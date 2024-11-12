I'm over beige interiors—this new homeware collection is a sophisticated maximalist's dream
RIXO's latest offering is the winter pick-me-up your space needs
If you're a fan of maximalist decor, RIXO's new homeware collection is the stuff of interior dreams. True to the brand's colourful and playful DNA with Matisse-inspired prints and a primary colour palette, it's the antidote for spaces lacking personality.
Inspired by the founders' findings at antique and vintage fairs, and the clothing brand's creative and expressive aura, the collection of tablecloths, napkins, and cushions proves that playfulness can be sophisticated.
"From the start of RIXO, Henrietta and I have envisioned expanding into homeware," explains Orlagh McCloskey, Co-Founder and Creative Director of RIXO. Considering the brand's incredible in-store interiors and design aesthetic, this expansion only feels natural. She continued, "We believe RIXO can bring a fresh perspective to homeware, with accessible pieces designed to make an instant impact. Our style, seen in our clothing, naturally extends into interiors as well.”
If you're searching for housewarming gifts or want to refresh your table decor with trendy yet timeless investments, look no further.
Casa RIXO homeware collection
True maximalists know that it can be tricky to draw the line between eclectic and hoarder, which is why this collection is one of my favourite homeware lines I've seen in a long time. These small but mighty interior accessories can be added to all kind of spaces to bring a sense of individuality and fun without taking you too far out of your interior comfort zone.
With patterns that feature visible brush strokes and hand-painted colours, there is a tangible crafted and imperfect feel that works beautifully with the linen fabrics and down-feather fillings for a true high-low offering. Plus, you can choose between a neutral terracotta and cream palette or vivid primary hues that add warmth to any home—or mix and match both.
The Casa RIXO collection is available to shop now at RIXO or in-store at Liberty, with prices starting at £45.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop the Casa RIXO collection
Shop more RIXO favourites
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Mija Knežević on how to wear colour and her hardest working investment buys
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Mija's wardrobe
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
The Marie Claire Christmas Gift Guide 2024
Our expert edit includes cult fashion buys, editor-approved beauty products, the most stylish gifts for him, our top wellness must-haves and more. Happy gifting.
By Marie Claire
-
I wrote my own dopamine menu after seeing them go viral - and can't stress how much it's boosted my wellbeing
This one's worth a try.
By Chloe Gray