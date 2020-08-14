Aldi launches a giant Ferrero Rocher for Christmas and it’s the news we needed to hear

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since lockdown, Aldi has been boosting our mood with a number of treats – from their tasty magnum of rosé to the brilliant churro makers to a glass toaster for the perfect slice every time.

Now, the supermarket has revealed that they’ve got something pretty special in store for us this Christmas.

Yes, we’ve still got a fair few months until the festive season arrives, but considering how quickly 2020 has gone by so far it’ll be here before we know it.

Everyone knows it’s the most wonderful time of the year, largely because of the epic spread. Turkey, pigs in blankets, mince pies, Christmas pudding – it’s a magical month for grub.

And if there’s one thing that everyone enjoys come December, it’s a golden tray of Ferrero Rocher.

But if two or three bite sized pieces are not enough, Aldi will be selling a giant Ferrero Rocher and it’s the good news we needed this year.

According to The Grocer, the Specially Selected Chocolate & Praline Dome will be available from 26th October and comes as a limited edition frozen item.

It’s just like your favourite gold-wrapped chocolate, filled with a milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse, milk chocolate feuilletine and a cocoa sponge cake, then encased in a hard chocolate and hazelnut shell. Yum.

All you need to do is defrost the dessert an hour before serving.

An Aldi spokesperson told The Grocer: ‘No one knows exactly how the situation will have changed by December but one thing we’re sure of is that Christmas won’t be cancelled.

‘What we’re going through now and have been through, means people are going to be even more focused on celebrating with their household, sharing food and drink and gifts with their families, and that’s where Aldi comes in.’

Prices are yet to be announced, but one thing is for sure – we’ll be marking our calendars.