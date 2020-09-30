The Yankee Candle advent calendars are here and obviously they’re dreamy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Halloween is on its way, and with it comes a range of ghoulish goodies from the spooky new McVitie’s flavours and the Lush Halloween collection, to the Disney Halloween clothing range and the Hocus Pocus board game.

And that’s not all. There’s now a Yankee Candle Halloween collection so that you can fill your home with autumnal scents, from a pecan pie delight to a pumpkin offering (naturally).

But if you’re thinking further ahead and are planning to get your hands on an advent calendar, Yankee Candle has released their 2020 sets – and what a fragrant treat.

First up there’s the Wreath Advent Calendar, a beautifully festive box filled with 24 scented tea lights in 8 different scents including Singing Carols, Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Magic, Christmas Cookie, Holiday Hearth, Surprise Snowfall, Cinnamon Stick and Vanilla French Toast. It also comes with a clear glass tea light holder, and each candle lasts for six hours.

Next up there’s the Book Advent Calendar, which will reveal a Votive Candle or a tea light candle every day as you count down to Christmas. Scents include Singing Carols, Holiday Hearth, Surprise Snowfall, Unwrap The Magic, Christmas Morning Punch, Christmas Cookie, Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Eve, Christmas Magic, All is Bright, Glittering Star, Cinnamon Stick, Candlelit Cabin, Red Apple Wreath and Cranberry Ice. There’s also a cute Votive Candle holder included.

With two brilliant options for advent calendars on offer, there’s something for everybody and they all look like a nice bit of festive fragrant fun.

They’re currently available online, but if you want to get your hands on one you’ll have to be quick as they’re sure to sell out.

So what are you waiting for? Go, go, go!