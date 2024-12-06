Keen to take your Pilates practice to the next level? Trust me, you need to have Power Pilates on your radar - here's why

If you've indulged in a little late-night scrolling on TikTok recently, you can't have failed to notice Power Pilates doing the rounds. Advocates swear by the practice for a high-intensity full-body workout challenging both strength and endurance, and it's hot right now.

"Power Pilates is certainly having a moment," agrees instructor Aleksandra Warburton. We know that Pilates workouts are the workout du jour at the moment, with celebrity fans spanning from Harry Styles to Jennifer Aniston all extolling its many virtues. So, how does Power Pilates differ from the other types of Pilates we've become familiar with over the past few months?

"In essence, it's grown in popularity because it offers the best of both worlds," shares Warburton. "It fuses the core-strengthening and flexibility benefits of traditional Pilates with the added intensity of cardio and strength training type exercise."

While studies into the mash-up of Pilates and cardio/strength are few and far between, most of us are well-versed in the benefits of Pilates and strength training more generally, so it won't be news that a fusion of the two can reap some serious rewards, from improved posture and balance, through a boosted immune system.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling for your need to knows about Power Pilates. Keen to try Pilates at home? Our guides to the best Pilates YouTube workouts and mat Pilates will come in handy. New to the low-impact sweat session? Bookmark our explainers on Pilates for beginners , the best Pilates exercises for beginners , and how often you should be doing Pilates, here.

You need to have Power Pilates on your radar, according to instructors - here's why

What is Power Pilates?

We've touched on a whistle-stop explanation of Power Pilates above, but if you're into the nitty gritty, read on.

"Power Pilates combines variations of traditional Pilates exercises with strength training and cardio work," explains Pilates instructor and foudner of Core LDN, Claire Mills. "It utilises equipment such as weights, bands and sliders to add a strengthening element while challenging endurance and cardio through dynamic movement sequences and flows."

Pilates purists, look away now: put simply, it's a more intense version of (our favourite) workout, focussing on flowing movements rather than the traditional repeated movement patterns, using some equipment for a strength and cardio burn.

When was Power Pilates invented?

While it's currently enjoying a resurgence, Power Pilates is, in fact, nothing new. History buffs, listen up.

"Power Pilates was invented in 1989 by instructors who were trained by Romana Kryzanowska, a dancer, who was a student of Joseph Pilates and took over his studio after he died," shares Mills.

Warburton explains that Power Pilates emerged as part of the evolution of classical Pilates, into a more contemporary style. While the fundamentals of the practice remain, newer versions are "adapting to meet the needs of modern fitness enthusiasts," she tells MC UK. "Power Pilates has developed in response to a demand for combining traditional Pilates' focus on alignment and core strength with the other health benefits benefits of higher-intensity movement."

But the evolution of more fitness-based styles of Pilates hasn't been without controversy, with many classical instructors reluctant to deviate too far from Joseph Pilates' original moves. That said, there's no shortage of Power Pilates classes springing up in gyms and studios across the country, so you won't have to search too far to find one that suits you.

What are the benefits of Power Pilates?

One of the reasons we love Pilates as much as we do are the unrivalled benefits it brings. And just like it's traditional parent (classical Pilates), Power Pilates really packs a punch, when it comes to getting bang for your buck on the mat.

"As a physio I use principles of Power Pilates rehabilitating all my clients due to the additional challenge and load on the musculoskeletal system," Mills explains. "You'll gain all the benefits of a classical practice, with a few extras, too."

1. It's great for heart health

Not only will a dynamic Power Pilates flow offer the gains you'd associate with a more traditional practice, you're also getting a heart-healthy dose of cardio, too.

"Due to the faster pace in a Power Pilates class, and the use of weights and resistance it will elevate your heart rate more than a standard practice," says Mills. "As a result, it's great for cardiovascular health."

2. It builds bone strength and density

"The low impact nature of Power Pilates plus the use of additional weights and resistance make it a great way to maintain bone density and health," notes Mills. "It's also super fun, which is motivating in itself!"

3. It enhances core strength

We all know that Pilates is the GOAT when it comes to building core strength, and Power Pilates lives up to the hype. "Modifying the Pilates exercises with load and resistance challenges balance and stability," Mills tells MC UK. "This will further strengthen your core (known in Pilates circles as your 'powerhouse’) which is essential for posture and overall functional fitness."

4. It improves mobility and flexibility

"Power Pilates exercises work on controlled movements and flexibility, just as in a more classical practice," says Mills. "However, with adding load or resistance optimises muscle control and joint range of movement for a deeper mobility and flexibility challenge."

3 Power Pilates workouts to try today

1. 10-minute total body Power Pilates

What? A 10-minute total body power session.

Why? A 10-minute workout can be extremely effective, and it's a good entry point for beginners. "Power Pilates is suitable for anyone as can be easily adapted to any level of fitness by varying the resistance and intensity," says Mills. "However, beginners should start off carefully, as it is a more dynamic workout than classical Pilates - so a shorter session is advisable."

How long for? Just 10 minutes.

10-MIN POWER SCULPT PILATES || Quick full body workout.. Ashley Freeman - YouTube Watch On

2. Full body Pilates with weights

What? A spicy half an hour Power Pilates with weights from Heather Robertson.

Why? A comprehensive full body workout incorporating weights for a total body burn. "Power Pilates is the definition of a full body workout," advises Mills. "It optimises overall strength and toning, and the addition of weights adds variety as well as challenge."

How long for? 30 minutes.

Power Pilates Workout / Full Body Pilates with Weights - YouTube Watch On

3. Move with Nicole's 40-minute full-body Power Pilates workout

What? A dynamic, fast-paced full-body workout from Pilates favourite Move with Nicole.

Why? A more dynamic practice lends itself to a slightly longer workout. "The more challenging movements, faster transitions, and higher-intensity exercises in Power Pilates work to increase cardiovascular fitness alongside strength and flexibility," shares Warburton. "This makes it an ideal blend of Pilates and a high-energy workout."

How long for? 40 minutes.

40 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT || Power Pilates With Weights (Intermediate) - YouTube Watch On

