Get 50% off Nike this Cyber Monday: shop our 10 favourite buys

Mega savings.
Black Friday has officially taken over the internet. But public service announcement: there are still mega bargains to be had, thanks to Cyber Monday.
If you’re into fitness, make sure you shop the Lululemon sale, an entire site-wide 50% off Sweaty Betty, plus our favourite Garmins with up to 60% off to shop now.
Best Cyber Monday Nike deals—Quick Links:
- Nike Training yoga ribbed vest with 45% off
- Nike yoga luxe crop top in black with 40% off
- Nike training one tight with 50% off
While most of the Black Friday deals have run out, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals to shop, including up to a huge 50% off Nike clothing on ASOS. Nike is known for its long-lasting, durable sportswear, spanning sports bras, workout leggings, tops, and trainers for everything from running, to weights workouts, to HIIT, to yoga.
If you’d rather shop direct from the Nike website, they’re offering 25% off everything site-wide.
Update your workout wardrobe with our picks of the best kit to *add to basket* now.
Nike Yoga statement leggings in pink – was £89.95, now £62.95 (save 30%)
Nike Plus Luxe crop bra in black – was £34.95, now £20.95 (save 40%)
Nike Training one tight leggings in black and gold – was £44.95, now £22.45 (save 50%)
Nike Training Icon Clash seamless sculpt leggings in purple print – was £75.00, now £37.50 (save 50%)
Nike swoosh contrast seam long sleeve top in black – was £39.95, now £35.95 (save 10%)
Nike Pro Training logo bra in black – was £34.95, now £17.45 (save 50%)
Nike Air Running cropped leggings in black – was £45.00, now £31.50, save 30%
Nike Training Pro t-shirt in white mesh- was £27.00, now £18.90 (save 30%)
Are you holding out for the Cyber Monday deals?
Let us know on social @marieclaireuk