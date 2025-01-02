I walked 8k steps a day for 7 days - and can't believe how much it boosted my mental and physical wellbeing

I’m just going to come out and say it: walking has to be one of the best forms of exercise going. Accessible and totally free, it’s why towards the end of 2024, I tried walking 8k steps for 7 days to remind myself of the many benefits it brings.

I tasked myself with this challenge because I’m someone who spends the majority of my time sitting down. I sit at my desk to do my work. I make a conscious effort to sit at a table to eat my breakfast, lunch and dinner. And—you guessed it— when I'm working from home I sit, after work while catching up on TV that I’ve missed from doing all of the above.

Research shows that a sedentary lifestyle can have negative connotations for your health. It’s why I often try to do indoor walking workouts or fit more steps into my day. For example, just last month, I took on the 6-6-6 walking challenge, which saw me walk 60 minutes twice a day, first at 6 am and again at 6 pm. I soon found out that this wasn’t for me. But that’s where I thought a more accessible and attainable task, like walking 8K steps every day for 7 days, could help.

Keen to see how I got on? Find out what happened after I tried doing so, along with the benefits of walking and PT-approved tips on how to how to fit more steps into your day.

What happened when I tried walking 8k steps a day for 7 days

What are the benefits of walking?

Walking can offer a load of benefits both for your mind and body. “The physical benefits are that it supports weight loss and weight management and it can boost your cardiovascular health,” ​​says Chloe Thomas , who is a personal trainer, nutrition & mindset coach and founder of the online coaching platform Chloe Inspires .

And research agrees. For example, one 2023 article found, walking can be an 'effective strategy' for promoting healthy aging and improving health outcomes as it can result in increased aerobic fitness, decreased body weight and a lower body mass index (BMI).

Plus, you don’t even have to walk for hours to reap the rewards. Research tells us that as little as ten minutes of daily walking can help to improve your heart health and cardiovascular fitness, too.

“It also strengthens your bones and joints so prevents osteoporosis," Thomas says. "Along with helping with digestion, energy levels and studies show that regular walking is linked to a longer healthier and happier life.”

​​Then come the mental benefits of walking. Lacing up and putting your best foot forward can boost your mood, improve your sleep quality, increase mindfulness and it can even improve creativity. “For example, when I go for a walk, I get really great ideas and I always come back from a walk feeling better,” the PT, who runs a walking Instagram page, Kent and Sussex walks , says.

It can also be a great stress buster— especially if you’re walking in the great outdoors. One 2023 systematic review , published in Current Psychology suggests that nature-based walking can improve adults’ moods, sense of optimism, and mental well-being, while mitigating stress and anxiety.

Tips for fitting more steps into your day

When it’s cold, dark and rainy outside, the last thing you want to do is head outside and go.

But as Thomas mentions, fitting steps into your day doesn’t always involve heading outside. “I always advise my clients to try taking walk breaks so even if you just stand up every hour for about five minutes and walk around. I also suggest a walk around your room whilst chatting on the phone or doing virtual meetings. You can also buy a stand-up desk and pop a walking pad underneath whilst you do your work."

Another top tip? “I also recommend scheduling a walking date," the PT says. "So instead of catching up with your friends or family over a coffee sitting down, why not go for a walk with a coffee?”.

I tried walking 8k steps every day for 7 days — my thoughts

Days one to three

It’s typical. It's the first day of my walking challenge and it’s cold, rainy and very dark. But what did I expect, we're basically in winter, after all? Still, before I let this sway me, I pull on a warm coat and hat and head out the door. I didn’t head out planning to walk for very long, but 10 minutes in and I’m still keen to do some more. I end up walking for 20 minutes and clock up just over 2,000 steps, which isn’t a bad start considering it’s still before 8am. I head out again at lunchtime for another 20-minute walk and that's 2,000 more steps banked which feels good. The rest I make up after work, as I headed into town to grab some food with friends. But instead of hopping on the bus which would have been quicker, I take the 20-minute walk there and back again.

Day two is still super rainy but I'm heading out today to work from a cafe. Not only does this help me find some headspace (and some cheerful Christmas music), it forces me to do more steps during my morning than I would have if I rolled out of bed and straight into my desk chair. By the time it's 10am, I've done 3,000 steps—and that's from just venturing outside my four walls, heading along a high street and finding a seat at a cafe I've never been to before. So far, very good! I make up the rest of the steps by going for a brisk walk at lunch and again with my partner after we've eaten dinner.

Day three is the weekend. I'm heading out to grab a few last-minute presents in the afternoon, so I'll have no problem fitting my steps in. I wake up late, so instead of walking in the cold weather, I take on this 8-minute indoor walking workout by qualified trainer Lucy Wyndham Reed.

This helps me complete 1,000 steps all before 11am (which is before I've really had a chance to wake up). I've tried a handful of indoor walking workouts before and I find them to be ideal if you want to up your step count without switching out of your pyjamas (or leaving your home). Featuring side steps, high knee marches and arm punches, this particular one made getting my steps in more interesting.

(Image credit: Becks Shepherd)

Days four to seven

Walking has quite quickly slotted into my routine now. If I’m not starting my morning with an indoor step workout in my pyjamas (I really enjoyed this 20 minute option from Get Fit with Rick), I’m swapping my PJs for some tracksuit bottoms, a quilted jacket, hat and trainers and enjoying helping my body and mind wake up by moving in the great outdoors. I think the key to doing so is to make sure you’ve got some comfy clothes right by your bed to keep your warm.

I do another walk at lunch, this time getting chores done too, like walking to the Post Office, picking up some food shopping and picking up some last-minute gifts. I also get a bus to and from an appointment which involves three lengthy roads to tackle. By the time I’m finished, I’m around 4,000 steps down. To make up the rest, I make a real conscious effort to stand/walk more inside and sit down less. Whether it's watching some TV while stepping or propping my laptop on a high surface, so I can work and step simultaneously.

However, I'd have to say the real highlight of this week was meeting up with a friend for a coffee. Instead of parking in the most convenient car park opposite the cafe as usual, I park a 10-minute walk away. This helps me fit in some extra steps, get some fresh air and another plus? I don’t even have to pay for parking. What a win!

(Image credit: Becks Shepherd)

My verdict

All in all, I feel great. Walking has the brilliant ability to give every corner of my health a little lift. During my working days when my brain is feeling a little restless, tired or foggy, heading outside for a quick walk helped me find some headspace. On some days I would listen to minutes of a podcast, make a call or just go for a ‘silent’ walk. No matter whether it was a 10-minute-stint or a longer, half an hour session—when time allowed, I’d always come back feeling so much fresher than when I started. And I don't think it was just the winter weather that had something to do with it! Walking more than what I usually do also helped my body feel lense tense and achy, from being slouched in one position.

Of course, I know how unappealing it can be to fit some steps in. Especially when there is work to complete, chores to do or fun plans to make. But when I did feel unmotivated to move, I would either pop on an indoor walking workout or just remember why I was doing it and how I would feel afterwards.

And Thomas reinforces this mindset shift. “Focus on how you’re going to feel after your walk,” she says. “Remind yourself that walking will boost your mood and energy levels even in the winter. Try and embrace the season rather than seeing it as a bad thing. So view your winter walks as a chance to enjoy the fresh fresh crisp air, see the Christmas lights or just the beauty of nature and it’s winter state. And why not try walking with friends or family to make it into more of a social activity?”.

