Whether you are a tennis fan, a runner, a wild swimmer, or you are just looking for a way to accurately pace yourself on poolside margaritas, this summer stylish women everywhere are swapping their everyday timepieces for sportier watches that are every bit as chic as they are fun.

Choosing the right sports watch comes down to the activities you love. If you are a fan of speed or time-based sports, such as athletics, football or motorsports, then you might want to consider a chronograph that can give accurate timing. If watersports is more your vibe, seek out waterproof watches. Most contemporary sports watches will have you covered for a length of the pool, but if you are planning on some serious diving then look for a diver’s watch with greater functionalities to allow you to go deeper. And for sports such as tennis, golf or skateboarding, seek out a shock-proof timepiece.

Summer is also the time for travel. Even if you don’t consider yourself to be the sporty type, a good sports watch can be a great choice for holidays as they tend to be water resistant for beach or pool days, as well as robust enough to survive a sweat-inducing stroll around a market town. A rubber or fabric strap is far more forgiving in the heat than leather one. Stainless steel and ceramic bracelets are also good options.

Buying a sports watch is also a fun way to add a pop of colour to your wrist this summer. Opt for bright shades like pink, turquoise, green and yellow—or go all-white to show off your tan. Whatever your colour or sport of choice, forget the rule book, pile on your favourite bracelets and charms collected from your travels, and create a wrist stack that feels uniquely yours.



Scroll on for our edit of the best colourful sports watches for summer.

The Summer Sport Watches Worth The Investment