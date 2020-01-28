Dunelm has released a hedgehog homeware range and it’s the cutest

As January (finally) comes to an end and the year gets underway, you might be planning to spruce up your home with some nice pieces to give your living quarters a bit of a 2020 update.

Perhaps you’re a big fan of the Harry Potter homeware collection or you prefer to surround yourself with bits and bobs from your favourite Disney films.

Or maybe you’re keen to get your hands on the Dunelm sausage dog range which is, quite frankly, wonderful.

And if you’re into cute animal-themed homewares, Dunelm has decided to go one step further with an adorable hedgehog homeware range and you’re going to want everything.

From bowls to mugs, towels to tablecloths, salt and pepper shakers to doormats, there is something for everyone – especially those who love our spiky little pals. And prices start at just £2. Bargain.

For the bathroom, there are orange and white towels from £5 – £10, and a matching bath mat for £12.

If you’re hoping to add a little hedgehog homeliness to your kitchen, there’s a 12 piece dinner set – including four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls – for £25, glasses for £2 each and mugs starting at £5. Plus you can get hold of super cute coasters which come in at just £12 for four.

There’s also a hedgehog tapestry cushion for £12 if you’re hoping to jazz up your sitting room, and embroidered tablecloths starting from £8.

And that’s not all – there’s a lovely grey planter for just £8, an adorable salt and pepper set for £5, and a lovely little egg cup for just £3.

The homeware collection is available online and in stores, and considering it’s all so gorgey we wouldn’t blame you if you picked up one of everything.