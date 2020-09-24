The role of Rachel Green was originally given to another Friends cast member

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Friends is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows ever, and while it wrapped up in the noughties fans are fans for life. Whether it’s how Janice’s unforgettable laugh came to be or the mystery behind Chandler’s glasses, the fact is that every nugget of new info about the show is warmly welcomed even in 2020.

Although Jennifer Aniston revealed that she struggled with work after playing Rachel Green for ten seasons, she was one of the most iconic characters. Everyone wanted to copy her chic hair, designers are still emulating her style to this day, she’s behind so many quotable one liners – and she is going down in pop culture history.

But it turns out that Jen An wasn’t originally picked to play the part. We know. Shocker.

Friends star Jane Sibbet played Ross’ ex-wife Carol – who eventually went on to marry Susan, played by Jessica Hecht – in fifteen episodes of the show.

Now, the actor says that she was the first choice to play Rachel before Jen was cast.

She said: ‘I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six.

‘It was actually Rachel but I usually don’t tell people that because Jen… There’s no one who could’ve done it like Jen.’

However, when discussing why she turned down the role, Jane told News.com.au: ‘I asked [my agents] if they’d told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later.’

‘And I said, ‘No you’ve got to tell them now.’

‘So obviously [the producers] said it wouldn’t work out. I have no regrets, my goodness, there’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect.’

Can you imagine Rachel played by anyone else? No? Same.