On the hunt for new workout gear but not sure where to start? One of our Health Editor’s go-to brands is Sweaty Betty – flattering, durable, and long-lasting, you can wear the kit for both gym and gin (result). That said, we know their kit can certainly be an investment, which is why we’ve done some digging into the bestselling Sweaty Betty products for you.

The British-born brand has been a firm favourite on the athleisurewear scene for over twenty years – we particularly love their gym leggings – designed by women, for women. Their USP? They make high-performance, practical gear that’s stylish, too. There’s a reason they’ve grown a cult following (#TeamSB) and sell a pair of their raved-about Power leggings every sixty seconds (yes, really).

You all know that not all activewear is created equal – we’re looking at you, crinkly knees and waistbands that fall down – and that’s where Sweaty Betty stands out. The four-way stretch fabric promises to be both sweat-wicking and bum sculpting, too.

Our ethos here at MC has always been that when you feel good, you workout better – which is why we’re all for investing in the right kit for that extra boost of exercise motivation.

So without further ado, scroll Sweaty Betty’s bestselling products – kit to make you feel good both during and after your workout. Plus, there is 20% off everything right now, so… Don’t miss our guides to the best gym leggings, best running trainers, and running shorts for women, while you’re here.

10 bestselling Sweaty Betty products: view now