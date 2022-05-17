*Adds to basket*
On the hunt for new workout gear but not sure where to start? One of our Health Editor’s go-to brands is Sweaty Betty – flattering, durable, and long-lasting, you can wear the kit for both gym and gin (result). That said, we know their kit can certainly be an investment, which is why we’ve done some digging into the bestselling Sweaty Betty products for you.
The British-born brand has been a firm favourite on the athleisurewear scene for over twenty years – we particularly love their gym leggings – designed by women, for women. Their USP? They make high-performance, practical gear that’s stylish, too. There’s a reason they’ve grown a cult following (#TeamSB) and sell a pair of their raved-about Power leggings every sixty seconds (yes, really).
You all know that not all activewear is created equal – we’re looking at you, crinkly knees and waistbands that fall down – and that’s where Sweaty Betty stands out. The four-way stretch fabric promises to be both sweat-wicking and bum sculpting, too.
Our ethos here at MC has always been that when you feel good, you workout better – which is why we’re all for investing in the right kit for that extra boost of exercise motivation.
So without further ado, scroll Sweaty Betty’s bestselling products – kit to make you feel good both during and after your workout. Plus, there is 20% off everything right now, so… Don’t miss our guides to the best gym leggings, best running trainers, and running shorts for women, while you’re here.
Power Gym Leggings | £80
The famous leggings are sold every sixty seconds. Once you try you will understand why. With 15 colours and patterns to choose from, your workout wardrobe will never get boring. The best part? Your bum will look better than ever and the internal adjustable drawstring is life-changing. Our wise Health Editor has suggested sizing down for this one.
Stamina Sports Bra | £40
The bestselling workout bra (read our guide to the best sports bras, here) offers medium support with maximum style. This will quickly become your new everyday workout bra – with almost a thousand 5 star reviews, reviewers love the bra for both gym and during the day.
All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings | £70
These leggings are comfortable enough to wear all day. With a soft, lightweight fabric that promises to be squat-proof, you’ll never want to take these off – meaning you’re always ready for a quick gym sesh.
Power Headband | £10
The second of the Power bestsellers – the headband is made with the same famous power fabric. The fabric promises to absorb all sweat, keeping your hair out of your eyes mid-run. The best part? A hidden ponytail hole – clever.
Glisten Seamless Long Sleeve Top | £50
This + All Day Leggings = the perfect duo. The seamless top is designed from a unique antibacterial material which promises to sweat-wick seamlessly. Slim fitting, lightweight and ribbed, you’ll never want to take it off.
Gary Yoga Pants | £90
No more downward dog fear with these squat proof yoga pants. Super soft with two side pockets – practical – plus, they can double up as loungewear. Don’t miss our guide to yoga poses and yoga for beginners, while you’re here.
After Class Split Sweatshirt | £65
Made from breathable organic cotton, this oversized fit is comfy and has thumb holes, too. We stan a practical item! Plus, it comes in nine different colours – the bright pink or green will spice up any gym outfit.
Power 7/8 Gym Leggings | £80
So good it made it to the list twice. But what’s different about this legging? Well, they’re slightly shorter but with the same flattering high waisted design for extra support and coverage.
Power Boost Workout Zip Through | £100
Meet the ultra contoured jacket of the Power family, designed for cold outdoor workouts, the sweat-wicking material promises to keep you warm and dry all at once. Plus, it has handy zip pockets and thumbholes, too.
Ultra Running Bra | £55
Last but by no means least, this Ultra Running sports bra has been designed with high support, mesh panels and adjustable straps, and a racerback option, too, meaning it’s fit for all breast sizes. Fun fact: it has over 500 five star reviews. Not bad.