In case you missed it, anti-inflammation diets are in. Searches for the term have spiked on Google, driven largely by an interest in ditching ultra-processed foods alongside growing interest in Mediterranean-style diets (which, btw, we're totally on board with).

And for the most part, what we're seeing is fairly solid nutritional advice: up your fruit and veg intake, eat mainly wholegrains, minimally processed foods and plenty of healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts and avocados.

Research (such as this study, from the British Journal of Nutrition) shows that on the whole, an anti-inflammation diet can enhance overall health and reduce the risk of developing certain chronic diseases, while further studies (check out this one, published in the journal Nutrients) reveal its benefits for cognitive function and neurodegenerative diseases.

But, as always, there's a darker side to the trend: it can be expensive (have you seen the price of a good EVOO?), and some versions advocate overly restrictive eliminations, which can be triggering for those with a background of eating disorders. Which begs the question: can we really control inflammation through diet - and, more importantly, should we?

Keep scrolling to find out a nutritionist's take on the trend, but while you're here, take a look at our expert-led takes on anti-inflammatory diet culture, common nutrition myths, and the simple fibre swaps to try today here.

Top experts weigh in on the trending Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet

What is the Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet?

So, what exactly is the Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet? Let's start with the good news. Put simply, you'll be eating wholesome, nutritionally dense meals centred around the types of food common in and around the Mediterranean.

"The Mediterranean Diet revolves around simple dietary principles, the cornerstone of which is extra virgin olive oil," explains registered nutritional therapist and founder of supplements brand Inessa, Aliza Marogy. "Extra virgin olive oil is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidant polyphenols, which help support cardiovascular and overall health. The diet also includes plenty of colourful vegetables, fruits, and fresh herbs, nuts, and seeds, whole grains and legumes high in fibre, oily fish rich in omega-3s (such as sardines, mackerel, trout and salmon) and probiotic-rich dairy, like natural yoghurt.

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"It naturally limits the foods that don’t serve us so well, including ultra-processed foods, excess sugar, and refined oils."

Sounds delicious, right?

What are the purported benefits of the Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet?

As well as being one of the most satisfying and popular cuisines around, the Mediterranean diet is consistently touted as one of the healthiest, too.

"I’m a great enthusiast of the Mediterranean Diet," says Dr Deborah Lee. "If there is a perfect diet – this could well be it! It’s varied, delicious, interesting and full of fresh wholesome foods; very little is not allowed. It’s a diet you can get excited about, that fits in with your lifestyle and that you can stay on for the rest of your life."

Let's take a look at some of the pros.

1. It supports whole body health

"The Mediterranean diet is the dietary pattern that has the greatest evidence for supporting whole-body health and longevity," agrees Marogy. "It’s known to offer many health and wellbeing benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, managing blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of certain types of cancer, improving brain function, maintaining a healthy weight, and reducing inflammation."

2. It's high in fibre

It's a simple fact that here in the UK, the majority of us aren't eating enough fibre. According to research from the University of Reading, we're consuming on average around 18g per day, rather than the recommended 30g.

The good news is that the Mediterranean diet is naturally high in fibre, with an emphasis on wholegrains, fruits and vegetables.

"As the diet is rich in a wide variety of plant foods, it provides different types of fibre that act as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria," shares Marogy. "This encourages them to flourish, and promotes health benefits which reach far beyond the gut."

3. It's low in UPF's

UPF's are demonised in the wellness world as the root cause of all our food troubles - and while we don't necessarily agree with such black-and-white posturing, it is true that eating mostly minimally processed foods tends to make for a healthier diet.

The Mediterranean diet is naturally low in UPFs, as so much of it is centred around plants and wholegrains, meaning that as you enjoy it, you'll be holistically lowering your UPF intake without even realising.

4. It's not restrictive

A true Mediterranean diet is diverse and well-balanced, with plenty of fresh produce and gut-friendly whole foods.

"The Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet has become so popular because many women are looking for ways to support their hormones and overall health without following another extreme diet," advocates Dr Sima Al Asad. "I think one of the reasons women are drawn to it is because it feels less punishing. A lot of wellness culture still revolves around restriction, cutting things out or trying to 'fix' the body, whereas the Mediterranean diet is often more about supporting overall wellbeing in a balanced and realistic way."

5. It fights oxidative stress and inflammation

Here's where the trend really gets people hooked: eating in this way has been shown to lower levels of inflammation in the body. Brace yourselves for the science:

"The Mediterranean diet has significant health benefits for many reasons, but one very important one is that it lowers the level of chronic inflammation in the body," shares Dr Lee. "All day, every day, and in every cell of our body, chemical reactions are taking place to produce energy. As a by-product, negatively charged particles called reactive oxygen species (ROS) are produced. These ROS are dangerous as they can damage DNA, causing DNA mutations.

"This is called oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is thought to underpin the development of many of the chronic diseases we see today – heart disease, type-2 diabetes, cancer and dementia, for example."

A diet rich in antioxidants is excellent for combating oxidative stress and lowering inflammation - and it's vital that we consume them, as our bodies can't make them. We're talking a high daily intake of brightly coloured fruits and vegetables - hence the term, eat the rainbow.

And which diet ticks all these boxes? You've guessed it: the Mediterranean one.

6. It supports metabolic and cardiovascular health

"There's good evidence linking this style of eating with better heart health, lower cardiovascular disease risk and improvements in cholesterol levels and blood pressure," says registered nutritionist and consultant at Healthspan UK, Rob Hobson. "It may also support better metabolic health, blood sugar control and weight management, partly because these foods tend to be higher in fibre and more filling. Also from a gut health perspective, eating a wider variety of plant foods can help support a more diverse gut microbiome, which is linked with broader health benefits."

How does the Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet work?

Interested in giving it a go?

"For most people, following the Mediterranean-style way of eating is a really balanced and evidence-based approach to health, but like any diet, it still needs to be adapted to the individual," cautions Hobson. "Someone with specific dietary needs (IBS, food allergies) or very high energy demands may need to tailor it differently.

"My advice is to focus on small realistic changes rather than trying to completely overhaul your diet overnight. Simple things can make a really big difference, such as:

Using extra virgin olive oil more often instead of butter

Adding beans or lentils to meals a few times a week

Eating more vegetables throughout the day rather than just at dinner

Choosing wholegrains more often where possible

Including nuts and seeds regularly

Eating fish once or twice weekly (if you eat it)

Cooking from scratch more often when you can.

What are the downsides of the Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet?

Of course, a health trend wouldn't be a health trend without a large degree of hyperbole around it - and the claims swirling around an anti-inflammation diet have many experts concerned.

"One of the biggest things I’m seeing at the moment is women becoming very focused on 'inflammation', especially around symptoms like bloating, fatigue, hormonal acne, PMOS symptoms, brain fog, weight changes, skin flare-ups, and generally feeling unlike themselves physically," shares Dr Asad. "Social media has made women far more aware of the connection between food, hormones and overall wellbeing, but it’s also created a lot of confusion around what inflammation actually means - it oversimplifies the idea that inflammation is the root cause of absolutely everything, or that one specific way of eating will suddenly 'heal' hormones.

"The reality is usually much more layered than that. Hormonal health, energy levels, digestion, skin, and body composition are affected by many different factors including sleep, stress, movement, genetics, and overall lifestyle. I also think women need to be careful not to become overly fearful around food in the name of reducing inflammation, because I’m seeing more women becoming anxious about eating perfectly rather than focusing on consistency and overall balance."

Dr Sima advises that for most women, the most helpful approach is usually the least extreme one; focus on eating more whole foods, prioritising protein and fibre, staying hydrated, moving regularly, and building habits you can realistically maintain long term, rather than constantly chasing aggressive wellness trends online.

Hobson's concerns go a step further, into the murky world of privilege.

"There is also a tendency for this style of eating to be presented through a very expensive wellness lens that involves specialist ingredients, supplements and organic produce," he tells MC UK, "whereas the reality is many of the foods associated with Mediterranean-style eating are actually really accessible; items like beans, lentils, oats, frozen vegetables and tinned fish."

It's also important to note, here, that if a trend sounds too good to be true, it probably is. No amount of olive oil will counterbalance heavy drinking, high-stress lifestyles and poor sleep, says Hobson.

"I think it's also worth pointing out that no diet works in isolation and sleep, exercise, stress, smoking, alcohol intake and overall lifestyle are all going to play a huge role in inflammation and long-term health as well."

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

So Good Express by Emily English £12.50 at Amazon Ok, so this may not be a strictly Mediterranean cookbook, but you can't go far wrong with Emily English's (aka Em the Nutritionist's) recipes. Even better, these dishes can be knocked up faster than you can say anti-inflammation - win, win. Oner Active Oner Active At-Home Night Shorts £35 at Oner Active You know what makes inflammation and bloating feel worse? Tight clothing. Ditch the lycra and pop on these super comfy Oner Active shorts instead - your body will thank you. Eva Solo Fridge Carafe £63.89 at Amazon Pop a carafe of water on your desk, and you'll hit those hydration goals without a second thought. We love the simplicity of this one - it evokes balmy Italian summers.