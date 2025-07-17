Bye-bye, Arbitrary Workout Counts - This Is Exactly How Many Sets To Do to Build Muscle Effectively, According to a PT

Ever wondered how many sets are most effective to build muscle, aka how many sets you should be bashing out in the gym to boost your gains? Then you're in the right place. It's all too easy to go through the motions in your gym workouts, always repping the same moves and not really noticing any progress.

Sound familiar? Don't worry - you're far from alone. Our bodies are adept at responding to stimuli (in this case, working our muscles) and quickly return to their status quo, in a process known as homeostasis. And building muscle is no different: keep doing the same things, and your progress will halt.

But, we get it: you want your workouts to be simple, straightforward and accessible, and, us too. That's why we're committed to debunking common fitness myths and explaining the terms you'll need to get to grips with, whether you're a beginner or a gym pro.

"Most fitness jargon can be explained in very simple terms," assures Aoife Okonedo Martin, personal trainer at Ultimate Performance. "You don’t need a degree in biomechanics to understand how to use resistance training as the most effective way to build muscle and achieve a strong, athletic physique."

With this in mind, we've posed the question: how many sets are most effective for building muscle, and top coaches have answered. Consider this your complete guide - but, before you scroll, do check out our similar explainers on the best strength training workouts, the different types of strength training, not to mention our extensive guide to strength training for beginners, here.

New to the gym and keen to know how many sets are most effective for building muscle? Your guide

What is a set?

Let's start at the beginning, with what exactly a set is. And you'll be pleased to know that it's reassuringly simple, even if you're new to the gym floor. Essentially, a set is a group of repetitions of an exercise performed back-to-back without resting, says Okonedo Martin.

"For example, if you performed ten squats in a row, without resting, and then stop and rest for 60 to 90 seconds, that would be considered one ‘set’," she continues. "If you repeated that process a further three times, you would have performed four sets, each containing ten ‘reps’ (no rocket science here, ‘reps’ is short for repetitions). You might see this written down in fitness publications as ‘4x10’."

Simple, right?

Why do we need to count sets?

You might be wondering why any of this even matters, surely just working out in the gym is enough, isn't it? Well, kind of.

We absolutely advocate moving your body however (and whenever) you like, so if counting sets isn't for you, then don't let us put you off. That said, if you're a sucker for stats or really want to see progression, it's a good idea to get to grips with sets.

"Counting sets is not just a gym-bro thing!" advises Okonedo Martin. "It’s actually a really smart way to train and measure how much work your muscles are doing during a session."

Now, it's important to note that building muscle can be complicated. But we'll attempt to break it down: you're essentially going to want to concentrate on your overall training volume, which includes both sets and reps, as well as training intensity and frequency, too. A combination of striking the right balance of all these factors will result in muscle growth, known as hypertrophy. However, some factors aren't easily quantifiable (intensity, for example). Not so, sets.

Let's take a look at the reasons counting sets can be so valuable.

1. It aids progressive overload

Another vital component of building muscle is what's known as progressive overload. In a nutshell, you need to be making sure that as your body adapts to your workout regime, you're upping the ante on it, to avoid that plateau we talked about earlier.

"Counting sets is absolutely crucial for a few reasons," notes personal trainer Emma McCaffrey. "Firstly, it allows for progressive overload, which is the cornerstone of muscle growth. By tracking your sets, you can gradually increase the volume or intensity of your workouts over time, continually challenging your muscles to adapt and grow stronger."

2. It encourages rest and recovery

Additionally, counting sets feeds into another crucial aspect of muscle growth, which is recovery. Any trainer worth their salt will tell you that recovery is just as (if not more) important than the actual workout, allowing our body time to repair and recover - and, ultimately, grow.

"Secondly, counting sets helps us manage fatigue and recovery," agrees McCaffrey. "Doing too many sets can lead to overtraining, while too few might not be enough stimulus. Counting ensures we hit that sweet spot for optimal results without burning out."

3. It helps us track progress

Fitness and strength progress is notoriously intangible - it can be tough to see improvements, especially if you're nailing that all-important progressive overload. Recording sets can be a helpful - not to mention motivating - way of tracking progress and meeting goals.

"Regardless of whether your goal is to build strength, increase endurance, or improve your physique, the number of sets you perform determines the workload your body is exposed to and serves as a general roadmap for your progression," notes Okonedo Martin.

How many sets are most effective for building muscle?

Now for the million-dollar question, and if you've read this far, you won't be surprised to learn that the answer isn't as straightforward as you might like. One thing we can be sure of? There's no one-size-fits-all.

"Building muscle is very nuanced," cautions Okonedo Martin. "It takes time, effort, and discipline, and it is going to vary from person to person. The "right" number of sets is going to depend completely on all sorts of different variables, such as your existing levels of fitness, your body’s ability to recover, the specific exercises you’re doing, your goals and how much time you have available to workout."

Additionally, the type of exercise you're doing also makes a difference. "Heavy compound movements like squats or deadlift, which recruit multiple muscle groups, are very demanding, so you might do fewer sets of these compared to smaller, isolation exercises like bicep curls or triceps kickbacks," explains Okonedo Martin.

That said, the experts agree that there is a general rule of thumb that makes things a little simpler. "Most scientific research (such as this study, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics) suggests that doing between 10 to 20 sets per muscle group each week is a highly effective range for building muscle," says Okonedo Martin. "If you’re just starting out, or for most women looking to build muscle and get stronger, I would aim for between three and four sets per muscle group, per session, and between 10 and 20 sets per muscle group, per week."

All this being said, the experts stress that consistency and technique are crucial, no matter how many sets you're crushing. So, if you're after just one takeaway, let it be this. "Start small, stay consistent, and give your body time to grow," says Okonedo Martin. "Whether you’re doing three sets of hip thrusts or 20 sets of glute work across the week, what matters most is that you're doing it with purpose and intensity." And, above all, enjoy it.

How can I work out how many sets is right for me? Several key factors determine your optimal set count, and McCaffrey advises noting the following when it comes to working out your ideal range. Training Experience: As mentioned, beginners generally need less volume than advanced lifters. Exercise Type: Compound movements are more taxing and often require fewer sets than isolation exercises. Intensity and Rep Range: If you're lifting very heavy weights for fewer reps (for example, five reps), you might need fewer sets than if you're lifting lighter weights for higher reps (such as 12 to 15 reps). The total work done is what matters. Recovery Capacity: Your sleep, nutrition, and stress levels all impact your ability to recover from workouts. If recovery is compromised, you might need to reduce your set volume to prevent overtraining. Overall Weekly Volume: It's not just about sets per exercise, but also the total number of challenging sets you perform for a given muscle group over the course of a week. Individual Response: Ultimately, it comes down to listening to your body and seeing what works best for you. Experimentation and paying attention to results are key.