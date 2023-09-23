Seen cosy cardio trending on TikTok? How it promises to be the simplest yet most effective Autumn workout

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There have been more exercise trends going viral on TikTok this year than we care to count. The latest? "Cosy cardio", in short, a form of cardio that's - yep, you guessed it - labelled as cosy because it's designed to be completed from the comfort of your home.

It might only be mid-September but sweaty garden HIIT sessions and balmy evening long runs are sadly a thing of the past. Summer already feels a distant memory with autumn rolling in - and fast. That's where the latest viral fitness trend comes in - a more comfortable way to workout if you really can't face cardio workouts that mean bracing the cold, wind and rain.

With over 4.3 million views on the TikTok hashtag, it's fair to say it's already proving popular, with many of the platform users sharing their own interpretation of the workout featuring candles, soft pyjamas and chilled music.

So, what actually is cosy cardio? Who invented it? And is the workout any good or just another fitness fad doing the rounds on social media?

We've bought you explainers on the other trends doing the rounds - from the 3-2-8 method, to the Hot Girl Walk, to soft hiking. Next up: everything you need to know about cosy cardio, according to a personal trainer.

Cosy cardio is trending: your guide

What is cosy cardio?

Coined in July this year by US wellness influencer Hope Zuckerbrow, she posted a TikTok video that’s now been watched more than 1.7 million times.

In short, cosy cardio is about mellowing the environment you exercise in and reframing it into something cosy and enjoyable.

In Zuckerbrow’s video, she takes us through her morning cosy cardio routine: making an iced coffee, putting on her fluffy socks, choosing a show on TV and then getting on to her walk pad for a 40-minute session.

Why is cosy cardio good for both physical and mental health?

Cosy cardio asks you to forget the "no pain, no gain" mentality and sweaty, hardcore gym sessions and instead embrace a more chilled-out and gentle approach to working out.

It also reminds people that workouts should be enjoyable, explains Jess McDonald, Les Mills trainer and adidas sponsored athlete. “Not all workouts have to be "go hard or go home," she stresses. "Working out gently is hugely important, too."

Why? Well, because "your body needs time to re-energise,” she goes on. “It gives you time to focus on how you feel, tapping into what you need on a particular day. Not only that, but it allows you to focus on what will fill your cup rather than drain it."

Think about it: when you feel tired, a gentle walk or a stretch session in your comfy clothes could be a great way of getting moving. Jam-pack your schedule with hard sessions and you not only run the risk of injury but are far more likely to skip the sessions altogether.

Attitudes to fitness and exercise have changed over recent years, points out McDonald. “Ever since 2016 - and especially during and after the pandemic - we've seen a demand for hybrid workouts that fit into people’s lifestyles more.” Case in point: a recent global survey by Les Mills on the exercise habits of Gen Z found that 72% of regular exercisers are doing both gym and at-home workouts.

The cosy cardio trend slots in well for the needs of this age group, not to mention the third of you that find gyms intimidating (one 2022 survey of UK adults found that nearly a third of women cited intimidation in the gym as the biggest barrier for them joining). “Cosy cardio allows people to diversify their exercise routine and opens the door for anyone intimidated by the gym to improve their physical wellness at home,” highlights McDonald.

Not just that, but cosy cardio also hints at another shift in the way we tackle fitness: now, more than ever, we want workouts to offer a diverse range of benefits spanning both physical and mental, says McDonald. This focus on a holistic approach is mirrored in cosy cardio as it encourages you to “enjoy a workout at your own pace, in your own space.”

How can I practice cosy cardio at home?

While Zuckerbrow's cosy cardio routine involves taking to her walking pad, McDonald points out that you could try any home workouts, from low impact workouts to 15-minute HIIT workouts.

She suggests trying a few until you find the one you genuinely enjoy and look forward to doing - after all, that's the only way you'll stick at it.

"I tried cosy cardio and loved it… but only in the evening"

Laura Kaar, a dietician, loves fitness. When she saw the cosy cardio trend pop up on her feed, she couldn't wait to give it a go.

“After I saw cosy cardio doing the rounds on social media, I decided to do a flowy yoga session at home."

"Having nice music and candles to complement my workout was very relaxing. While I was quite sore from lifting heavy weights the day before, it was nice to do a calm, restorative kind of movement that soothed both my body and mind."

"My only one negative: I almost found it too relaxing to do in the morning - I much preferred getting cosy come the evening as a way of relaxing and winding down. While it might not set you up in the best way for intense exercise, I did find it a lovely and effective way of making movement less intimidating.”

A post shared by The Full Life Dietitian (@thefulllifedietitian) A photo posted by on

Shop MC UK's go-to cosy cardio products now: