I Walked 20,000 Steps a Day Every Day for Two Weeks – and Can't Believe How Different I Feel

Walking is having a moment. From TikTok's trending hot girl walks to the surge of interest in low-impact workouts, walking has transformed from something we did to get from A to B into a genuine fitness trend. Studies keep rolling in about its benefits – from reduced risk of early death to improved mood and brain health – and more of us are tracking our steps than ever.

As a health and fitness writer, I’ve always known the power of a good walk. During the pandemic, I bought a walking mat and quickly became fond of habit-stacking, happily clocking up 15,000 steps a day while firing off emails from a makeshift standing desk. I loved it – not just the productivity boost but the way it made me feel. I felt calmer, sharper, and happier.

Fast-forward to now: I’m based in London, walking my dog daily, and regularly hitting 10,000 steps, but I couldn’t shake the question: what would happen if I doubled that number? Could walking 20,000 steps a day give me that same rush of endorphins I had during the pandemic? And crucially, would experts recommend it?

Walking is all the rage RN – how I fared attempting 20,000 steps a day

What are the benefits of upping your step count?

“Walking is one of the most overlooked tools in the wellness world,” says Dr Aslam, GP at Central Health London. "Brisk walking outdoors is known to lift your mood, lower cortisol, improve sleep, and even reduce symptoms of mild depression or anxiety."

Physically, the benefits are impressive. According to Sam Quinn, Personal Training Lead at Nuffield Health, consistently walking 20,000 steps per day can:

Improve cardiovascular endurance.

Burn significant calories and support healthy weight management.

Boost metabolic health by helping to regulate blood sugar and cholesterol.

Strengthen bones and joints through regular, low-impact movement.

There’s also strong science to back this up. A 2023 meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that taking up to 20,000 steps a day was linked to a reduced risk of early death, particularly in adults under 60. Meanwhile, a 2022 study linked higher step counts with a lower risk of dementia, with the greatest benefits between 9,800 and 12,000 steps per day.

Who is walking best for?

The great thing about walking is that it's accessible for most people. Unlike running or HIIT, it’s kind to your joints and can be easily adapted to your fitness level.

"The beauty of walking is that it suits nearly all ages and abilities,” says Dr Aslam. "Even 10-minute walks after meals can make a difference to your blood sugar, mood, and energy levels."

That said, 20,000 steps per day is not realistic for everyone. "For busy professionals or parents, that’s a big time commitment," Quinn points out. "You’d need to carve out hours to hit it - and without proper recovery, you could risk shin splints, sore knees, or fatigue."

Why did I decide to aim for 20,000 steps a day?

The truth? It sounded both simple and extreme. Walking is easy – it requires no equipment or gym membership – but doubling my daily step count felt like a serious challenge.

A quick reality check: 20,000 steps is around ten miles or three to four hours of walking. That’s a huge chunk of time to carve out in an already busy day. Still, I was curious whether this would supercharge my energy, improve my mood, or even help my fitness levels.

Is walking 20,000 steps per day recommended?

Here’s where it gets interesting. For decades, we’ve all aimed for the" 10,000 steps a day" benchmark - but this was never a scientifically proven number. Recent studies show that benefits start at as few as 7,000 steps and plateau around 10,000–12,000 for most adults.

Dr Aslam tells me the NHS doesn’t give a step-specific target, but 150 minutes of moderate activity a week is roughly 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day. "20,000 steps isn’t necessary – but it’s not harmful if you enjoy it and your body feels good.”

Quinn agrees that 20,000 steps is ambitious - especially if you’re already doing other forms of exercise. "It’s time-consuming and can lead to fatigue or injury if you overdo it," he adds. "A more realistic target is to build up gradually to 10,000 or 12,000, with anything extra as a bonus."

"I tried walking 20,000 steps for a week - and the benefits are hard to ignore"

Getting to 20,000 steps without a walking mat was hard. Even swapping part of my commute for walking only gave me a few extra thousand steps. Most days, I found myself heading out at 8 pm just to walk - you know, for science - which started to feel a little… obsessive.

But there were wins. I slept incredibly well all week, getting a consistent eight hours and a near-perfect sleep score on my Oura ring every night. My productivity soared on days I started with a brisk 45-minute pre-work walk. Mentally, I felt less anxious and more focused. There’s something about moving your body outside, even just around your local park, that clears your head.

Would I keep it up every day? Probably not. But would I aim for one or two "20k step days" a week for the mental health boost alone? Absolutely.

Georgia during the first week of her walking challenge (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

My honest verdict after walking 20,000 steps a day

Would I recommend walking 20,000 steps per day? Not for everyone. It’s time-intensive, and unless you work on your feet all day, you’ll have to be very intentional about fitting in that many steps.

I loved the mood boost and my sleep quality, but the time commitment was intense. It became a chore rather than a joy. If you’re keen to try it, my advice is to start with your baseline (mine was around 9,000–10,000) and increase gradually by 1,000 steps each week.

For now, I’ll aim for 10,000 to 12,000 steps on weekdays and maybe go big at weekends if I fancy a long park walk or city stroll. As Dr Aslam puts it: "Health isn’t about chasing numbers – it’s about how you feel."

Georgia and her dog on one of their daily walks. (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

