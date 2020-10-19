Aldi’s wine and Prosecco advent calendars are back and merry Christmas indeed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to count down to Christmas, you’re in luck because there are so many advent calendars on offer this year. Whether you’re after a brilliant beauty advent calendar, have your eyes on the gorgeous Missoma advent calendar, or want to satisfy your sweet tooth with the Swizzels advent calendar, there really is something for everyone.

But if you’re looking for something fizzy and fun to celebrate the festive season, Aldi’s popular wine and Prosecco advent calendars are back and you do not want to miss them.

Every year, the supermarket releases these beauties and without fail they sell out. And it’s easy to see why. They’re crammed with little bottles to make the countdown a little boozy, and every door hides something different and delightful.

There are two to choose from, whether you prefer wine or something bubbly.

In the wine advent calendar, there are a range of reds, whites, rosés and sparkling numbers to try in 185.5ml bottles (although the sparkling wine is a slightly larger 200ml). At just £49.99 for 24 bottles, it’s an absolute steal.

There’s also the festive fizz option, a sparkling wine advent calendar for those who enjoy bubbles, and it includes prosecco, sparkling pinot grigio and Italian rose. At £59.99 for the set, it’s also a total bargain.

The calendars will be available from November 1st, and considering how popular they’ve been in the past we’d suggest setting a reminder on your phone and heading straight to your nearest store when the time rolls around.

Merry Christmas, indeed!