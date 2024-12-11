Boosting lower body strength doesn't need to be complicated - 7 glute-focused Pilates workouts to do from home that *really* work

We often talk about Pilates as being beneficial for a powerhouse core (which is most certainly is) but did you know? Consistently practicing Pilates is also one of the best ways to improve your glute strength, too. Enter: the best Pilates glute workouts to do from home.

Many classic Pilates moves target and isolate the glute muscles - think leg lifts, side-lying leg circles and pelvic curls - making it a great low-impact way to strengthen these large muscles. And while the appeal of a toned posterior is undeniable, there are legitimate real-life benefits to having strong glutes. From better posture to supporting the knee joint, running faster and more, adding some glute moves to your Pilates rotation offers way more than a peachy bum.

"Pilates is exceptional for targeting and isolating the glute muscles independently," shares instructor Sam Deville. "You’ll feel the burn fast, but with consistent work, you’ll gain strength and stability quickly."

No studios open over Christmas? No problem: we've put together the ultimate guide to the best Pilates workouts for boosting glute strength - and you can do them all from (anyone's home). You're welcome.

While you're here, you might be interested in our explainers on the different types of Pilates, from wall Pilates, to contemporary Pilates, to Power Pilates, not to mention the best Pilates exercises and best Pilates workouts of all time

Look no further - these are the Pilates glute workouts experts do themselves from home

What are glutes?

If you've never really given much thought to what your glute muscles actually are - welcome to the club. So, here's a quick biology lesson for all of us, courtesy of Deville.

"Your glutes are a group of three muscles in the bum that play a vital role in movement, posture, and stability," she tells MC UK. "These include the gluteus maximus – the largest and most powerful muscle in the body, the gluteus medius and the gluteus minimus."

The gluteus maximus is the superficial muscle that's close to the surface - ie, the one we all think of as our booty. The gluteus medius is the muscle running down the side of the hip, while the gluteus minimus is the deepest glute muscle.

And while they're all part of the same muscle chain, the three do quite specific things. "The gluteus medius is key for balance and pelvic stability (think standing on one leg)," shares Deville. "The gluteus minimus works in coordination with the others to stabilise and assist everyday movements.

"Strong glutes are critical for a strong body," notes Deville. "They're essential for our global strength and stability, and they're also an integral part of the Pilates powerhouse, working alongside the core muscles to create a strong, stable base for every movement you make in life."

We're talking pelvic stability, balance and sheer muscle power (aka driving our legs forward and backwards).

What are the benefits of strengthening your glutes?

The importance for having strong and stable glutes cannot be overstated: they're muscles that we all use constantly. But despite this fact, research (like this study, published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy) shows that our modern lifestyles make us prone to having weak glutes - or, as the researchers call them, 'sleepy glutes'.

And the ramifications can be far-reaching: studies (such as this one, published in the European Spine Journal) reveal that weak glutes are commonly associated with lower back pain, while weak glutes are also known to cause knee and foot pain. In essence, everything is connected - so, if you're spending large swathes of time sitting down (as many of us are), your glutes can switch off - and the only way to switch them back on is to isolate and activate them in a targeted workout.

"We use our glutes pretty much all the time helping us stand, when we walk or run, and for balance," explains Claire Mills, a physiotherapist, Pilates instructor and founder of Core LDN. "Glutes are important for stability of the hip joint and pelvis helping your body stay upright and give power to the lower body. It's important that we keep our glutes strong to optimise posture, performance, prevent injury and pain. When our glutes are not strong enough it will put strain on other muscles in the lower body such as your hamstrings, calves and can impact your knees."

Is Pilates effective for boosting glute strength?

In a word: yes, but you have to stay consistent. "In Pilates, we aim to move from a strong centre, to improve posture, aid movement and protect the spine," notes instructor Francesca Flack. "In every exercise, we work this centre, known as the 'Powerhouse' which is made up of several muscle groups including the glutes which help stabilise the pelvis. Even in the Pilates stance, with the heels glued together and feet turned out into a 'V', this engages the hips, glutes, outer and inner thighs."

And because in Pilates we focus on slow, controlled movements, we can maximise activation and isolation. "If you concentrate on controlling your form, the beauty of keeping Pilates movements slow and deliberate, is that you can maximise the benefits," agrees Mills. "This means that alongside strengthening the glutes, Pilates glute exercises will benefit your global strength, too."

For an extra dose of spice, don't forget to focus on that all-important mind-muscle connection, too, as Deville notes. "Mind-muscle connection is key in Pilates," she tells MC UK. "When working your glutes, visualise the muscles activating and contracting with every movement. The more intentional you are, the better the results!"

7 best Pilates workouts for glute strength

1. 10-minute Pilates legs and glutes workout with GoChlo

What? A swift 10-minute workout with Chloe de Winter

Why? These moves will target the glute muscles separately as well as providing a full booty burn. "Four point kneeling is great for glute activation," shares Mills. "With this, you'll be working the glutes in the stabilising hip as well as moving hip so you get a real burn!"

How long for? Just 10-minutes but trust us - you'll feel the infamous Pilates shake.

10 Minute Pilates Legs and Glutes Workout with @GoChloPilates | Good Moves | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

2. 12-minute Pilates booty workout from Move with Nicole

What? A 12-minute, knee-friendly glute activation session.

Why? Lots of more traditional glute-heavy workouts can wreak havoc on our knees (think squats, lunges and so on) so this one is great if you struggle with joint pain, with the added bonus that strengthening the glutes might help to relieve knee pain.

How long for? Again, a relatively short workout at just 12 minutes.

12 MIN BOOTY WORKOUT || Sculpting Pilates (Knee Friendly & No Squats) - YouTube Watch On

3. Everyday glutes and thighs Pilates workout with Lottie Murphy

What? This is a classic Pilates workout from the ever-popular Lottie Murphy.

Why? Trust us when we say you'll have DOMS for days after this workout - you'll certainly know you've activated your glutes! Featuring lots of the experts' go-to moves for glute isolation, such as bridges and side-lying leg lifts, it's an excellent session for lower body strength.

How long for? Just 15 minutes of work, a lifetime of gain!

Everyday Glutes and Thighs Pilates Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. Beginner-friendly Pilates glute workout from Rachel's fit Pilates

What? A beginner-friendly 20-minute Pilates glute workout.

Why? It's always good to go back to basics, no matter how long you've been practicing Pilates for. This workout will help you focus on pelvic alignment and stability, beginning with a small pelvic curl section. It'll take you though just three positions: bridging, kneeling and side lying, to activate all three glute muscles.

How long for? Slightly longer, this one clocks in at 20 minutes.

20 Min Pilates Glutes | Pilates for Weight Loss & Strength 28 Day Challenge Day 13 - YouTube Watch On

5. 30-minute full body glutes-focused Pilates workout

What? A 30-minute full body, glute heavy Pilates flow.

Why? We know that even when you're focusing on one area in Pilates, you have to recruit lots of other muscles in order to perform the moves correctly - hence this is called a full body class, with a glutes focus.

How long for? Half an hour of glute work.

30 mins FULL BODY WORKOUT | Beginner Pilates Glutes focused - YouTube Watch On

6. 30-minute Pilates booty burn with Jackie Ondrusek

What? A 30-minute Pilates glute burner focussing on slow and controlled movements.

Why? This one's a real burn! "Lunges are fantastic for functional strength and stability," shares Deville, "while side-lying one-leg kicks are perfect for isolating the glute medius. In addition, the shoulder bridges are excellent for glute activation and hip strength, especially single leg shoulder bridges."

How long for? Another half an hour workout.

30 Min Pilates BOOTY BURN - YouTube Watch On

7. 40-minute advanced intense Pilates glute workout with Nathalie Shanti

What? A 40-minute intense Pilates glute workout from Nathalie Shanti.

Why? This session ups the ante for those who are more practiced at Pilates - you'll intensify the moves by incorporating a resistance band for extra spice. "Adding resistance to your Pilates practice means you are able to further lengthen your form and in turn muscles, allowing you to get deeper into your practice," shares instructor Aleksandra Warburton.

How long for? 40 (but feels like 400) minutes.

40 MIN KILLER LEGS AND BOOTY WORKOUT | Intense Lower Body Pilates Workout | With Resistance Band - YouTube Watch On

How do weak glutes cause back pain? "Weak glutes are a leading cause of lower back pain, which most people experience from time to time," says Deville. "When the glutes fail to activate properly, the lower back muscles are forced to compensate, often resulting in strain, overuse, and discomfort. A sedentary lifestyle (think sitting for hours) can make the glutes lazy, causing further imbalances and instability in the body."