of flows will improve your posture, which naturally helps with stability and mobility over time," she said to MC UK.
The research backs this up, with a study from 2016 showing that regular yoga practice led to measurable improvements in posture among participants, particularly in spinal alignment and muscular balance. That's solid enough evidence for us.
3. They support better joint health
Like all of the best low-impact workouts, yoga flows for balance strengthen the muscles around your joints, which are key for longevity and joint stability.
"The poses help train so many key muscle groups in the body, developing strength and endurance, as well as stimulating bone density through the compressive forces of our bodyweight and gravity," Shenn explains. "And for these reasons, balancing poses are especially helpful for ageing joints and to help prevent falls."
@makeitraene ♬ La Lecon Particuliere - Bof La Lecon Particuliere - Francis Lai & Christian Gaubert
5 best yoga flows for balance to try at home
1. Boho Beautiful - A Graceful Balance Yoga Flow
What? A flow with many different standing and deep stretching yoga poses, designed to build strength, balance, and flexibility.
Why? Aside from being great for working on our balance and posture, the instructor's approach is ideal for yoga beginners. "Juliana Spicoluk has the most lovely, calming voice with music in the background to support your practice," yoga teacher Grace McGeehan says. "She helps you to feel safe and welcome."
How long? Twenty minutes.
2. Yoga with Adriene - Brain + Body Balance
What? A holistic yoga flow designed to help you feel more balanced from the inside out.
Why? Yoga with Adriene is one of the most popular yoga channels on YouTube, and for good reason. "Adriene so cleverly created yoga flows that are accessible to all bodies, making sure that everybody will benefit so much from her practices," McGeehan summarises.
How long? 22 minutes.
3. Yoga Collective London - Balance Flow
What? A balanced flow with an emphasis on grounding and footwork.
Why? This one is ideal for anyone looking to improve their foundational stability. "Your feet and ankles are your body's first point of contact with the ground, so strengthening them, which this flow aims to do, creates a more stable base for all standing poses," teacher Pearce says.
How long? 45 minutes.
4. Arianna Elizabeth - 20-Minute Yoga Flow for Balance and Stability
What? A beginner-to-intermediate friendly balance flow.
Why? "Arianna’s flow is slow-paced and perfectly explained for beginners," instructor Shenn advocates. "It includes many of the classic standing balances, as well as a Crow pose with feet on the ground to build confidence when shifting more weight onto the hands."
How long? Twenty minutes.
5. Yoga With Adriene - Yoga for Transitions
What? A flow with a focus on deep hip openers, low back relief, and core strength.
Why? "This gentle and mindful flow from Adriene focuses on the movement between the postures," Shenn says. "No standing poses, so it’s a good one for those low-energy days where you still want a juicy stretch."
How long? 23 minutes.
Who are yoga flows for balance best for?
Yoga flows for balance are ideal for anyone looking to improve their sense of body awareness and move a little more gracefully. But they're particularly helpful for people with joint issues.
"These poses train so many key muscle groups in the body, developing strength and endurance, as well as stimulating bone density through the compressive forces of our bodyweight and gravity," Shenn explains. "For these reasons, balancing poses are especially helpful for ageing joints and to help prevent falls."
Katie Sims is a freelance journalist who writes about a variety of topics for publications including Woman&Home, Liz Earle Wellbeing, Who What Wear, and Ideal Home. She graduated with a Master's in Media and Journalism in 2021 and has been writing engaging digital content ever since. Her biggest passion is all things health and wellness, and she's tested fitness devices, workout methods, and nutritional advice to see what can help her (and others) feel good from the inside out. She's also a lover of beauty, particularly skincare. When she's not writing health and wellness content, she'll either be on a long walk, at a Pilates class, or tackling her long list of books to read.
