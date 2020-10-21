A cheese advent calendar exists and it’s a yes from us

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

*Starts the Christmas countdown immediately*

Christmas is coming, and the countdown is most definitely on. For the skincare and beauty buffs out there, you’ve got beauty advent calendars to see you through the season. It’s also worth mentioning that there’s a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar on the way, and a Percy Pig mince pies hitting shelves this year.

But for many of us, Christmas = cheese. And lots of it.

So thankfully, the world’s first Cheese Advent Calendar is back – and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Edam good idea if you ask us.

Whether your favourite cheese is a nice bit of Applewood, or you’re more inclined to go for a classic Cheddar, there’s something for everyone.

Since it launched in 2017, over 700,000 have been sold – and it made Amazon’s top 10 best selling Christmas gifts last year.

The 24 day calendar by food blogger Annem Hobson from So Wrong Its Nom offers a daily nibble of the good stuff, with a range of cheeses including Applewood, Applewood Vintage PDO Aged for 12 months, Ilchester Derby with Sage, Ilchester Mature Cheddar, Ilchester Double Gloucester, Ilchester Red Leicester, Ilchester Aged Red Leicester, Mexicana and Ilchester Vintage PDO Cheddar.

All you need to do is pop the advent calendar in the fridge and enjoy a bite a day throughout December.

Sound like your kinda thing? Same.

You’ll be able to get hold of your own cheesey advent calendar from November, retailing at Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Waitrose, Morrisons, Ocado, Booths, and Amazon UK with an RRP of £8.

Add crackers and a nice helping of chutney, or if you’d prefer enjoy the individual chunks by themselves because, let’s face it, sometimes you just want cheese without faff.

Annem Hobson said: ‘Since I first made a handmade prototype, the Cheese Advent Calendar has reached goals I could only dream of! From outselling chocolate at major retailers, to continuing to retail in more and more countries each year.

‘The response from fans – many of whom have followed since day one – has been phenomenal. I’m thrilled to launch a new and improved version of the Cheese Advent Calendar based on feedback from the loyal cheese-loving community!’

We’ve got a feeling these are going to make Christmas 2020 brie-lly fun (sorry).