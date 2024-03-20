I’m travelling a lot this spring - 22 on-sale items I’m not leaving home without
From chic clothes steamers to on-trend luggage
If you’re planning on travelling this spring (or are already planning ahead for your summer holidays), you could probably do with some of the best travel products. As someone who loves to plan ahead, I’m already on the lookout for some new stylish luggage, summer dresses and a host of other travel-related items to make travelling a breeze.
Amazon is one of my go-to destinations to pick up such items - because the huge variety and next-day delivery makes shopping for various different products so much easier. And when they're such a steal - well that’s even better.
Enter: the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, where you can find pretty much everything you could need for your upcoming travels - with the added bonus of a discounted price.
When is the Amazon Spring Sale?
It’s on right now! Amazon will be offering discounted prices across selected items to Prime members from 20th-25th March, and the deals cover pretty much everything from fashion to beauty and even home! We’ll be keeping an eye out for all the best deals and bringing them to you live - so don’t forget to check back in, as we’ll be updating these articles throughout the sale.
What are the best Amazon Spring Sale travel deals?
We've already rounded up the best Amazon Spring Sale fashion deals, but what about the best discounts on travel essentials? As MCUK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s my job to scour through the best products on a daily basis, so I can spot a great deal from a mile away. But when it comes to sale shopping it’s not just about finding the biggest percentage discount or lowest price. You have to ensure these are products you’ll actually use - year in, year out.
So that’s why I’ve done all the hard work for you - scrupulously scrolling through Amazon’s fashion pages to find the chicest travel products at the very best prices.
Best Amazon sale travel picks
I own a Steamery steamer myself and it can't be beaten for efficiency and it's chic design. If you're packing a lot of crease-prone linens and cottons, this is a travel essential.
This chic and lightweight cabin-friendly suitcase comes with a matching travel bag and toiletry bag. The fact that you'll get 20% off for the set - is just a bonus, really.
A great-quality travel backpack is a real game changer, and this sleek grey one is the perfect piece to hold your clothes, laptop, toiletries and more.
This clever little item finder will come in so handy for the early-morning airport rush. It can be attached to your keys, bag or luggage and allows you to find your items from your phone - genius.
And if you already own an AirTag for keeping track of your luggage, I just thought you should be aware that this chic keyring case (which fits it perfectly) is reduced by 42%.
I adore the classic shape of these Calvin Klein sunglasses almost as much as their 50%-off price.
Amazon has some surprisingly good fashion finds, and these linen blend trousers are no exception. They're perfect for keeping cool in transit.
If you're on the lookout for a high-quality crossbody bag to take with you on your travels, this one is 42% off. It has a surprisingly large capacity for such a sleek design.
And if you're after an even more affordable design, this chic crescent-shaped bag is now under £12!
This striped shirt is incredibly versatile - wear it buttoned up and tucked into jeans or as a lightweight layer over swimwear. Oh, and it's 45% off right now.
There's 40% off these classic longline Levi's shorts which will see you through countless summers to come.
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Havaianas when it comes to travelling. Whether you're headed to a spa or beach break, this classic pair will have you covered.
This floral shirred maxi dress is the perfect piece to complete your European tour.
Stocking up on the right underwear is crucial, and this classic Calvin Klein bralette is just the right balance of comfy and chic.
This oversized trench coat is perfect for your next city break and it's currently reduced by 40%.
Packing cubes are undoubtedly the biggest travel hack around, and you can save 26% on these sleek black ones from Osprey.
These clear toiletry bags are surprisingly chic and will let you see where all your beauty bits are at a quick glance.
And these clear travel bags are the perfect size to pack in your carry-on - because frantically searching through your bag for a stray tube of moisturiser is not something you want to deal with at 5am.
If you like to travel with all your beauty essentials, this make-up case is perfect. It even has a huge light-up mirror, so you won't have to depend on harsh hotel room lighting.
Future you will be so glad you had the hindsight to pick up this foldaway toiletry bag while it was 15% off. You can hang it on the back of the bathroom door for easy access and minimal unpacking required.