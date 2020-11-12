Lidl’s Christmas range includes salted caramel mince pies and we’re sold

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The supermarkets are starting to release their Christmas ranges, and everyone from Sainsbury’s to Aldi has something special on offer – whether you’re after some pigs in blankets mayo sauce, or an actually giant 2 metre long pig in blanket.

For those of you with a sweet tooth, you’ve not been forgotten. There’s a positively huge Ferrero Rocher inspired dessert dome for those who love the classic bitesized balls, and a very special Christmas Colin the Caterpillar.

M&S has also come through with some beautiful sparkly gin-filled baubles for your tree, and a light-up snow globe gin sprinkled with edible gold flakes.

Now, Lidl is the latest store to share details about their festive launches – and mince pies are playing a big part.

But not just any old mince pies – salted caramel mince pies. Yum.

A former favourite, the Deluxe Salted Caramel and Black Forest Crumble Topped Mince Pies are also back on shelves, crammed with mincemeat and blended with salted caramel or black forest berries. They come in at just £1.99 for six, so again – why not give them a go?

Then there’s the Biscoff-inspired bakes. With an almond and caramel biscuit, we’re predicting that The Deluxe almond/speculoos filled mince pies are going to be a huge hit, and at £2.49 for a pack of six there’s no reason not to pick up a dozen on your next shopping trip.

And that’s not all. There are also some Deluxe Gingerbread Star Mince Pies and Deluxe Florentine Topped Mince Pies, both priced at £2.49, which are lightly spiced with nutmeg and a helping of cinnamon. Delicious.

The range will be available to shoppers from Monday 16th November 2020, but be warned – they’re certain to fly off shelves, so if you want to get hold of some tasty twists on the crumbly classics you’ll have to be quick.

Ho-ho-honestly we’re so ready.