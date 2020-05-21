There’s an official Friends cookbook coming this year and obviously we need it

It may have wrapped up many moons ago, but the fact still remains that Friends is one of the world’s favourite sitcoms. Whether you know everything there is to know about it – from the inspiration behind Janice’s iconic laugh, to what Gunther looks like now – or you simply stick it on for a bit of background telly, there’s no denying that it still offers a dose of light entertainment for millions across the globe.

You might have even invested in something from the Ralph Lauren Rachel Green collection, or kept tabs on Phoebe’s triplets since one of them is now aTikTok star.

And if you’ve watched each episode at least five times and bought yourself the Friends Cards Against Humanity already, don’t worry – there’s something else that you can enjoy.

An official Friends cookbook is coming this year and oh my god.

Considering that everyone is now a banana bread and sourdough pro, you’ll be needing to add some more recipes to your repertoire. Cooking with a Friends twist? We’re in.

You’ll be able to release your inner Monica Geller and become a whizz in the kitchen as you try your hand at some of the most iconic dishes ever featured on the show.

There are starts, mains and desserts on offer, as well as drinks, so that you can recreate Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast, Just for Joey Fries and Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies.

Of course, no Friends cookbook should be without Ross’s Moist Maker leftovers sandwich, Joey’s Meatball Sub and Chandler’s ‘Milk You Can Chew’ (definitely optional).

The publisher Insight Editions says: ‘Gather your friends and prepare to say “How you doin’?” to more than fifty recipes inspired by the beloved hit sitcom.

‘Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels.’

Sound like the dream gift?

We’ll it’ll be available from September, so get your pre-order on.