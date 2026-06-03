"Blue Zone Living" Is Taking Over Our Feeds—These 5 Simple Habits Promote Better Health, Wellbeing and Ageing

It's that time of year when our thoughts turn to balmy Mediterranean living: delicious dishes dripping with grassy olive oil, platters piled high with vegetables and fruits, long, lazy lunches followed by evening walks in dappled sunlight.

And it's no secret that this simple way of life is decidedly good for us: both physically and mentally, the Mediterranean lifestyle is consistently touted as the gold standard for healthy ageing and longevity. In fact, two of the world's five 'Blue Zones' are located in this region: Sardinia and Ikaria in Greece.

The term 'Blue Zone' was originally coined by Michel Poulain in 2004, and moved into common parlance thanks to American writer and longevity expert Dan Buettner shortly afterwards. Blue Zones refer to areas of the world with exceptionally high levels of life expectancy (we're talking 100+ years) alongside low levels of chronic disease within populations. Sounds good, doesn't it?

While we're not all blessed with an Italian nonna or a Greek yiayia, in a world of high-tech, high expense wellness, we could all do well to take some advice from our Mediterranean grandmothers, who've lived a lifetime (and longer!) with a few simple habits that are easily transferable to us here in the UK - we can't promise to bring the sunshine too, though!

Keep scrolling for the wholesome, daily habits to adopt today - but in the meantime, do check out our guides to healthy ageing habits, how to hack your longevity from home and dive into the elite world of life extension here - all while sitting peacefully in the sun, of course. Frappe, anyone?

5 life lessons from Mediterranean grandmothers to adopt today

Why is Mediterranean living trending right now?

It's safe to say that Mediterranean wellness hacks are trending right now: searches for the term 'Nonna maxxing' have spiked, amid a flurry of social media posts romanticising a simple, wholesome Italian or Greek-style lifestyle.

And it's easy to see why this mindset is so appealing: it's the antidote to our fast-paced, tech-reliant lives, and builds on those comforting rituals we all leaned into during the Pandemic - baking bread, slowing down, making time for connection (albeit virtual) with friends and family. It all sounds pretty good to us, and the great news is, it's also linked to healthier ageing.

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While you'll no doubt have seen the technology around longevity and ageing becoming ever more refined, there's a sense that we are focussing more on preventative healthcare and healthy ageing, rather than relying on (admittedly powerful) modern medicine, when things do go wrong.

"This is a new era where the science of ageing is advancing rapidly," shares Dr Angela Rai, GP and longevity expert at The London General Practice. "One of the most exciting shifts we’re seeing in Longevity medicine is a complete change in how we think about health. Longevity education has opened the door to a new mindset - one where people are no longer satisfied with “baseline” health. Instead, they’re aiming for optimal health, for feeling their best, and for staying well for as long as possible.

"At the heart of this movement is preventative medicine. Preventative medicine means spotting risks early, taking action before disease develops, and supporting people to stay healthy rather than waiting for illness to appear. It’s about being proactive, not reactive."

So, whether you're channelling an aesthetic (we're not judging) or aiming to overhaul your health and wellbeing, the wisdom of Mediterranean grandmothers is back in vogue - and we're totally here for it.

Channel the wisdom of Mediterranean grandmothers with these 5 lifestyle habits

1. Lean into a Med-style diet

Restriction is firmly off the menu here - Nonna's don't diet. Instead, think about what you can add to your plate for better health and wellbeing - we're talking a plant-heavy, fibre-rich diet full of healthy fats and absolutely no calorie counting. Extra points for eating alongside family and friends, too - studies show that people who eat in a social setting are happier and feel more satisfied with their lives.

"Perhaps the easiest, and certainly one of the most tangible, is diet," notes Dr Sarah Jarvis. "People focus more on plants, with beans, including fava, black, soy, and lentils, at the centre of most Blue Zone diets. Meat - mostly pork - is eaten sparingly (once every five or six days) and in small portions.

"This has a lot in common with the Mediterranean diet, where fruit, vegetables, seeds, nuts and pulses make up a major part of the diet, unsaturated oils replace saturated fats, meat is eaten sparingly, and ultra-processed food is kept to a minimum."

And if you're feeling snackish (and who isn't!), reach for olives and nuts.

There's more good news, too: alcohol is firmly part of the deal (if it suits you). We're talking slowly savouring a glass of wine over a lingering meal with friends, rather than a boozy night on the town, though.

"Finally, people in blue zones are often surrounded by social circles with healthy lifestyles, with low rates of smoking, moderate levels of alcohol without any binge-drinking and low levels of obesity," notes Dr Jarvis.

2. Move daily

You won't find a Sicilian Nonna going to the gym, so if you've let your membership languish, don't beat yourself up. Mediterranean movement is entirely more holistic and achievable than a daily 6 am bootcamp (breathe a collective sigh of relief) - think natural, daily movement like walking and carrying groceries.

"Blue Zone communities don’t live in a gym," agrees independent prescribing pharmacist and registered nutritional therapist, Richa Puri. "They build movement into everyday life through walking, manual work and staying active as they age.

"For women, especially in perimenopause and menopause, that kind of regular, moderate activity has hormone benefits, helping to stabilise blood sugar, which can reduce energy crashes, irritability and night‑time waking. Load‑bearing movement also protects bone health when osteoporosis risk begins to rise."

Think walking commutes, short strength sessions at home, climbing stairs, gardening, and short movement breaks between meetings rather than unrealistic gym schedules that add more pressure.

3. Build connection and community

One thing you'll notice in abundance in all the Blue Zone locations, but especially in the Mediterranean, is the value placed on connection and community. Family is crucial, with multi-generational living the norm and village life full of neighbourly interactions.

"Meaningful social ties are linked to better wellbeing and longer life," says Dr Reem Hasan, GP and chief medical officer at Vista Health. "This could mean joining community groups, local clubs or spending time with family and friends."

And the science stacks up here, too: studies (such as this one, published in the journal World Psychiatry) show that a sense of community is strongly associated not only with better mental health, but enhanced physical wellbeing, too.

4. Embrace your purpose

Paint and wine evenings, you say? Don't mind if we do. Having a strong sense of purpose runs through Mediterranean communities like lifeblood. Be it a childhood hobby rediscovered, or simply finding joy and value in your everyday activities, living life with a sense that what you're doing matters is paramount for emotional wellbeing.

"People in the Blue Zone all have a sense of purpose - Nicoyans call it plan de vida," says Dr Jarvis. "This is about more than work; it means feeling a valued part of your community. Blue Zone inhabitants tend to have a strong sense of belonging within their community - this almost always involves a faith-based community (of any denomination). There's also a strong connection with family, investing in their children and taking care of elderly relatives."

5. Lower your stress load

We get it: this one is easier said than done. But ask yourself this: what would your grandmother say about your current stressors? If the answer is they won't matter in 20 years, it's time to (try and) let them go.

"Keeping stress to a minimum is also important," notes Dr Jarvis. "It's impossible to eliminate all stress from your life, but Blue Zone inhabitants all find time in their day to destress - whether by remembering their ancestors, praying or having a siesta. Practising mindfulness or meditation is perhaps the obvious alternative in our lives."

Admittedly, overlooking sparkling azure waters enhances mindfulness way more than a dreary UK shopping centre, but we have to work with what we've got, right?

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100 £19.05 at Amazon Not sure where to start? Pop this Blue Zones cookbook in your basket. Add these gorgeous recipes from Dan Buettner to your weekly rotation, and you'll be eating like a Nonna in no time - it's packed full of lifestyle tips, too. Extra Virgin Olive Oil £36.50 at Amazon We've taken to gifting luxe EVOO to friends and family - and we're not mad about it. Try this gorgeous olive oil-filled ceramic jug, with bonus sustainability points for the refillable bottle, too. Olympia Glass Carafe £23.75 at Amazon Top up your hydration in Mediterranean style with a glass carafe. Perfect for tableside or bedside, it beats a plastic bottle hands down.