I’m travelling a lot this spring - 22 on-sale items I’m not leaving home without

If you’re planning on travelling this spring (or are already planning ahead for your summer holidays), you could probably do with some of the best travel products. As someone who loves to plan ahead, I’m already on the lookout for some new stylish luggage, summer dresses and a host of other travel-related items to make travelling a breeze.

Amazon is one of my go-to destinations to pick up such items - because the huge variety and next-day delivery makes shopping for various different products so much easier. And when they're such a steal - well that’s even better.

Enter: the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, where you can find pretty much everything you could need for your upcoming travels - with the added bonus of a discounted price.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale?

It’s on right now! Amazon will be offering discounted prices across selected items to Prime members from 20th-25th March, and the deals cover pretty much everything from fashion to beauty and even home! We’ll be keeping an eye out for all the best deals and bringing them to you live - so don’t forget to check back in, as we’ll be updating these articles throughout the sale.

42% off AirTag Case | £6.99 at Amazon (was £11.99)

50% off Calvin Klein sunglasses | £41.50 at Amazon (was £83)

42% off Bellroy Lite Sling crossbody bag | £49 at Amazon (was £85)

40% off Levi's denim shorts | £35.72 at Amazon (was £65.69)

26% off Osprey packing cubes | £31.14 at Amazon (was £42)

20% off Clear Travel Toiletry Bags | £3.75 at Amazon (was £4.69)

30% off Havaianas flip flops | £14.70 at Amazon (was £21)

What are the best Amazon Spring Sale travel deals?

We've already rounded up the best Amazon Spring Sale fashion deals, but what about the best discounts on travel essentials? As MCUK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s my job to scour through the best products on a daily basis, so I can spot a great deal from a mile away. But when it comes to sale shopping it’s not just about finding the biggest percentage discount or lowest price. You have to ensure these are products you’ll actually use - year in, year out.

So that’s why I’ve done all the hard work for you - scrupulously scrolling through Amazon’s fashion pages to find the chicest travel products at the very best prices.

Best Amazon sale travel picks

Steamery Handheld Clothes Steamer £48 at Amazon (was £60) I own a Steamery steamer myself and it can't be beaten for efficiency and it's chic design. If you're packing a lot of crease-prone linens and cottons, this is a travel essential.

COOLIFE Cabin Luggage set £71.99 at Amazon (was £89.99) This chic and lightweight cabin-friendly suitcase comes with a matching travel bag and toiletry bag. The fact that you'll get 20% off for the set - is just a bonus, really.

Xkdoai Carry On Travel Backpack £21.24 at Amazon (was £26.99) A great-quality travel backpack is a real game changer, and this sleek grey one is the perfect piece to hold your clothes, laptop, toiletries and more.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder £15.99 at Amazon (was £19.99) This clever little item finder will come in so handy for the early-morning airport rush. It can be attached to your keys, bag or luggage and allows you to find your items from your phone - genius.

Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring £6.99 at Amazon (was £11.99) And if you already own an AirTag for keeping track of your luggage, I just thought you should be aware that this chic keyring case (which fits it perfectly) is reduced by 42%.

Calvin Klein Women's Sunglasses £41.50 at Amazon (was £83) I adore the classic shape of these Calvin Klein sunglasses almost as much as their 50%-off price.

Famulily Summer Linen Trousers £17.84 at Amazon (was £20.99) Amazon has some surprisingly good fashion finds, and these linen blend trousers are no exception. They're perfect for keeping cool in transit.

Bellroy Lite Sling £49 at Amazon (was £85) If you're on the lookout for a high-quality crossbody bag to take with you on your travels, this one is 42% off. It has a surprisingly large capacity for such a sleek design.

DKIIL NOIYB Crescent Bag for Women £11.68 at Amazon (was £14.99) And if you're after an even more affordable design, this chic crescent-shaped bag is now under £12!

Levi's Oversized Striped Shirt £30.97 at Amazon (was £55.82) This striped shirt is incredibly versatile - wear it buttoned up and tucked into jeans or as a lightweight layer over swimwear. Oh, and it's 45% off right now.

Levi's 501 Denim Shorts £53.72 at Amazon (was £59.69) There's 40% off these classic longline Levi's shorts which will see you through countless summers to come.

Havaianas Women's Elegance Flip-Flop £14.70 at Amazon (was £21) You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Havaianas when it comes to travelling. Whether you're headed to a spa or beach break, this classic pair will have you covered.

GRACE KARIN Floral Maxi Dress £29.74 at Amazon (was £34.99) This floral shirred maxi dress is the perfect piece to complete your European tour.

Calvin Klein Women's Bralette £21 at Amazon (was £35) Stocking up on the right underwear is crucial, and this classic Calvin Klein bralette is just the right balance of comfy and chic.

ONLY Women's Onlchloe Trench Coat £36 at Amazon (was £60) This oversized trench coat is perfect for your next city break and it's currently reduced by 40%.

Osprey Packing Cube Set £31.14 at Amazon (was £42) Packing cubes are undoubtedly the biggest travel hack around, and you can save 26% on these sleek black ones from Osprey.

2 Clear Travel Toiletry Bags £6.79 at Amazon (was £7.99) These clear toiletry bags are surprisingly chic and will let you see where all your beauty bits are at a quick glance.

2-Pack Clear Travel Toiletry Bags £3.75 at Amazon (was £4.69) And these clear travel bags are the perfect size to pack in your carry-on - because frantically searching through your bag for a stray tube of moisturiser is not something you want to deal with at 5am.

Givoni Travel Beauty Box and Makeup Case £89.99 at Amazon (was £99) If you like to travel with all your beauty essentials, this make-up case is perfect. It even has a huge light-up mirror, so you won't have to depend on harsh hotel room lighting.