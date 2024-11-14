I'm not usually one for floral homeware, but Cath Kidston's exclusive collection has made me totally rethink my interior style

Available at Next, the brand has found its signature country chic look

composite of Cath Kidston/Next homeware
(Image credit: Cath Kidston/Next)
I'll be honest: I'm fairly lazy when it comes to interior decorating. Although I'm a shopping editor who spends a lot of time researching and writing about homeware, I have never figured out my signature style, usually erring between colour maximalism and clean white lines. But, after seeing Cath Kidston's newest collection, I think I have finally nailed it—and it comes at a surprisingly reasonable price point.

If the high street Cath Kidston you remember is slightly more kitsch than cool, you're not alone. But the brand's re-launch into Next has brought with it a fresh identity that is still true to its memorable heritage, and it's safe to say that team MC is thoroughly impressed.

And it's not just homeware that's worth getting excited about: Cath Kidston pyjamas, accessories, and kid's clothes—that you'd be forgiven for thinking came from high-end labels—have caught my eye too, and just in time for Christmas gifting.

cath kidston pink sofa and cushions

(Image credit: Cath Kidston/Next)

Despite the vast collection of over 1,000 items, no detail has been overlooked. Full to the brim with signature floral motifs, trendy candy stripes, and nostalgic frills, the hallmarks of the Cath Kidston name remain strong.

Holly Marler, Head of Creative at Cath Kidston, commented: “We wanted our home collection to reflect an artist's home, with beautiful pieces that feature hand-painted prints to form a crafted and charismatic world.” Distinctly feminine, playful and inviting, the homeware and clothing alike lends itself to every type of modern home.

Whether you're scouring for housewarming gifts for a house proud loved one or you want to revamp the space where you curl up with one of the best books of 2024, this collection isn't one to be overlooked.

Shop Cath Kidston at Next

Cath Kidston Red Button Up Pyjama Set
Cath Kidston Blue Ticking Stripe Duvet Cover and Pillowcase 100% Cotton Set
Cath Kidston Blue Vase
Cath Kidston Pink Ditsy Archive 100% Cotton Polyfilled Cushion
Cath Kidston Floral Strawberry Garden Floral Wool Rug
Cath Kidston Blue/white Stripe Canopy Bow Wall Light
Cath Kidston Cream Cowgirl Rodeo Double Oven 100% Cotton Gloves
Cath Kidston Navy Suede Bow Cross-Body Bag
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

