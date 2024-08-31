I strength trained at home for 30 minutes - and eight months on, I feel stronger than ever

As a Health Editor who trains a lot, it's fair to say I know a thing or two about what constitutes a good workout. Cardio workouts, like running or swimming, are great for heart health and brain function. Low intensity workouts, like Pilates or yoga, are brilliant for joint health and toning. Strength training, on the other hand, boosts bone health and metabolism, and reduces your risk of injury.

That said, when life is busy, it's all too easy to get stuck in the same workout routines despite knowing that often, variety can be the key to improving your fitness over time. That's why, at the start of this year, I made a promise - to try strength training workouts every week for 30 minutes in a bid to improve my strength, muscle, and bone health.

There are loads of benefits of strength training, and it's long been recognised in scientific research as a great workout, not just for increasing strength, muscle, and bone density, as above, but also for improving metabolism and reducing the risk of injuries. In short, it's one of the best all-rounder workouts for all ages, and it only gets more important as we get older and our bone density decreases.

As a runner, I've also long loved strength training for the extra boost it gives my long runs and racing. Building strong muscles and a strong foundation helps to carry your body over longer distances, you see, and strength training does just that.

Keen to see how I got on? Keep scrolling - because it really has been a game-changer not just for my physical health, but my mental health, too. Don't miss our guides to strength training for beginners, low impact strength training, and strength training at home, while you're at it.

I strength trained for 30 minutes every week for eight months - and am pleasantly surprised

What are the benefits of strength training?

According to Chloe Whylie , an elite athlete and FIIT personal trainer, there are loads of benefits of adding strength training into your weekly rotation. "There are no cons, only pros," she shares. "Adding strength training to your routine will help you build muscle and burn fat, improving your muscle tone and definition. It’s a misconception that lifting weights will make you bulky. Instead, it helps create a lean and sculpted physique."

It's also a great workout for injury-proofing your body. "It’s known to increase bone density, which can prevent conditions like osteoporosis and improve overall bone health," she continues.

One of the main benefits I noticed, though - which I'll get into in detail later - was the amount it boosted my mental as well as physical health. As Jackson Anderson, personal trainer at Juniper , explains: "Regular strength training can improve your mood, reduce stress levels and boost your self-confidence."

In short, if you fancy giving strength training a go, you can't go far wrong. It's a real all-rounder, and thanks to the rise of effective at-home sessions, the gym-timidation that once came with heading to the gym to strength train is no more.

What are the benefits of at-home strength workouts?

After trying (and failing) to bank strength sessions in the gym last year, I decided that at-home sessions would be the most feasible for me with my busy work schedule and training diary. And there are actually as many benefits of at-home strength workouts as those done in the gym.

While you might not have access to as many different types of equipment at home than, say, a fully decked-out gym, you will most likely be confident and comfortable with the equipment you do own, meaning you'll utilise it more effectively.

Similarly, doing your sessions at home means you're more likely to actually fit them in and stick to a training routine - you're already in your workout space, so all you need is some equipment and spare time and you're off. If you do get intimidated by gyms, you'll also be able to workout safe in the knowledge that you're in your own space.

All of these things combined this year added up to my decision to train at home. I knew that realistically, getting to and from the gym was a big reason I wasn't sticking to my strength training routine, and so taking that step out instantly made it more feasible and realistic.

I strength trained for 30 minutes every week for eight months - my honest thoughts

Month one

January 1st this year, you would've found me rolling out my yoga mat in my living room getting ready to stream a FIIT workout with my favourite trainer, Gus Vaz Tostes. While there are a whole range of personal trainers offering different strength sessions on the app - from runner specific, to lower body, to upper body, to Metcon, to full body sessions - I opt for the half an hour full body weighted workout and set out my dumbbells, resistance band, and kettlebell accordingly (although there are plenty of options on the app for those of you without kit at home).

What I like about the FIIT sessions is that they always include a warm up, cool down, and clear explanation of the session ahead, as well as clear instructions on how to do each move. Pair that with motivational music, and you're good to go. I fly through my first few weeks of strength training from home with ease - it's January, after all, which means less social events, no alcohol, and a cosy cocoon of workouts, home cooking, and settling back into the routine of a New Year.

Come the end of the month, I feel energised, optimistic, and strong, and I haven't missed a workout yet.

Months two to four

It's mid-March when I realise while journaling one morning that I haven't yet missed a single strength training workout this year, also squeezing in three or four runs each week, too. In 2023, I'd vowed to do the same, but simply couldn't find time. Changing my mindset and committing to home strength training workouts, rather than forcing myself to head to the gym, was a real game-changer in this regard. Some mornings. I'd head down in my pyjamas and bank a lower body session. It made strength training less intimidating and instead, just another part of my weekly routine.

I've also been tactful with when I plan to do my strength sessions each week. If I get up and get it banked Monday morning, when I'm working from home, for example, it always leaves me in a good mood for the rest of the day and I feel like I've started my week on a productive note. Leave it much later, and life (read: work, social commitments, or need for sleep) too often gets in the way).

Another thing I've found useful is diarising my workouts, so I know before the week starts when I'm doing each session. While I may not always get them all done, that way I at least know when I'll have the time to workout, should I want to.

Months five to eight

Around month five, I seriously started to notice the differences in both my mental and physical health. Not only did my newfound routine make me stronger and injury-free (plus encourage some stomach definition I hadn't seen in a few years), but my mental health was a marked improvement from the beginning of the year.

Choosing a new workout to stick to, which I knew would boost both my mental and physical health, not to mention actually sticking to it, was the best feeling. I felt stronger mentally and physically, and noticed improvements in my running, too, running times I hadn't seen for a few months.

While I did miss a few workouts over the summer - it's always a busy time and holidays take priority - I knew that I'd get back to my training. All in all, I'm the biggest advocate for strength training and what it can do for both your body and mind.

If you're new to strength training, my advice is to take it one week at a time and start small. Even ten minutes a week could boost both body and mind. Similarly, signing up to platforms like FIIT where there are loads of qualified trainers offering a range of sessions for your perusal is a great motivator.

