As a shopping editor, trust me—these beauty tool deals are too good to miss

From hair straighteners to concealer brushes, choosing the right beauty tools for your needs is crucial, as these are products you’ll be using near-enough every day. But when it comes to beauty tools, the best designs often don’t come cheap.

Well, I have it on good authority that the Amazon Spring Sale has some of the best deals on beauty tools around ATM, so you can get the best of both worlds in terms of quality and price. I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best ones for you.

30% off Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus | £41.50 (was £58.99)

25% off ghd Original Hair Straightener | £96.99 (was £129)

40% off Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set | £12.65 (was £20.99)

33% off Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal Device | £299.99 (was £499.99)

15% off Mylee Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit | £76.49 (was £89.99)

What are the best Amazon Spring Sale beauty tool deals to shop?

In short - the ones you’ll actually make the most use out of and won’t sit unused. If you heat style your hair multiple times a week, the sales are a great time to invest in a high-quality styler from a reputable brand (and be sure to pick up some heat protection spray while you’re at it). Similarly, if you’ve had your eye on an LED mask for ages but couldn’t quite justify the price, it’s a good idea to pick one up while it’s discounted.

I know that sale shopping can be daunting, so I’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up the most coveted beauty tools - from hair curlers to foundation brushes - at the best prices. You are very welcome.

Best Amazon Spring Sale beauty tool deals:

ghd Original Hair Straightener £96.99 at Amazon (was £129) You can currently get the cult-status ghd original hair straighteners for 25% less, so if you've been meaning to upgrade your decade-old set, now's the perfect time.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set £12.65 at Amazon (was £20.99) Save 40% on this set of Real Techniques brushes that will have your whole face covered - literally.

Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal Device £299.99 at Amazon (was £499.99) I've used the Philips Lumea IPL hair remover for years and find it to be painless and super easy to use. It doesn't come cheap, so the 33% discount on this model is very welcome.

Tanologist KABUKI Face & Body Brush Self Tan Applicator £6.36 at Amazon (was £12.99) Ensure your tanning waters are properly blended in with this cleverly-designed Tanologist kabuki brush that just so happens to be 51% off.

Remington PROluxe You Adaptive Hair Dryer £74.99 at Amazon (was £159.99) I use this Remington hair dryer myself and it has done wonders for protecting my damage-prone hair. Its clever StyleAdapt technology tailors the heat and power to your hair's specific needs. It's originally just under £160, so is an absolute bargain now it's discounted by 53%.

Remington Proluxe Electric Heated Rollers £39.99 at Amazon (was £59.99) Another of my favourite hair tools, these Remington heated hair rollers give me the fastest and most luxe-looking curls ever. They also look pretty chic, so I'd highly recommend picking them up while they have 33% off.

Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus £41.50 at Amazon (was £58.99) Revlon's One-Step Volumiser Plus holds pride of place as of the best affordable Dyson Airwrap alternatives out there, according to team MC, so the fact that it's currently 30% off is just a bonus, really.

Christophe Robin natural boar bristle travel hairbrush £41.98 at Amazon (was £70) And if you're keen to invest in a high-quality natural boar bristle brush, this one from Chrisophe Robin avoids tugging and pulling, causing minimal damage and promoting hair growth. It's 40% off!

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Makeup Sponge, set of 2 £6.35 at Amazon (was £11.50) If you use the Real Techniques make-up sponges every day, now's a brilliant time to stock up, seeing as they're 45% off.

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush £63.73 at Amazon (was £75) This is, hands down, the best electric toothbrush I have ever used. It's made from sustainable materials and has recyclable heads, a chic design and a 15% discount - what more could you want?

Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit £76.49 at Amazon (was £89.99) If you love a bit of DIY beauty, this Mylee LED lamp kit contains all you'll need for at-home gel nails, including top and base coats and 4 chic nail polish shades.

Real Techniques Expert Face Makeup Brush £6.12 at amazon (was £8.63) Real Techniques brushes are, IMO, unrivalled when it comes to affordability and effectiveness, and the versatile Expert Face brush is currently reduced by 29%.

EcoTools Make Up Brush Shampoo £6.33 at Amazon (was £9.99) Keeping your make-up brushes clean is important, which is why I'm thrilled to see my favourite brush shampoo is currently reduced by 37%.

ghd Gold Styler £134 at Amazon (was £189) For a touch of luxury (for less) why not treat yourself or a loved one to the ghd Gold Styler while it's 29% off?

Remington Shine Therapy Wide Hair Straighteners £29.99 at Amazon (was £79.99) And the Remington Shine Therapy straighteners are one of the best affordable hair straighteners out there. They're currently 63% off (yes, you read that right)!

ghd Curve Thin Wand £127 at Amazon (was £149) The ghd Curve Thin Wand allows you to create super tight curls - the process may be time-consuming but the results are totally worth it.