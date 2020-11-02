Sainsbury’s launch a pigs in blankets Christmas sauce and it sounds interesting

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is set to look a little different this year, but there are still some tasty treats on offer. If you want something traditional with a sweet twist, you can now get your hands on Percy Pig mince pies or brighten up your table with a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar. And if you want a magical beverage to go with your goodies, you can buy a light-up snow globe gin from M&S.

However, if the most wonderful time of the year is not complete for you without pigs in blankets, there’s something quite unique on offer from Sainsbury’s.

Fans of mini sausages wrapped in bacon who are also partial to a healthy dollop of mayonnaise will find their latest sauce very interesting indeed. Yep, you guessed it – a pigs in blankets mayo.

With smoky paprika flavours and strong, savoury notes, the Sainsbury’s Pigs-in-Blankets Flavour Mayonnaise is perfect for anyone who wants the traditional Christmas favourite combined with a condiment.

You can use it to jazz up your plate before the festive season if you so wish, and may also feel like using it as a dipping sauce for your actual pigs in blankets. Oh, and not to mention for those sandwiches filled with Christmas leftovers.

It’s a yes from us.

If you’d like to try it, it costs just 95p – so there’s no reason you shouldn’t give it a go.

However, if that doesn’t whet your appetite then how would you feel about the Sainsbury’s Sauce Shop Brussels Sprout Ketchup? Brussel sprouts might be a divisive side dish, but for those who love them this could be a winner. It’s just £3 and promises a distinct sweet and nutty flavour, so if you fancy something different then pick up a bottle on your next shopping trip.

Interested? Same.

Brb, popping to Sainsbury’s…