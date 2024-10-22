Moving your cardio workouts indoors in anticipation of winter? Top coaches confirm: 10 best treadmill workouts

If increasingly unpredictable weather has you rescheduling your runs right now, you may want to consider introducing some of the best treadmill workouts into your training schedule. Because, while it’s totally fine to pare back your output at this time of year, when darkness draws in earlier and motivation tends to dip along with the temperature, keeping up with a running routine, of sorts, can help you maintain fitness. Which is where the best treadmill workouts come in.

A dry, warm and wind-free way to keep up your cardio workouts this winter, heading indoors to your local gym and lacing up on a treadmill can help ensure your motivation stays high and your miles get banked.

And you certainly won’t be alone in trading pavement pounding for treadmill sessions this season, if TikTok is anything to go by. At the time of writing, there are almost 30,000 posts featuring the hashtag #treadmillworkout, with the most popular of them all garnering a million-odd likes. That's right - cosy cardio is back on the agenda for autumn and winter, and we can see why. There are loads of running benefits, with research telling us that even five to ten minutes of cardio a day can dramatically reduce your risk of death from all causes, including cardiovascular disease.

That’s not to say you should skip outside training sessions altogether, though. A study by The International Association of Applied Psychology revealed that outdoor exercise "provides an added value to the known benefits of physical activity," in other words, it plays a key role in maintaining emotional wellbeing.

Keen to make the shift but unsure where to start? We asked three running coaches to share their wisdom and the very best treadmill workouts for you to try this fall. New to running but not sure where to start? Our guides to the best running tips, running tips for beginners , and mindful running will come in handy. Get kitted out with best running trainers , best running shorts, and best running jackets, too.

What are the benefits of treadmill workouts?

Ultimately, treadmill workouts allow you to have complete control over your runs. “You can easily adjust speed and incline and track your performance metrics, which makes it great for structured workouts, especially if you're training for specific pace goals,” explains Viktoriya Tkachuk, professional runner, Olympian and running consultant. Additionally, treadmill workouts have the practical – and safety – pros of helping you to avoid extreme weather, solo running on dark mornings or evenings if you aren’t comfortable doing so, and perhaps sourcing childcare, too.

“Another benefit is the reduced impact on your joints compared to harder surfaces like concrete,” says Tkachuk. This, she explains, makes treadmill running useful for recovery days or injury prevention, particularly if you're rehabbing overuse injuries from road running. “You can also simulate different race conditions, such as inclines for hill training, without needing actual hilly terrain,” she adds. “This helps build strength and endurance, allowing you to remain focused on workouts that target specific muscle groups.”

How does treadmill running differ from running outside?

The varied terrain and lack of wind resistance are two key and noticeable differences between running outside and on a treadmill. “When running outdoors, you deal with weather elements such as wind, uneven surfaces, and inclines, which engage more stabilising muscles and make running slightly more challenging,” says Tkachuk. “On a treadmill, the belt assists your leg turnover, so it might feel easier, especially at the same pace.” She recommends setting the treadmill at a 1% inclination to better mimic outdoor running conditions. “This compensates for the lack of wind resistance and the natural challenges of outdoor terrain”

Additionally, explains Rory Knight, director of fitness at fitness app WithU , factors outside of your control, such as traffic lights, people, animals and winding pathways, can impact how your body moves and increase the level of challenge. “All of these external factors will provide physical and mental stimulus that you need to react to which will challenge your body in ways you don’t necessarily get when running indoors, and you may find that an indoor run will feel less mentally stimulating if you’re used to outdoor running,” Knight says. “Regardless of which surface you are running on, it is imperative that you are wearing footwear that compliments you and your style of running.” He recommends getting a gait analysis with a reputable specialist to learn more about your running style and kit requirements.

Speaking of which, you may want to make a few kit substitutes for your indoor runs. “Depending on where your treadmill is located, you may consider lighter and more breathable running gear as it’s likely that, even in an air conditioned gym, you’ll likely get warmer than if you were running outside on a cold winter’s day,” says running coach Vici Richardson. She also recommends utilising the treadmill function on your GPS watch, if you use one, for more accurate stats on your session. “You may find a variance in distance covered compared with running outside. Try not to get too hung up on the actual distance – if the treadmill is helping you to keep running through bad weather, take it a win regardless of distance.” Importantly, pay even more attention to your hydration when doing treadmill workouts. “Indoor environments can be drier, leading to faster dehydration than outdoor runs,” explains Tkachuk.

Can the best treadmill workouts help you prepare for a race?

Treadmill workouts can be incredibly helpful for preparing for a race, according to Tkachuk, and particularly during autumn and winter when adverse weather could impact your form or ability to even make it out for a run. That said, it shouldn’t replace all outdoor runs.

“Treadmills are great for speed work, controlling the pace, and avoiding harsh weather,” she says. “However, racing outdoors involves factors such as wind, terrain variation, and weather conditions that you can’t replicate indoors. If you rely too much on treadmill running, you may struggle with pacing and adapting to real-world conditions during the race.”

In an ideal world, Tkachuk says, you should aim to get outside when possible, especially for long runs and tempo sessions. “This will help you get used to the unpredictability of outdoor running, improve your mental endurance, and ensure you're fully prepared for race day conditions.”

How can you make treadmill running less boring?

The simplest way to avoid boredom while doing treadmill workouts is to mix up your sessions. Tkachuk recommends experimenting with interval training and hill repeats or changing the speed or incline every few minutes to keep your mind engaged. “You can also try programmes or apps that offer guided runs to add a sense of challenge and fun.”

Listening to music, a good podcast or watching an episode of your favourite show can also help the time pass. “Often, treadmills are equipped with videos of trails and iconic running spots around the world so you can watch on screen as you run,” says Richardson.

10 of the best treadmill workouts to try, recommended by running coaches

Pyramid interval workouts

"Warm up for two minutes at an easy pace, then increase the speed by 0.5 km/h every minute for five minutes," advises Tkachuk.

"After reaching your peak speed, decrease it by the same amount every minute until you're back at your starting pace. Finish with a five-minute cool-down. This builds endurance and works both aerobic and anaerobic systems."

Rather follow along a workout in realtime? Watch the workout below.

30 Min HIIT PYRAMID Treadmill Workout! - YouTube Watch On

Hill climb intervals

Tkachuk instructs to start by setting the treadmill at a 1% incline.

"Increase the incline by 2% every two minutes until you reach 8%," she says. "Then, bring it back down every two minutes in the same way. Keep your speed steady throughout the workout. This workout strengthens your legs and mimics outdoor hill running."

Again, follow the workout below if you'd rather workout with a coach in your ear.

Beginner Walk/Run Hill Intervals | Treadmill Workout! - YouTube Watch On

Fartlek workouts

"Alternate between fast and slow paces after a five-minute warm-up," Tkachuk instructs. "Sprint for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then recover at a slow jog or walk for 1 to 2 minutes.

"Repeat for 20-30 minutes. This workout improves speed and endurance while keeping your mind engaged."

INTERMEDIATE Fartlek Run | Treadmill Follow Along! #IBXRunning - YouTube Watch On

Progressive tempo runs

Start with a five-minute warm-up, then increase your speed by 0.5 km/h every five minutes.

"Continue increasing for 20 to 30 minutes, ending at a fast but controlled pace, then cool down for five minutes," says Tkachuk. "This workout helps with pacing and builds stamina over time."

Rather listen to a coach in your ear guide you through your session? See below.

35 MIN TOUGH TEMPO RUN | Treadmill Follow Along! - YouTube Watch On

Incline walk and run mixes

"Alternate between brisk walking at a steep incline (8-10%) and running at a flat incline (1%)," advises Tkachuk. "Walk for two to three minutes, then run for three to five minutes. Repeat for 30-40 minutes.

"This mix of walking and running keeps the workout dynamic and is excellent for maintaining overall fitness without exhausting yourself," they conclude.

For a beginner's follow-along alternative, watch below.

Incline Step Walk! - YouTube Watch On

