These are the dreamiest easter eggs that we’re dying to get our hands on this year

We need ALL of these now.

Easter is fast-approaching; which can only mean hot cross buns, gold Lindt bunnies and creme eggs are making a welcome return to the shops.

Are we excited? Just a tad – especially those of us who have given up chocolate for lent.

(Disclaimer: For those people this also might be a difficult read.)

The most exciting part of Easter shopping is, of course, the selection of the dream Easter Egg. And rest assured, 2020 is so far serving up some cracking (get it?) choices.

Are you shopping for a loved one? A child? A parent? A co-worker? Your boss? Or, like most of us, yourself? Well, whoever you’re buying for and whatever your budget, we’ve found an egg for everyone.

So whether you’re looking for the super luxe hand-painted offering (you know, the ones that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery) or the classic Cadbury’s eggs that come with a mug (#nostalgia), we’ve got you covered.

Not to mention vegan chocolate lovers, there’s a whole other round up for you on the best vegan easter eggs to scour through. You’re welcome.

And it’s good news for the savoury lovers, too: stores are increasingly catering to a less sweet sensibility, with M&S coming up with the genius idea of Easter eggs made of cheddar and Red Leicester (yes, really) and Walker’s Sensations bringing out a crisp egg, for those less keen on the sweet treats.

If there’s a theme for this year’s Easter egg offering, it’s all things bright and beautiful: from intricate piping to ruby-tinged chocolate, these Easter eggs are almost too good to eat. (Emphasis on the almost.)

But for the crème de la crème of Easter eggs, this year we’re going artisanal. We’re talking hand-painted luxury from Fortnum & Mason, and delicious chocolate eggs (with some very chic legs) from Harvey Nichols.

Warning: you might just want to be eating (or in close proximity to) a piece of chocolate while you’re scrolling through the following. You’re about to feel rather hungry.

Now sit back, scroll and let your mouth water…