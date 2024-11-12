I'm over beige interiors—this new homeware collection is a sophisticated maximalist's dream

If you're a fan of maximalist decor, RIXO's new homeware collection is the stuff of interior dreams. True to the brand's colourful and playful DNA with Matisse-inspired prints and a primary colour palette, it's the antidote for spaces lacking personality.

Inspired by the founders' findings at antique and vintage fairs, and the clothing brand's creative and expressive aura, the collection of tablecloths, napkins, and cushions proves that playfulness can be sophisticated.

"From the start of RIXO, Henrietta and I have envisioned expanding into homeware," explains Orlagh McCloskey, Co-Founder and Creative Director of RIXO. Considering the brand's incredible in-store interiors and design aesthetic, this expansion only feels natural. She continued, "We believe RIXO can bring a fresh perspective to homeware, with accessible pieces designed to make an instant impact. Our style, seen in our clothing, naturally extends into interiors as well.”

If you're searching for housewarming gifts or want to refresh your table decor with trendy yet timeless investments, look no further.

Casa RIXO homeware collection

(Image credit: RIXO)

True maximalists know that it can be tricky to draw the line between eclectic and hoarder, which is why this collection is one of my favourite homeware lines I've seen in a long time. These small but mighty interior accessories can be added to all kind of spaces to bring a sense of individuality and fun without taking you too far out of your interior comfort zone.

With patterns that feature visible brush strokes and hand-painted colours, there is a tangible crafted and imperfect feel that works beautifully with the linen fabrics and down-feather fillings for a true high-low offering. Plus, you can choose between a neutral terracotta and cream palette or vivid primary hues that add warmth to any home—or mix and match both.

The Casa RIXO collection is available to shop now at RIXO or in-store at Liberty, with prices starting at £45.

Shop the Casa RIXO collection