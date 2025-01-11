No Reformer? No problem — these are the best wall Pilates exercises for beginners to try at home, according to pros

Here’s a question for you: what do you do when it’s January, it’s cold and you don’t want to leave your home to exercise? If social media is anything to go by, you roll out a mat and try out the best wall Pilates workouts for beginners, of course.

In 2025, wall Pilates, it seems, is here for the long haul. Often likened to Reformer Pilates (as the wall can mimic the use of a foot bar), according to instructors, this low-impact variation—which involves performing Pilates exercises with the use of a wall—is loved for a number of reasons. For starters: “Wall Pilates can be done anywhere you have a wall,” specialist sports movement coach and master Pilates practitioner Amy Cooke explains. “You don’t need expensive kit and if done correctly, it can give fantastic results.”

While Victoria Repa , a certified Pilates instructor, health coach and CEO and founder of BetterMe believes wall Pilates has won the hearts of the masses due to a combination of accessibility, effectiveness, and celebrity endorsements. “Social media platforms such as TikTok have also played a significant role with #WallPilates having over 78 million views, showcasing everything from short lessons to user reviews,” the expert adds. And with research studies stating that the classic mind-body practice of Pilates “may improve quality of life”, it makes sense why this type of exercise has gained traction.

But is it worth taking your Pilates practice to the wall? “If you are looking to add a bit of variety into their workouts—great,” fitness coach Lisa Beckworth , who has a diploma in clinical Pilates, states. “If you want a starting point to move your body more—great—using the wall is another tool to assist or challenge you.” But Beckworth highlights that while wall Pilates for beginners can be useful, it “can’t be everything”. To really create a well-rounded fitness routine, the expert recommends including weight training and cardio in your weekly workouts too.

To dive deeper into wall Pilates and the viral 28-day wall Pilates challenge, stick right here. We spoke to Pilates pros to find out what wall Pilates is, the benefits of this variation and why beginners should try it. And while you're here you might also be interested in discovering the benefits of Pilates, all the need-to-knows about Pilates for beginners and the best Pilates workouts of all time. Wondering, does wall Pilates work? Find out how I got on trying it for a week, here.

Wall Pilates workouts for beginners are affordable and easy - 6 to try

What is wall Pilates?

“Wall Pilates is an accessible adaptation of classical Pilates,” Repa says. “Essentially, it uses the wall as a supportive tool to increase stability and balance".

Repa says that this approach makes it a "versatile and fairly safe workout", as it is suitable for different fitness levels and accessible for home training. "At the same time, it follows the traditional principles of Pilates - controlled movements, breathing, and mindfulness," the expert adds.

According to Cooke, wall Pilates has always been part of traditional studio Pilates. "Classically trained studio teachers have historically used the wall in sessions to add resistance, support and assist with balance," the Pilates pro explains. "But with the rise of Instagram workouts, wall Pilates has been developed since 2022 to create stand-alone workouts that people can do anywhere."

What do beginner wall Pilates workouts look like?

Every beginner wall Pilates class will look different. But generally speaking, most beginner workouts will include newbie-friendly low-impact moves, like a glute bridge, curl-ups and kickbacks, that will ignite your core strength, alignment and stability.

“Wall Pilates can be fantastic for beginners and clients with injuries, as a lot of the work is done in a functional standing position plus you have the wall for support and balance," Pilates expert Cooke tells us.

Of course, it will come as no surprise to hear that you’re not short of wall Pilates workouts to try. One quick search on Google brings up more than 50,000,000 results. But before you rush to find a free wall, Cooke recommends working with a qualified and accredited Pilates teacher. “This will not only keep you safe, but you will get better results faster," she says.

Beckworth agrees, noting that not every wall Pilates video will be suitable for beginners. “The internet is a wild place and there are some crazy exercises out there," the expert highlights. "Not everyone who is talking about this has a fitness qualification.”

What are the benefits of wall Pilates?

According to experts, wall Pilates can bring a wealth of benefits. In Repa's eyes: “Wall Pilates offers a holistic combination of physical and mental benefits, making it a great choice for a wide range of people."

This includes:

1. It builds muscle tone and strength

“Wall Pilates effectively targets all major muscle groups, focusing on areas that are usually underutilized, such as the arms, abs, and buttocks,” Repa tells Marie Claire UK. “The additional resistance of the wall helps to develop muscle strength and endurance, helping to create a leaner and more defined figure." That said, it's important to note that while studies on wall Pilates are sparse, countless research on Pilates and its impact on strength have been done with this 2022 article confirming that consistent Pilates training can improve strength in as little as eight weeks.

2. It improves stability and balance

“The wall serves as a support system, providing stability during the exercises and allowing you to improve your form,” Repa says. “This makes Pilates on the wall a great choice for those recovering from injuries. It improves balance and coordination over time, reducing the risk of falls and improving daily movement.” And science agrees. In a 2021 study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers found that after three months of practice, Pilates training boosted balance and reduced fall risk.

3. It encourages an awareness of the mind-body connection

“Wall Pilates encourages mindful movements that help increase body awareness and focus," Repa says. "People who practice this variation of Pilates often notice improvements in posture, alignment, and overall quality of movement."

4. It promises to reduce stress and anxiety

“Including elements of relaxation, wall Pilates encourages you to be fully present in the moment, distracting yourself from external stimuli and focusing on your inner state," Repa adds.

5. It could improve resting blood pressure

Beckworth notes that some wall Pilates classes include isometric exercises, like wall sits, which a 2023 piece of research corroborates can be effective at reducing blood pressure and therefore your risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Why should beginners try wall Pilates?

That's a good question. According to Repa, Pilates is one of the "most inclusive forms of exercise", and the expert says that wall Pilates is no exception. “For beginners, wall Pilates is a great introduction, as the wall provides a sense of safety and balance," she continues. "At the same time, it reduces the risk of poor posture or overexertion. Originally developed as a rehabilitation tool, Pilates offers a low-risk, high-reward approach to fitness."

But either way, if you are completely new to Pilates and your time and budget allows, it's well worth taking an in-person class with a certified expert before you get stuck in. “This investment will mean you get so much more from any future sessions," Cooke flags.

6 expert-picked wall Pilates workouts for beginners to try

1. Morning wall Pilates by BetterMe

What? A range of floor-based exercises that will work your full body in minutes.

Why? “Thanks to our short format and detailed explanations, these videos can accompany your workouts at a time that suits you,” Repa says. “Suitable for a morning workout before starting your main routine.”

How long? 7 minutes.

7 Min Morning Wall Pilates to Start Your Day☀️ - YouTube Watch On

2. Full body wall Pilates workout by Callie Jardine Gualy

What? “This is a short, 10-minute gentle full-body floor workout from a qualified instructor,” Beckworth says.

Why? "It's a great video to get started moving your body in a gentle way,” the expert adds. “I love the encouragement given and use of positive affirmations for yourself and your body.”

How long? 10 minutes.

FULL BODY WALL PILATES WORKOUT FOR BEGINNERS | 10 MIN | NO EQUIPMENT - YouTube Watch On

3. Wall Pilates Beginner Workout by Rachel’s Fit Pilates

What? If you’re already well-acquainted with exercise and keen to start a 28-day challenge, Cooke says this video is a great beginner wall Pilates class to try.

Why? “Rachel slowly builds up intensity and offers modifications so you can develop strength and flexibility safely,” says Cooke.

How long? 15 minutes.

Wall Pilates Beginner Workout | 28 Day Wall Pilates Challenge- Day 1 - YouTube Watch On

4. 15-minute Beginner Pilates Wall Workout by On Demand with Lindsey

What? An easy-to-follow and beginner-friendly take on wall Pilates.

Why? “No nonsense, clear and simple,” Cooke says. "This would work for beginners who need a more gentle introduction to Pilates.”

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Min Beginner Pilates Wall Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. Wall Pilates workout for beginners by Jessica Valant

What? A full-body beginner Pilates workout that uses standing exercises and floor-based options. All you need is a mat, a little space and a wall.

Why? “These exercises from Jessica Valant are for home training and are suitable for beginners,” Repa says.

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Wall Pilates Workout for Beginners - YouTube Watch On

6. Beginner Wall Pilates by Trifecta Pilates

What? A full-body wall Pilates workout that includes classic exercises like glute bridges and curl-ups.

Why? “A great beginner class,” Cooke says. “It’s a short introductory class that takes you through all the basics.”

How long? 20 minutes.

Beginner Wall Pilates | 20 min at-home Workout - YouTube Watch On

Does wall pilates work for beginners? It can be. As long as you're following expert advice, sticking to a consistent routine and using the right form, wall Pilates can be great for beginners. "Wall Pilates is suitable for people of all ages, shapes, and fitness levels," Victoria Repa , a certified Pilates instructor, health coach and CEO & founder of BetterMe says. Plus as fitness coach Lisa Beckworth explains: "Wall Pilates is good because it has a low barrier for starting, you can do the exercises anywhere, anytime as long as you have access to a wall and it doesn’t cost anything."