Question: is bigger always better?

The perfect penis size is a bone (yes, we went there) of contention for many – sometimes, it seems like everyone has an opinion on it, when really, it shouldn’t matter all too much.

We’ve bought you guides to the best condoms and lubes; rounded up the best sex apps, dating sites and sex toys, too. Next up: a scientific breakdown of the perfect penis size. You’re so welcome.

So… is there such thing as a perfect penis size?

A team of researchers have come up with the definitive (read: average) penis size that their research group prefered and it turns out, for them, bigger wasn’t always better.

The 2015 study found that not only do the women surveyed overwhelmingly prefer ‘average’ sized penises, but they have slightly different preferences if the penis they’re encountering is a long-term lover or a one night stander they may (or may not) have met on Tinder.

A sample of 75 female participants were asked to handle 33 prosthetic phalluses in a range of shapes and sizes created by a 3D printer (surely the best use of the relatively new technology we’ve heard of yet?!).

They were then told to sort them into their ideal penis for their long-term partner (or ‘sex buddy‘) vs a one night stand. In order to remove any racial bias or stereotype, the fake willies were all blue.

Turns out that the women in the study’s perfect penis size was 6.3 inches long and 4.8 inches around for going steady and 6.4 inches long and 5 inches around for a fling.

The average erect penis size is between 5.5 and 6.3 inches, FYI.

To give you some kind of reference point, 6.4 inches is about two (ladies) fists and two knuckles worth.

Or just under two Oyster cards.

Or a glue stick and a rubber.

Or one and a quarter iPhone 5s.

Or Three Lindt Lindor chocolates (with packaging).

The results found that it’s not length but girth that mattered more to women, as confirmed by Dr. Nicole Prause who headed up the study.

“To maximise the chances of receiving the sexual benefits it makes sense that women might prefer a larger girth penis that brings the clitoral glans closer to the friction point and also will stimulate the crura [legs] of the clitoris internally more,” Prause told The Daily Beast.

“Since context matters, men should be thinking ‘fit’ rather than ‘fat’ with respect to their penis size. In other words, women may prefer different sizes for different reasons at different times, so chances are very good any guy is someone’s ideal for the relationship type they are seeking.”

Obviously it’s worth noting here – this is just one scientific study, conducted on a relatively small group of 75 participants a few years back now. Everyone’s preference, ultimately, will be different, and not all people who identify as women will be attracted to people who identify as men, or penises generally. But still – interesting, no?