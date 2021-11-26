Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Run, don't walk.

Black Friday can feel a bit overwhelming at times – with deals flying around left, right, and centre, it can be hard to know what’s really worth investing your £££ in.

That’s where we come in – cutting through the noise to bring you the best BF bargains. Like?

Yep, there are loads on offer. Another one we’d highly recommend *adding to basket* is Vital Protein’s collagen.

Vital Proteins Black Friday: Shop Jen An’s must-buys

It’s Jennifer Aniston’s favourite supplement – she joined the brand as their Chief Creative Officer last year – and there’s even a section on site labelled “Jen’s favourites.”

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Save 25%, was £25.00 , now £18.80

This is VP’s bestseller – unflavoured and in a 284g tub, it’s as simple as adding a scoop to your morning coffee or smoothie to “promote a youthful appearance”. View Deal Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides 567g

Save 25%, was £40.00 , now £30.00

Get more for your money with the bigger collagen peptides tub. Of the 265 reviews of the product on their site, 231 are five-star, 30 are four-star reviews, four are three-star, and none are two or one. Not bad. View Deal Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides sachets

Save 25%, was £31 , now £23.30

Enjoy your daily hit of collagen on the go with these handy travel-sized sachets. Trust me when I say these will come in handy if you’re an office worker or have to travel a lot for your job. View Deal Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer

Save 25%, was £30.00 , now £22.50

This vanilla-flavoured collagen coffee creamer – complete with collagen peptides, naturally – is dairy and gluten-free, and promises to add a little sweetness to your morning coffee. View Deal Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer

Save 25%, was £30.00 , now £22.50

Fancy something a little more flavourful than vanilla? Then this coconut-flavoured coffee creamer is for you – one of Jen’s favourites, and offering 10g of collagen peptides per serving. View Deal

Her favourite way to enjoy the supplement? “For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone,” she shares.

The actress has long been known for her dewy, youthful complexion, and supplementing collagen is thought to help with that, promising to boost skin health, reduce wrinkles, and prevent dryness and sagging.

Basically, it’s a beauty supplement that’ll give you a plump and youthful look, or so share dermatologists.

When did the Vital Proteins Black Friday sale start?

Yesterday, with 25% off all products rolling out to mark the start of the five day sale.

Vital Proteins don’t just stock collagen powders, FYI – they’ve got all kinds of supplements, including capsules, beef gelatin sachets, and more. Head to the website and have a scroll for yourself.

Not sure on what to go for? There’s a handy tool that helps you filter the products by your need, whether that be general wellness, improved skin or hair health, or energy.

How long is Vital Proteins reduced for?

Good question – and short answer, no one knows, but we’d assume it’ll be midnight on Monday when Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw to a close.

Our advice would be to move quick – if you dither on these deals, they normally sell out, fast.