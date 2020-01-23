Dunelm has released a sausage dog range and we need it all

We’ve got so much love for anything dog related. From matching dog shirts for you and your pet pooch, to the chic Aldi dog jackets, to the dog-shaped Airbnb of our dreams, we are here for it all.

And if you’re a big fan of sausage dogs, you’re in for a treat. Home furniture retailer Dunelm is currently selling a Bertie Sausage Dog range and it all looks absolutely marvellous. Plus, everything is a complete bargain with prices starting at just £1.

Whether you’re after wallpaper, bedding, blinds or cushions, there’s something for everyone.

There are duvet covers, one which includes a number of rainbow coloured sausage dogs for £22 – £25, as well as an ‘I woof you this much’ lap tray for £8, ironing board cover for £6, and an adorable yellow throw for £6.

The range also includes bits for your kitchen, including ochre sausage dog plates (£1.50), stacking mugs (£2.50) and a wire dish drainer (£7).

Oh, and there’s even a 12 or 30 litre pedal bin.

If you’re after something to decorate your bed or sofa, there’s an embroidered cushion cover (£2.50). And if you want to get your DIY on this weekend, why not pick up a roll of sausage dog wallpaper for just £10?

Products are available in Dunelm stores.

So, dog lovers, what are you waiting for? Your home is simply calling out to be decorated with all things sausage dogs.