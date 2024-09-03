I tried ankle weights for walking as TikTok is obsessed with them RN - and despite being sceptical, I'm a convert

I'll be honest with you: I'd never thought about incorporating ankle weights for walking into my workouts before this summer. That was, until I saw the health hack going viral on TikTok, with thousands of users not just popping them on for their daily walks, but also spending time tinkering about the house and doing daily chores in them.

I had heard of the health hack before, mind. I remember my sister purchasing a pair a few years back after reading about the benefits of adding the weights to her walks (although I will admit, I also remember wondering why you'd actively choose to make your daily steps harder...).

Fast forward a couple of years and the at-home fitness trend has been doing the rounds on TikTok as the ultimate lazy girl health hack. From toning to light strength building, those who've tested the weights swear by benefits of ankle weights, one of those being how simple they are to incorporate into your daily routine. All you need to do is pop the ankle weights on before your daily walk - most usually have a velcro strap, meaning it really is that simple - and then get moving.

Having read other positive ankle weight reviews and also seen how wrist weights can level up your fitness, I was intrigued to see whether I'd notice any difference in trying ankle weights for walking. So, I decided to test them for a week. Keep scrolling to see how I got on. Don't miss one MC UK staffer's Bala Bangle review, plus an explainer on the many wrist weight benefits.

I tried ankle weights for walking - and really love the simple health hack

First up - what are the benefits of using ankle weights?

I was particularly intrigued to see how wearing ankle weights for walking would help me to build lower body strength.

Speaking to Mike Julom, an ACE-certified personal trainer , CrossFit athlete, and founder of ThisIsWhyImFit.com, he explains that ankle weights can definitely help you to engage your muscles more, boost endurance, and build stamina, too.

"Small stabilizer muscles that don’t usually get much action, for example, might get a bit stronger," he explains. While they'll never be as effective as consistent strength training with weights, wearing ankle weights will encourage you to put more effort into the smaller daily movements. In turn, you'll be making your daily walks more challenging and kickstarting muscle activation, too.

Not just that, but they promise to improve your balance - probably one of the reasons celebrities including Hailey Bieber , Lori Harvey, and Kendall Jenner are all reported to be fans.

Julom also notes that wearing ankle weights for walking could subtly increase heart rate, too. "Over time, this could contribute to a slight boost in overall calorie burn," he explains.

What happens if you wear ankle weights all day?

In theory, you probably could. That said, our experts warn you to be careful not to put unnecessary strain on your joints (especially if you're not used to wearing ankle weights that frequently).

Of course, if you're incorporating ankle weights as a means of building muscle specifically, there may be more efficient ways of doing this, like dedicated strength training.

How heavy should ankle weights be?

Most come as 1lb which our experts recomend as a good place to start, if you're a beginner.

You can add more weight over time, but do make sure to do this slowly but surely. Why? Simply because, with any form of weights that you strap on to your body, you risk putting excess strain through your joints in the long run.

Choosing the ankle weights I'd wear:

I looked at a couple of different options before embarking on my challenge, but eventually decided on the viral Bala Bangles which we've previously tried loved by celebrities and influencers alike.

I opted for this limited edition design from FreePeople which, perhaps unsurprisingly, sold out very quickly. Don't worry though - we've got you covered for some cute alternatives below with the same creds.

Weighing 1lb each, I liked the marble design and approved of this aesthetic to go with workout gear, loungewear or straight up pyjamas. You can use them on your legs which is mostly how I tried them, but also they are fully intended for use as wrists weights too. It depends what you want from your "workout" and where you want to see and feel differences.

My honest ankle weights for walking review, after a week of testing

Days one to three - wearing ankle weights for walking and doing casual chores

A bit of background for you, first. I'm a 34-year-old female who's pretty active but always looking for ways to make my day-to-day more active. While I run, swim and cycle to most meetings, and also love doing Pilates, ballet and yoga when I can find the time, I felt I was lacking in the small daily tweaks that could boost both my cardiovascular and muscle health. So, could ankle weights for walking do that?

On days one to three of my challenge, I started out light, wearing my ankle weights for half an hour or so as I did daily tasks, including making coffee, hanging laundry, and feeding the cat. I definitely feel them, and once you get used to having the slightly weighty straps around your ankles, you do just get on with life admin without feeling like you’re working out.

The catch? You still kind of are. While it depends on the activity you're doing, simply moving your weight around with an additional two pounds definitely engages different parts of your lower body. I noticed this especially when I was going up the stairs - you have to put in slightly more effort. That said, it inspired me to be more active in my other daily tasks, not to mention be more mindful of how I moved and transferred weight. It felt like I was actively improving my balance each day, too.

The best way to describe the sensation is like in a Pilates class, when you anticipate the movement, engage your core and align specific muscles into position, all the while streamlining the movement.

Camille during her ankle weight challenge (Image credit: Camille Dubois-Welch)

Days four to seven: Wearing ankle weights for hours at a time

Come the second part of the challenge, in true adulting mode, I took a day to do some deep cleaning. Popping on my ankle weights, I wore them around the house for three and a bit hours to accompany me through my chores. This took around three hours and added up to roughly 3.5k steps - impressive, right?

It was a grind, but a good one. Much like I felt when did my ballet challenge last month, everything felt a little tighter and more engaged. The good feeling of working my leg muscles also spurred me on to move more throughout my day, and I thoroughly enjoyed the motivation that this gave me here.

That's right - something that I really noticed while wearing ankle weights for walking was that it made me want to move more, which is always a positive. This might have been down to a little reverse psychology, expert Maddie Pasquariello tells me. "When people experience changes that they attribute to adding ankle weights or wrist weights to their routine, it's usually because of something called habit stacking," she explains. Habit stacking works a little like this - you purchase a new item and want to justify said purchase so use it more. With ankle weights, you'll likely be a lot more active than normal, also noticing a shift in mood because of improved energy levels, mental clarity and even muscle definition.

My final take?

After just a week of incorporating ankle weights into my life at home, I can understand the intrigue and commitment many have. They're seriously simple to use and don't feel like a hard workout, yet do leave you reaping rewards.

Of course, as with many things "exercise" consistency and time play a part, but gym-goer or not, even a small change like this one can make all the difference. In my opinion, often, it's best to incorporate small hacks like the above which genuinely work but aren't super intimidating.

I'd definitely recommend giving ankle weights for walking a go. I'll certainly be continuing to wear them, and my next step might be to wear them to a Pilates class, letting my instructor know so they can offer guidance on protecting my joints and making the most of my routine. Now, question: will you be giving it a go?

