There’s a Friends advent calendar on ASOS and we need it immediately

This year was supposed to be the year of the Friends reunion (s0b), and while it hasn’t happened just yet the cast have still been sharing some secrets from their time on set, including the shocking news that Rachel Green was actually going to be played by a different cast member.

Plus, there has been some epic merch on sale in 2020; we’re now able to throw together some classic (and unusual) meals courtesy of the Friends cookbook.

And now that Christmas is well and truly on the way, it’s time to start thinking about advent calendars. There are so many out there this year – beauty advent calendars, some wine and Prosecco advent calendars, a scent-sational Yankee Candle advent calendar – that it’s hard to decide which one to invest in.

However, if you’re a big fan of the Central Perk six then you absolutely need the Friends offering that’s currently on sale via ASOS.

The iconic advent calendar is filled with bath fizzers and infamous quotes, so that you can enjoy a well deserved soak after a long 2020 whilst also giggling about your favourite moments from the show. If you’re feeling extra, you can even prop up your phone and watch the best episodes while you’re at it.

There are 12 doors to open in the run up to December 25th, each themed and hiding something to give your bath a little dash of fun. Every 20g fizzer also includes an infamous quote from the series from ‘How you doin’?’, ‘Pivot’, ‘I’m the holiday armadillo’ and – of course – ‘Oh. My. God’.

It also comes in the style of the utterly iconic yellow frame on Monica and Rachel’s the apartment door. Wonderful.

At just £18, we’d say it’s a bargain. They’re sure to sell out so you’d better be quick.

We know exactly which advent calendar we’ll be buying this year…