Who knew?

If we know anything, it’s that everyone’s genitals look different. It’s widely accepted that every woman’s vagina will be unique and one-of-a-kind, with books like The Vagina Bible illustrating what the various labia and vagina types people who identify as women may have.

So in the same way that no two vaginas are the same, penises have their own little quirks, too. There’s no such thing of a perfect penis size – rather, they all have their own uniquities. We’re all snowflakes, people.

Think of it this way: we all as having a unique biological stamp hidden away in the crotch of our pants. That being said, urologic surgeon doctor David Shusterman has admitted that when it comes to male anatomy, there are four more common ‘types’.

The penis pro told Buzzfeed which ones you’re more likely to come across in your quest for the two day post-sex afterglow. Don’t miss our expert-led guides to vaginal care, UTI’s, and how to talk to your partner about a fetish, while you’re here.

Common penis types to know about

Exhibit 1: The Big Head

The clue’s really in the name with this one.

If the head of the penis looks like it’s thicker than the body, then congratulations – you’re a Big Head. Doctor Shusterman reckons around a fifth of penises are like this, so you’re in good company.

Exhibit 2: The Big Shaft

These girthy wonders work in the opposite way, with a much chunkier shaft slimming down into smaller head.

Think chillies or bottles and be prepared to never be able to drink a beer in the same way ever again.

Exhibit 3: The Curve

Another 10 to 20% of guys will have a very slight upward curve, and there’s actually a biological reason. Doctor Shusterman told Buzzfeed: “There’s a suspensory ligament that holds your penis to your pelvis and it suspends your penis a little upward.”

He also explains that the majority of penises have a “north-facing bend of about five to ten degrees.”

Exhibit 4: The Bender

Right guys, this is the one you need to be a little concerned about. According to Dr Shusterman an extreme curve (say between 30 and 60 degrees) can be a sign of Peyronie’s disease.

This is caused by a build-up of plaque inside the shaft which then causes it to stiffen and bend.

Sound like yours or your boyfriends? Then it’s probably best to get down to your local GP, especially if it has an extreme curve when erect or has an hourglass shape.

So there you have it. The more you know…