A year ago, I considered myself anything but a runner. The thought of lacing up and heading out at 6am for a pre-work long run felt completely alien to me. But now, thanks to mindful running, it's become a weekly practice and has massively helped both my physical and mental health.

So, how did I go from being someone who considered themself to be a non-runner to feeling confident enough to sign up for my first ever half marathon in less than a year? One answer: mindful running.

As the (very) amateur runner that I was when I signed up, I had no idea how to run for longer (opens in new tab) or what kit to invest in - yet after a quick search for the best running tips for beginners and chatting to our running-obsessed Health Ed Ally about what to buy, I became obsessed. I spent hours scrolling the tips, tricks and reviews, keen to invest in kit that'd serve me come race day, but also last the test of time.

That said, this was very short-lived once I realised splurging was not sustainable for the planet or, ultimately, my wallet. I decided to only invest in the absolute essentials - comfortable running shoes, anti-chafing cream (thank you, BodyGlide), and a functional running belt to last me throughout my training, race day, and beyond. This meant no running vest, no new headphones, and certainly no fitness tracker.

A few months prior to the race, I was lucky enough to test one of the best fitness trackers, a Garmin, for work, and I definitely reaped the benefits of having one. Being able to track my pace, see when I was beating personal bests and monitor my heart rate felt great. However, I slowly realised that I had completely ditched my mindful runs and, instead, was pushing myself to hit unrealistic PB's every run or putting pressure on myself to hit certain paces after long, stressful days.

So, once the testing period was over, I decided it was best to step away from technology for a bit and rekindle my authentic relationship with running - just a few months before my first half.

How did I get on, and how did I find running my first ever race sans tracking device, pace, or distance tracker? Well, you'll have to keep scrolling to find out...

Mindful running powered me through my first half marathon - here's what I learnt

1. Running without data is freeing

First things first - when starting to track your runs, it's very easy to get consumed by data, so much so that you sometimes feel like you're relying on it in order to have a good run. Did I hit a faster pace than last week? Have I run further? If I'm slower - why? For me, limiting any potentially obsessive tracking allowed me to focus on what truly mattered to me, like checking in on my body and making sure I wasn't overcompensating during my run.

This led me to fully immerse myself in the experience of my first half without feeling like I was going too slow, or ignoring my body when I needed to take some time to walk.

Sofia at the finish line of the London Landmarks Half Marathon (Image credit: Sofia Piza)

2. Your mind is stronger than you think

Not focusing on a PB or tracking my route on GPS led me to some serious internal dialogue (13.1 miles worth of inner dialogue, to be exact). This made me extremely aware of what my mind was asking me to do in order to keep my body safe and strong throughout the race.

It made me realise just how powerful the mind can be. Even when my body was screaming at me to give up, I had the mental resilience to power through, which felt like a huge mindfulness win for both my body and soul.

Had I been tracking the run, I might have pushed myself more and not listened to my body, resulting in me blowing up earlier on and not being able to complete the full distance.

If I'm honest, by mile 10, my legs were ready to give up and give in. However, my mental strength kept me going - my mind kept pushing my legs and reframing negative thoughts (opens in new tab). I was able to complete the remaining 3.1 miles by counting how many red trainers I could spot (for your reference: around fifteen) or repeating my go-to running mantra my husband had kindly written on my hand pre-run ("You can do it - you're amazing").

This meant I crossed the finish line with a huge sense of achievement and a smile on my face (and only slightly wobbly legs).

The mantra that my husband wrote on my hand before the race - I repeated this to myself when it felt tough. (Image credit: Sofia Piza)

3. You will be more mindful of your surroundings

Nobody prepares you for the excitement you feel when you notice strangers cheering you on - it's equal parts heartwarming and motivating.

One of the highlights of the day for me was the sense of comradery - from fellow runners who constantly check in on you, to strangers who cheer your name during the last heavy miles, not to mention my wonderful cheer team who I got to stop and hug more than once.

Would I have noticed this if I was constantly checking my watch to check split times? I'm not sure, but I can say running without even having the option of that meant I fully took it all in.

Not to mention, I was able to take in all of the wonderful entertainment the London Landmarks Half Marathon (opens in new tab) plans for its runners. From rave tunnels to running next to Big Ben, there are so many amazing moments that you might miss if you're not running mindfully or in a way that allows you to properly take in your surroundings.

4. It will remind you why you love running

Throughout the race, mindful running meant I was able to fully understand that running is an incredibly personal thing to do.

The truth is no two runners are the same and their reason for running won't be either. However, we all have one thing in common: our love for the sport.

Runner’s high is a really remarkable thing and the feeling you get when you cross the finish line is a powerful extension of this.

Completing a distance you didn't know you'd be able to achieve leaves you with the biggest sense of gratitude and contentment.

Without this focus on mindful running, I don't know if I'd have remembered that running is about so much more than just numbers or finish times - rather, it allows you to reclaim personal agency and prove that you can do hard things if you put your mind to them.

I feel incredibly proud to have completed my first half, and of the 2 hours and 30 minutes I dedicated to my body without depending on technology.

Instead, mindful running instilled a deep-rooted trust in my mind, body, and my own ability - which is a really powerful thing.

