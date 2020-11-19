The Selfridges mince pie advent calendar is back and what a treat

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is coming, and while things are set to look a little different this year there are still plenty of tasty treats to sink your teeth into over the festive period. Whether you’re looking for something sweet (hello, giant Ferrero Rocher dessert dome) or savoury (pigs in blankets sauce is now a thing), there’s something for everyone.

And before we even get to December 25th, there are advent calendars. Lots of them. From beauty advent calendars, to wine and Prosecco advent calendars, and even a cheese advent calendar, you can count down the days whilst treating yourself to whatever you love the most.

If that just so happens to be mince pies and you can’t wait until Christmas to tuck into your favourite, then you’re in luck. Selfridges is selling a Mini Mince Pie Advent Calendar and it’s a real treat.

The 25 day advent calendar has a tasty mince pie behind every door, with flavours including classic, citrus, almond and chocolate. Drool.

Plus, there’s an extra special Christmas cake waiting for you on December 25th.

Every mini pie is expertly baked by British makers, Marasu, and it was so popular last year that it sold out in just 24 hours.

Surprised? Neither are we, to be honest.

At just £39.99, it’s also a complete bargain if you want to enjoy a festive mini feast every day in December.

So what are you waiting for?

Selfridges, we’re coming for you.