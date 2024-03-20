Yep, moving house can be pretty stressful, but the silver lining is getting to fit your home with gorgeous new furniture and decor picks. But decking out your new home doesn’t come cheap—that’s where the Amazon Spring sale comes in. We’ve already rounded up the best air fryer deals, fashion deals and the best travel essentials on sale, but what about the best new home deals?

From chic decor pieces to practical products to help with the dreaded move (hello, 23%-off sonic scrubber), here are all the home items I’m snapping up while they’re discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale?

It has already started! Amazon has discounted thousands of lines for Prime members from 20th-25th March, and the deals cover pretty much everything from fashion to beauty. But if it’s the home deals you’re most interested in (like me), keep scrolling to shop the very best picks.

What are the best Amazon Spring Sale new home deals?

As an interiors-obsessed shopping editor, nothing makes me happier than finding a brilliant bargain on a chic piece of decor or practical home product. And since I’m the generous type, I’m sharing my top picks with you.

But the way to find the best Amazon deals doesn’t just consist of finding the biggest percentage discount or lowest price. You have to look for products you’ll actually use every day. That’s why I would only recommend products with a 4-star average rating (or higher) and those that I can actually see you getting use out of—because the last thing I’d want is to

So without further ado, here are my top Amazon Spring Sale home finds, perfect for if you’re moving into a new home—happy shopping.

Best Amazon Spring Sale new home deals

Tower Duo Basket Air Fryer £89.99 at Amazon (was £139.99) This Tower air fryer has a 9-litre capacity, two baskets for maximum versatility and a 36%-off price.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole £135.41 at Amazon (was £195) I've had my eye on the classic Le Creuset casserole for years, and I think moving into a new home is reason enough to indulge myself - especially considering it's currently 31% off.

Command Picture Hanging Strips - Set of 12 £6.79 at Amazon (was £11.29) These renter-friendly picture hanging strips might not be the most glamorous purchase, but they'll come in incredibly handy when putting up lighter pieces of wall art. At 40% off, they're a complete bargain.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Automatic Pod Coffee Machine £79.99 at Amazon (was £199.99) The Amazon sale is the perfect time to snap up that coffee machine you've had your eye on. Case in point: this compact Nespresso machine that's reduced by an impressive 60%.

VASAGLE Corner Floating Shelf £15.9 9at Amazon (was £19.99) This rattan floating shelf is just about the chicest storage solution I've seen for small spaces. Plus you'll save 20% on it right now.

Joseph Joseph Extend Expandable Dish Drainer Rack £41.99 at Amazon (was £65) Whenever I see a Joseph Joseph product on sale, 9 times out of 10 I'll rush to add it to my basket. This expandable dish drying rack saves precious worktop space and is surprisingly chic.