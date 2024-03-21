I'm a professional online shopper—these 8 cult beauty products are the most affordable I've ever seen them

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I’m always on the lookout for the best deals to shop online - and my favourite types of products to bag a bargain on fall within the beauty category. I use my make-up, skincare and hair tools every day, you see, so I’m always looking for the most cost-effective way to stock up on my favourites.

Amazon is one of the first places I look when I’m shopping online for the best beauty products - because the brand stocks pretty much every beauty brand and product you can think of, from mascara and foundation to purple shampoo. When I can get these products at a discounted rate, well that’s even better. Enter: The Amazon Spring Sale.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale (or Amazon Spring Deal Days) has already begun! From now until the 25th of March, Amazon Prime members can get huge discounts on pretty much everything, including home, fashion and even travel essentials. But I’m here to bring you the best beauty deals - from GHD straighteners to drugstore concealers.

If you don’t have a Prime membership already, you can sign up right here to make the most of the Amazon beauty sales.

47% off Isle of Paradise Tanning Water | £10 (was £18.95)

33% off Fudge Professional Blonde Shampoo | £9.35 (was £14)

30% off Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus | £41.50 (was £58.99)

43% off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream | £15.89 (was £28)

25% off ghd Original Hair Straightener | £96.99 (was £129)

What are the best Amazon Spring Sale beauty deals to shop?

While it may be tempting to pick up any low-priced or massively-discounted product in the sale, it’s important to only purchase the things you think you’ll actually get use out of.

Personally? I’ll be stocking up on the things I use all the time (including the best self-tanning products and sunscreens, in preparation for summer) and utilising the deals to invest in high-ticket beauty items I’ve had my eye on for ages (hello GHD deals).

Best Amazon Spring Sale beauty deals

St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Gel £12.85 at Amazon (was £34.20) We're a huge fan of tanning waters here at MCUK, and St Tropez is one of our favourite brands for a natural-looking finish. You can bet I'm stocking up on this tanning gel while it's 62% off.

Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus £41.50 at Amazon (was £58.99) We've proclaimed Revlon's One-Step Volumiser Plus one of the best affordable Dyson Airwrap alternatives out there, so the fact that it's currently 30% off is just a bonus, really.

ghd Original Hair Straightener £96.99 at Amazon (was £129) As a cult-status styler, the ghd original hair straighteners are never usually discounted, but you can currently get them for 25% less. Yes, you read that right.

PROVOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Purple Shampoo £2.84 at Amazon (was £5.94) One of our top picks in the purple shampoo category, Provoke's Touch of Silver, is 52% off currently, making it under £3.

CeraVe PM Daily Facial Moisturiser Lotion £10.48 at Amazon (was £14.15) When it comes to affordable-yet-highly-effective skincare, you can't really beat CeraVe. One of the brand's bestselling products, the facial moisturising lotion is currently 26% off.

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream £12.90 at Amazon (was £27) If you've been meaning to try out Cosrx's Snail Mucin range, the all-in-one cream is massively discounted ATM.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup SPF Mist 6.99 at Amazon (was £13) A good SPF moisturiser is a year-round essential, but especially as we move into spring/summer. This clever Garnier mist can be sprayed over your make-up, for those busy days when you forget to apply it first thing.