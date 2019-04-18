These are the dreamiest easter eggs that we’re dying to get our hands on this year

We need ALL of these now.

Easter is fast-approaching; which can only mean hot cross buns, gold Lindt bunnies and creme eggs are making a welcome return to the shops.

Are we excited? Just a tad – especially those of us who have given up chocolate for lent.

(Disclaimer: For those people this also might be a difficult read.)

best Easter eggs

The most exciting part of Easter shopping is, of course, the selection of the dream Easter Egg. And rest assured, 2020 is so far serving up some cracking (get it?) choices.

Are you shopping for a loved one? A child? A parent? A co-worker? Your boss? Or, like most of us, yourself? Well, whoever you’re buying for and whatever your budget, we’ve found an egg for everyone.

So whether you’re looking for the super luxe hand-painted offering (you know, the ones that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery) or the classic Cadbury’s eggs that come with a mug (#nostalgia), we’ve got you covered.

Not to mention vegan chocolate lovers, there’s a whole other round up for you on the best vegan easter eggs to scour through. You’re welcome.

And it’s good news for the savoury lovers, too: stores are increasingly catering to a less sweet sensibility, with M&S coming up with the genius idea of Easter eggs made of cheddar and Red Leicester (yes, really) and Walker’s Sensations bringing out a crisp egg, for those less keen on the sweet treats. 

If there’s a theme for this year’s Easter egg offering, it’s all things bright and beautiful: from intricate piping to ruby-tinged chocolate, these Easter eggs are almost too good to eat. (Emphasis on the almost.)

But for the crème de la crème of Easter eggs, this year we’re going artisanal. We’re talking hand-painted luxury from Fortnum & Mason, and delicious chocolate eggs (with some very chic legs) from Harvey Nichols.

Warning: you might just want to be eating (or in close proximity to) a piece of chocolate while you’re scrolling through the following. You’re about to feel rather hungry.

Now sit back, scroll and let your mouth water…

 

Best easter eggs
Image credit: Balthazar
This is an image 1 of 22

Easter Egg Bunny, £25, Balthazar

Best Easter Eggs
This is an image 2 of 22

Golden Easter egg, £50, GODIVA

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 3 of 22

Eggs with Legs Jewel Edition, £55, Harvey Nichols

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 4 of 22

Butlers Wrapped Milk Chocolate Easter egg, £16.99, Selfridges

Buy it now!
Image credit: Best Easter eggs
This is an image 5 of 22

Stas Chocolatier White Chocolate Flower Egg, £10, John Lewis

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 6 of 22

Splat Dark Chocolate Egg, £10, Hotel Chocolat

Buy it now!
Best Easter Eggs
Image credit: Selfridges
This is an image 7 of 22

Booja Booja Organic Almond And Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Truffles Egg, Selfridges, £32.99

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 8 of 22

Hand-Painted Chicken Easter egg, £95, Fortnum & Mason

Buy it now!
Best easter eggs
Image credit: Pierre Marcolini
This is an image 9 of 22

Lovely Hearts Large Dark Easter Egg, £49, Pierre Marcolini

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
Image credit: Amazon
This is an image 10 of 22

Lindt Giant Milk Chocolate Bunny, £35.99

Buy it now!
Best easter eggs
Image credit: The Solid Chocolate Company
This is an image 11 of 22

The Solid Chocolate Company Belgian Dark Solid Chocolate Egg, £24.99

Buy it now!
Best Easter Eggs
Image credit: Liberty
This is an image 12 of 22

Popping Pink Prosecco Easter Egg, Liberty, £17.95, Prestat

Buy it now!
Best Easter Eggs
Image credit: Thorntons
This is an image 13 of 22

Milk Chocolate, Almond and Hazelnut Easter Egg, £12, Thorntons

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
Image credit: Sainsburys
This is an image 14 of 22

Cocoa et Co. Single Origin Dark Chocolate Teardrop, £10, Sainsbury’s

Buy it now!
Best Easter Eggs
Image credit: ASDA
This is an image 15 of 22

Marmite Chocolate Egg, £3, ASDA

Buy it now!
This is an image 16 of 22

Kinder Surprise Chocolate Bunny, £2.50, Sainsbury’s

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 17 of 22

Extra Thick Easter egg, £29, Hotel Chocolat

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 18 of 22

Milk Chocolate Candy Coated Easter egg, £11.95, Cocoba

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 19 of 22

Ruby Chocolate Easter egg, £35, Fortnum & Mason

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 20 of 22

6 Belgian Chocolate Eggs, £12, M&S

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 21 of 22

Bennett Bunny, £20, Marks and Spencer

Buy it now!
Best Easter eggs
This is an image 22 of 22

COCO x Talisker Whisky Easter egg, £35

Buy it now!

