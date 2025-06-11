I Tried Arguably One of the Most Underrated Pilates Moves, Spine Twist Supines, Every Day for a Week – and Have Some Thoughts

At this point, it’s no secret that Pilates has cemented itself as the go-to low-impact workout for building strength, stability, and mobility. And aside from attending in-person classes every week at my gym, I'm also no stranger to practising (and, hopefully, perfecting) specific Pilates exercises.

From clams to toe taps to scissors, I've tried a few. But one area I’ve been keen to focus on more recently is spinal mobility, which is exactly why the spine twist supine caught my eye.

This move is said to be brilliant for loosening up the back, working the core, and improving spinal mobility (something many of us desk dwellers could seriously use). It sounded exactly like the kind of feel-good move my stiff torso needed.

So, in the name of research - and better rotation - I committed to doing the Pilates spine twist supine every day for a week. Would I recommend trying it yourself? You'll have to keep reading to find out.

Top Pilates instructors rave about the spine twist supine for improving mobility - so I tried it

What is the Pilates spine twist supine?

If you’re new to the move, the spine twist supine is a gentle mat-based exercise designed to improve mobility and fire up your core, particularly the obliques. It might not look like much, but it's one of those deceptively simple moves that can have a big impact when done consistently.

“The Pilates spine twist supine is a foundation exercise focusing on mobilising the spine with rotation and strengthening oblique abdominal muscles,” explains Pilates instructor Tara Riley.

In other words, it's all about controlled twisting, without the strain. The movement is performed lying on your back with your knees lifted and together, gently rotating them side to side while keeping the upper body grounded.

“The Supine Spine Twist is a gentle and controlled Pilates exercise performed lying on your back,” adds instructor Sophie Hatton, founder of Pilates Works. “It’s a variation of the traditional Spine Twist, which can be practised in many areas of the Pilates studio - seated on the Reformer, Tower/Cadillac, Wunda Chair, with a Magic Circle or on the Mat.”

What are the benefits of the spine twist supine?

Whether you're flowing through it in a studio or giving it a go at home, the spine twist supine is a staple move for improving spinal mobility while encouraging deep core engagement. Here's some more info on the key benefits.

1. It boosts spinal mobility

We've already touched on the fact that the spine twist supine can boost spinal mobility, and this is really what the move is known for. “The spinal rotation and articulation encourage gentle rotation through the thoracic and lumbar spine, promoting flexibility and mobility,” Riley explains.

If you spend a lot of time sitting at a desk (me too), the move is a great way to counteract stiffness.

2. It strengthens your deep core

While the twisting motion feels soothing, your obliques are quietly doing some serious work. “The spine twist supine activates the obliques and deeper core muscles, building strength and control,” Hatton clarifies.

A 2014 study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science backs this up, finding that core-focused Pilates movements significantly improved trunk muscle strength and postural control.

3. It may support digestion

Pilates often gets praise for its physical benefits, but some moves, like the spine twist supine, can offer internal benefits, too.

“The abdominal twist massages the digestive organs, promoting digestion and detoxification,” Riley notes. “It can also calm the mind and promote relaxation.”

Research in this area is still ongoing, but a 2021 review of studies did find that gentle movement and abdominal stimulation - both of which are central to exercises like the spine twist supine - can help improve gut health and reduce symptoms of digestive discomfort.

That's one more reason for me to give it a go.

How to perform the spine twist supine with good form:

If all of that has got you eager to try the spine twist supine yourself, instructor Hatton recommends following the steps below to perform the exercise with good form:

Start Position: Lie on your back, arms out in a T-shape, palms down if possible. Bring your knees to tabletop (90 degrees), or keep feet flat on the floor for a gentler version. Inhale: Prepare and find length through the spine, drawing the breath into the side and back ribs if possible. Exhale: Draw your abdominals gently toward your spine to engage your core. Keep your knees and feet together (imagine they're velcroed) as you slowly lower both knees to the right, while turning your head to the left. Try and keep your shoulder on the left connected to the mat. Inhale: Hold and deepen your abdominal connection. Exhale: Use your core muscles - not momentum - to return the knees and head to centre. Repeat: Lower to the opposite side.

Pilates - Tutorial : Supine Spine Twist - YouTube Watch On

"Only go as far as you can while keeping the opposite shoulder grounded," Hatton advises. "Think connected, not big. Control is everything in this move."

I tried the spine twist supine every day for a week - here are my thoughts

Days one to three

Armed with my yoga mat and a good understanding of what I was supposed to be doing, I eased into doing Pilates spine twist supine every day with the kind of optimism that comes from knowing you’re about to release some tension in the body.

On day one, I slotted the exercise into my morning routine and was pleasantly surprised at how calming it felt to simply lie back, stretch out my arms, and let my knees gently roll from side to side.

This wasn’t one of those Pilates moves that sets your core on fire by rep five. Instead, it felt more like a slow-release stretch, the kind of movement that leaves you feeling subtly more mobile than when you started. I definitely felt a satisfying release through my lower back and sides.

On day two, I tried it in the evening after a long desk-bound day, and it felt like the perfect wind-down and way to transition out of work mode. But by day three, I had started to wonder: Is this too easy?

Katie mid spine twist supine during her week long challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Days four to seven

Midway through the week, I experimented with timing, slotting the spine twist into different moments: a lunchtime work-from-home break, straight after a run, and right before bed. The move adapted to every slot with ease.

Still, I started to crave a little more challenge. That’s when I focused on slowing the movement right down and engaging my core more intentionally - pressing my ribcage into the mat, keeping my knees stacked, and resisting the urge to let gravity do all the work. It didn’t exactly become strenuous, but my obliques seemed to be working a lot harder, especially on the rotation of the legs back up to tabletop.

By the end of the week, the cumulative effect was clear. My lower back felt looser, my torso moved more freely in my workouts, and I had a deeper awareness of how my spine moved during twists. It might not be the flashiest Pilates exercise out there, but for something so low-effort, the spine twist supine delivers a surprising amount of payoff.

Will I keep doing it? Honestly, probably. Especially on days when I need a reset button - for my body or my brain.

A selfie of health writer Katie during her workout challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Shop your Pilates essentials here:

How often should you do the Pilates spine twist supine? Doing the spine twist supine every day has helped me realise how beneficial this move can be when you practise consistently. So, the advice from the experts is to slot this move into your day, whenever you can. "This is a great exercise to do daily for a variety of reasons - either to help warm up and prepare the body for more changing Pilates exercises, or as a way to ease tension or aid digestion," Riley says.