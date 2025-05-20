ICYMI: 6 Intermediate Wall Pilates Workouts Instructors Swear By for When You CBA To Head to a Class

Easy, affordable and effective - intermediate wall Pilates workouts can be the perfect way to up the ante and add some fire to your practice from home. And better yet, all you really need to get going is a dose of motivation and a spare wall that you can use to leverage your moves against.

While videos of people perfecting their plank, single-leg glute bridges and leg circles against a wall are nothing new, interest surrounding this low-impact variation, which sees you perform Pilates exercises against a wall, continues to grow.

But don’t just take my word for it. According to Google searches like ‘what is wall Pilates’, ‘does wall Pilates really work?’, and terms like ‘wall Pilates workouts’ are at 'breakout' right now. And after speaking to experts, it’s clear to see why: “The wall can provide you with extra stability as it is a fixed structure, which makes some exercises easier to do,” Helen O'Leary, physio and clinical director at Complete Pilates, explains. “As you don’t need anything other than a wall and a mat, this also makes it really easy to do at home and accessible for most people.”

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve already revealed the best wall Pilates exercises for beginners to try at home . But now we’re delving into the expert-approved best Pilates workouts for intermediates. So if you’re new to Pilates, it’s well worth mastering your form and beginning with the basics before building on your practice.

We have a range of beginner-friendly articles to get stuck into, like the best 10-minute Pilates workouts , the best Pilates exercises for beginners and an explainer on whether or not Pilates is hard for beginners . That said, if you’re already a keen Pilates enthusiast and you're looking to challenge your body in new ways, keep scrolling to discover the intermediate workouts worth rolling your mat out for.

6 best intermediate wall Pilates workouts to try

What is an intermediate wall Pilates workout?

“An intermediate wall Pilates workout is a group of exercises that come together that build on your foundation principles of Pilates,” Helen O'Leary, physio and clinical director at Complete Pilates , explains. “They will generally be more complicated movements that will challenge your strength and stability, as well as endurance, and use a wall as a prop for the exercises.”

Therefore, it's fair to say that an intermediate level class differs from a beginner level class not in the number of exercises, but in the way you perform and strengthen them. “This level includes dynamic combinations of exercises that challenge core strength, balance, and flexibility," certified Pilates Instructor Victoria Repa , who is a health coach and the CEO & founder of BetterMe , highlights.

For example, the instructor reveals that this intermediate level often includes sequences such as wall rolls into squats, single-leg glute bridges against a wall, or raised planks with a foot rest.

Therefore, Repa suggests that an intermediate wall Pilates workout is perfect for those who want to "deepen their Pilates level, add a new experience to their workout, strengthen their mind-body connection, and get results without compromising joint health".

What makes a Pilates wall exercise intermediate?

If you’ve already tried the best wall Pilates workouts for beginners and you feel ready to up the ante, taking an intermediate class could be the way to go. But what makes this type of class different from a beginner workout?

“Intermediate Pilates wall exercises go beyond the basic ones by varying the intensity, duration, and resistance,” Repa highlights. “They include longer holds, more repetitions, and the use of small props such as resistance bands, light weights, or dumbbells to increase your burn while honing your control.”

This type of class might also include the use of the best Pilates balls , the best Pilates rings or ankle weights .

What are the benefits of doing intermediate wall Pilates workouts?

The benefits of Pilates are well known and according to O’Leary, wall Pilates can still help you reap the many rewards this type of low-impact workout can bring.

“Like any Pilates class, you will get lots of benefits such as improved flexibility, balance, mobility and flexibility,” O’Leary says.

That said, it's important to highlight that wall Pilates is few and far between. However, countless research papers on Pilates and its impact on strength have been completed, with this 2022 article confirming that consistent Pilates training can improve strength in eight weeks.

O’Leary confirms that because of the low-impact nature of the exercise, wall Pilates can also be a great active recovery tool. “The wall can also provide you with extra stability as it is a fixed structure, which makes some exercises easier to do,” the expert notes. “As you don’t need anything other than a wall and a mat, this also makes it really easy to do at home and accessible for most people.”

Research shows that wall Pilates can also help with posture, and Repa says a good posture can benefit way more than just your neck and back. “The wall is a natural landmark that helps to align your posture, which is ideal for those who sit at a desk for hours on end. Better posture means more confidence, less stiffness, and fewer headaches.”

Mental readjustment is another benefit. “Each class strengthens the mind-body connection,” Repa says. “Targeted breathing work and concentration reduce cortisol levels and help relieve stress, letting you feel grounded and empowered at the same time.”

It can also be customized. “The exercises can be adjusted up or down, making them accessible to anyone from beginner to advanced," Repa says.

But perhaps, most importantly, the Pilates instructor says that intermediate Wall Pilates workouts can encourage "sustainable fitness without boredom or extreme activities.”

Do intermediate wall Pilates workouts really work?

The quick answer to this is: yes, intermediate wall Pilates workouts really do work. But, as the expert highlights, this comes with a few caveats.

“Consistent and focused intermediate Pilates wall workouts are a catalyst for whole-body transformation,” Repa says. “It's not just about firm buttocks and a flat stomach but also about a general feeling of strength and stability in the body. Regular training also improves sleep, mood, and the mind-body connection.”

However, according to the Pilates instructor, the key to success lies in gradual load and routine. “Ideally, aim for 4–6 sessions per week, combining Pilates with a nutrient-rich diet," Repa recommends. "Add more variety to your workouts and exercises. Find trainers or fitness apps for a workout at home that show you step-by-step how to make an exercise more advanced, or how to integrate weight bands or a Pilates ball .”

6 of the best intermediate wall pilates YouTube workouts, picked by experts

1. 15 MIN INTENSE WALL PILATES by Jenna Collins Fitness

What? A quick and fiery full-body workout that organises wall Pilates moves into 30-second intervals, followed by 15 seconds of rest.

Why? “It utilizes a dynamic pace and intermediate-level challenges such as wall lunges and raised planks," Repa says. "It's great for those looking to add intensity to their workout routine."

How long? 15 minutes.

15 MIN INTENSE WALL PILATES FOR WEIGHT LOSS - YouTube Watch On

2. Full Body Wall Pilates with Weights Workout

What? This is day 26 of Rachel’s Fit Pilates 28-day wall Pilates challenge. It is a full-body workout that uses dumbbells to help dial up the intensity and contains wall pilates exercises and standing pilates to help with strength and balance.

Why? “There are some exercises which use the wall for posture and to challenge your range of motion and others that will really challenge your body weight strength,” O’Leary notes.

How long? 30 minutes.

28 Day Wall Pilates Challenge | DAY 26 | Full Body Wall Pilates with Weights Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. Full body, no equipment wall Pilates workout

What? An intermediate-to-advanced level workout that uses a wall to help enhance core strength, engage muscles in new ways, and challenge your stability.

Why? “Overall, they have a good balance to the class and will give you a total workout,” O’Leary says.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Min Wall Pilates | Full Body, No Equipment | Workout At Home! - YouTube Watch On

4. 30 min Intermediate Wall Pilates Workout with Weights by Rachel’s Fit Pilates

What? This is a full-body pilates workout that has a focus on building strength and giving your cardio a boost.

Why? "This workout offers a flowing full-body Pilates experience, using a wall for added resistance and alignment," Repa adds. "It is suitable for intermediate-level trainees who are ready to deepen their basic skills."

How long? 30 minutes.

30 min Intermediate Wall Pilates Workout with Weights - YouTube Watch On

5. Intermediate Wall Pilates Workout

What? This wall Pilates workout exercises will challenge your abdominal muscles while also improving the stability and strength of your pelvic floor.

Why? “This workout develops proprioception and stability through single-leg work and longer isometric holds. Perfect for toning and coordination,” Repa says.

How long? 30 minutes.

Intermediate Wall Pilates Workout 30 min | Ignite Your Core & Elevate Your Pelvic Floor - YouTube Watch On

6. Full body intermediate Wall Pilates workout

What? A full-body wall Pilates workout that’s packed full of deep core exercises, pelvic floor moves and exercises that will boost your strength, flexibility and full body.

Why? “This YouTube video is good for intermediate wall Pilates as it harnesses some simpler warm-up exercises and then some which will challenge your strength and awareness,” O’Leary says.

How long? 40 minutes.

40 min WALL PILATES WORKOUT | full body | intermediate (deep core & deep pelvic floor focus) - YouTube Watch On

What is the 10/20/30 rule in Pilates? In short, the 10/20/30 rule in Pilates comes back to the original phrase that Joseph Pilates, who originally founded Contrology - which we now know as Pilates - coined. “He suggested that ‘after 10 sessions you will feel the difference, after 20 sessions you will see the difference, and after 30 sessions you will have a whole new body’,” Helen O’Leary, physio and clinical director at Complete Pilates, explains. “This tapped into the belief that consistency is key to significant transformation in both mind and body.”