Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on these Easter egg deals

Easter is right around the corner, and that means one thing: it’s time to stock up on the best Easter eggs. If there’s one thing I love more than a big ball of pure chocolate (filled, naturally, with more chocolate), it’s finding said chocolate ball at a great price.

Enter, the Amazon Spring Sale. As Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, a vast portion of my week has been spent scouring the site for the best deals—from home deals to travel essentials, cult beauty products, beauty tools and even the best air fryer deals. The main thing that stuck out though? The sheer amount of brilliant Easter egg discounts to shop on Amazon right now. You could even say there are some cracking great deals out there. Sorry.

24% off Giant Lindt Chocolate Easter Egg | £24.95 (was £32.95)

27% off Creme Egg Easter Egg | £16 (was £21.95)

34% off Maltesers Easter Egg | £15.10 (was £22.95)

15% off Assorted Mini Easter Eggs set | £16.95 (was £19.95)

15% off Easter Chocolate Bunnies | £16.95 (was £19.95)

When is the Amazon Spring Sale?

It’s on right now! The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is running from now until the 25th of March, and offers brilliant deals on pretty much everything—from fashion and home to beauty—and, of course, chocolate.

You have till the end of this weekend to snap up these brilliant deals. All you have to do is set up an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the great discounts on offer.

If you’re after Easter eggs of the beauty variety, we’ve got a roundup of the best beauty eggs for you to shop, but if it’s Easter egg deals you’re after, keep scrolling to shop my top picks. Because as a self-confessed chocoholic and professional bargain hunter, I feel I’m pretty well placed to find the best deals. Happy saving - and Bon Appetit!

Best Easter Egg deals to shop now

Easter Creme Egg £16 at Amazon (was £21.95) Love them or hate them (I personally fall in the love camp), the impressive 27% discount on this Creme Egg Easter egg can't be ignored.

Lindt Chocolate Easter Egg £24.95 at Amazon (was £32.95) And if you prefer a more luxurious selection of chocolate, this huge Easter egg is filled with no less than 15 Lindt truffles.

Maltesers Easter Egg £15.10 at Amazon (was £22.99) For my fellow Maltesers lovers: this chocolate egg that's packed full of the good stuff.

Assortment of Easter Mini Eggs £16.95 at Amazon (was £19.95) You'll get 5 bags of individually-wrapped mini chocolate eggs in this set, perfect for hiding around the garden or decorating your Easter bakes.

Mini Easter Egg pack of 4 £16.95 at Amazon (was £19.95) And these 15%-off ladybirds and bumble bees will add a bit of extra fun to your Easter egg hunt. They're filled with hazelnut cream - yum.

Easter Chocolate Bunny pack of 3 £16.95 at Amazon (was £19.95) Okay, these might not technically be Easter eggs, but the Lindt bunny is an Easter classic! Get this set of 3 for 15% less.

Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Eggs pack of 2 £16.95 at Amazon (was £19.95) And you'll find two mini golden bunnies nestled inside each of these classic Lindt chocolate eggs.

Lindt Strawberries & Cream Easter Egg £19.95 at Amazon (was £26.95) For fans of white chocolate, there's this strawberries and cream Easter egg that has white chocolate truffles and a 26%-off price tag.

Danny's Chocolates 3 Large Easter Chocolate Bars £8.49 at Amazon (was £9.99) These Easter chocolate bars would make a great addition to the kids' party bags.

Large Dark Chocolate Lindt Bunny £18.90 at Amazon (was £29.99) If you're more a fan of dark chocolate, there's an impressive 37% off these large chocolate bunnies.