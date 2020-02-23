The one-off Friends reunion episode could lead to a brand new series of the show

If all goes well, we could be getting 12 new episodes of Friends

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; in the immortal words of Chandler Bing, could we BE any more excited about the Friends reunion?

The show’s six stars, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry – who only joined Instagram a few weeks ago – Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend when they all posted the same cast photo with the caption ‘It’s happening’.

Naturally, everyone assumed this meant the much-requested reunion was finally happening, and they were right.

The episode is set to be a one-off, unscripted reunion episode that will air on new streaming service HBO Max, and will sit alongside all 10 seasons of the show. It’s thought the show will feature interviews with the six stars as they look back on the show’s best and most famous moments.

‘This reunion has been 18 months in the making, a US source told The Sun. ‘Cast and crew have been made to sign rigid non-disclosure agreements to keep everything as fresh and exciting as possible.

‘It took a long time to convince Matthew and Jennifer in particular to get on board. But once these two were signed up, things moved pretty quickly.’

But it appears our nostalgia-fuelled excitement doesn’t stop there as, if the reunion is a success, show bosses are reportedly eyeing up a 12-part series worth a massive £1 billion. Eeeeeeeeeek!

‘Officially, the deal has been signed for a one-off,’ the source added. ‘But the hope is that once everyone sees how well it’s received and how much love there is for the show, another series will be agreed and commissioned.

‘If this happens, agents will be licking their lips. This will be the kind of small-screen payday the likes of which has never been seen. Including streaming rights, cast fees, spin-offs and merchandising, this could be TV’s inaugural billion-pound contract.’

We are screaming. Again, could we BE any more excited?