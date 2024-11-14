I'm not usually one for floral homeware, but Cath Kidston's exclusive collection has made me totally rethink my interior style

I'll be honest: I'm fairly lazy when it comes to interior decorating. Although I'm a shopping editor who spends a lot of time researching and writing about homeware, I have never figured out my signature style, usually erring between colour maximalism and clean white lines. But, after seeing Cath Kidston's newest collection, I think I have finally nailed it—and it comes at a surprisingly reasonable price point.

If the high street Cath Kidston you remember is slightly more kitsch than cool, you're not alone. But the brand's re-launch into Next has brought with it a fresh identity that is still true to its memorable heritage, and it's safe to say that team MC is thoroughly impressed.

And it's not just homeware that's worth getting excited about: Cath Kidston pyjamas, accessories, and kid's clothes—that you'd be forgiven for thinking came from high-end labels—have caught my eye too, and just in time for Christmas gifting.

(Image credit: Cath Kidston/Next)

Despite the vast collection of over 1,000 items, no detail has been overlooked. Full to the brim with signature floral motifs, trendy candy stripes, and nostalgic frills, the hallmarks of the Cath Kidston name remain strong.

Holly Marler, Head of Creative at Cath Kidston, commented: “We wanted our home collection to reflect an artist's home, with beautiful pieces that feature hand-painted prints to form a crafted and charismatic world.” Distinctly feminine, playful and inviting, the homeware and clothing alike lends itself to every type of modern home.

Whether you're scouring for housewarming gifts for a house proud loved one or you want to revamp the space where you curl up with one of the best books of 2024, this collection isn't one to be overlooked.

Shop Cath Kidston at Next

Cath Kidston Red Button Up Pyjama Set £54 at Next

Cath Kidston Blue Ticking Stripe Duvet Cover and Pillowcase 100% Cotton Set £75 at Next

Cath Kidston Pink Ditsy Archive 100% Cotton Polyfilled Cushion £35 at Next

Cath Kidston Floral Strawberry Garden Floral Wool Rug From £180 at Next

Cath Kidston Stripe Canopy Bow Wall Light £50 at Next

Cath Kidston Cream Cowgirl Rodeo Double Oven 100% Cotton Gloves £20 at Next

Cath Kidston Navy Suede Bow Cross-Body Bag £90 at Next