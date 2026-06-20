Dr Emily Prpa Makes Healthy Eating Feel Effortless—11 Simple Recipes She Swears By

“If you’d told me I’d end up with a PhD, I’d have laughed,” smiles nutrition scientist, Dr Emily Prpa , when I ask how her journey into the world of nutrition began. “Science wasn’t my thing at school, and I wasn’t the kid dreaming of a career in research.”

Today though, she’s one of the internet’s most trusted voices across women’s health and nutrition, with an 800,000+ strong following across Instagram and TikTok . Known for her relatable, infectious energy and discerning approach to nutrition, she bridges the gap between complex science and the everyday wellness trend; debunking nutrition myths and providing practical advice that you’ll actually want to get on board with.

“I want to help women come back to trusting their bodies,” she explains. “I’ll look into the real evidence behind the trend, and let the girls know whether it’s worth it or not.”

It’s this smart yet straightforward approach that’s earned her the trust of thousands of women, including many of us here at MC UK.

Ahead, she shares 11 nutritious yet delicious recipes straight from her own kitchen for you to try at home. From dinner party-worthy tray bakes to Sunday morning fry-ups, there’s something mouth-watering for every occasion.

There’s plenty more credible nutrition advice where this comes from, too. Just take a look at our expert-led takes on the Mediterranean anti-inflammatory diet , intermittent fasting and fibre-layering . And for more healthy yet tasty meal inspiration, don’t miss the best Em The Nutritionist recipes , the best Glucose Goddess recipes , and the best Dr Hazel Wallace recipes here.

Eat Like a Scientist: 11 Quick, Simple and Delicious Dr Emily Prpa Recipes to Make Tonight

Breakfast recipes

1. Lemon & blueberry overnight oats

What the doctor thinks? “I'm a big fan of anything that makes healthy eating easier, and overnight oats do exactly that,” Dr Prpa shares. “This version contains 27g protein, 13g fibre and takes just 15 minutes to prep on a Sunday, leaving you with an energising breakfast sorted for the next few days.”

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Serves: 3 | Takes: 15 minutes | Macros: 27g protein, 13g fibre

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Ingredients:

1.5 cup rolled oats

3 tbsp chia seeds

3 tbsp almond flour

300g Greek-style yoghurt

1 + ¼ cup milk of choice

Zest + juice of ½ lemon

3 tsp maple syrup/honey (or to taste)

3 tbsp vanilla protein powder (optional)

Optional: fresh blueberries almond flakes and cashew butter to top

Chia jam:

80g frozen blueberries

3 tsp chia seeds

Optional drizzle of honey/maple syrup

Method:

Make the chia jam by heating the berries in a pan, and simmer on low heat for a few minutes. Stir in the chia seeds. Transfer to a heat-proof jar and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. In a large bowl, mix the oats, chia seeds, almond flour, Greek yoghurt, milk, lemon zest and juice, maple syrup, protein powder (if using) until smooth. Layer the oat mix and chia jam into jars, dividing equally between them. Top with fresh blueberries and optional almond flakes and cashew butter. Let it sit in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight.

2. The Great British Fry Up

What the doctor thinks? “As much as I love gut health, I also love a couple of glasses of wine on a Friday night. The difference is that I don't think one night sends your body into chaos. Packed with fibre from the beans, protein from the tempeh and tofu scramble, carbohydrates from the toast and healthy fats from the avocado, this is a satisfying, balanced breakfast that helps you get back to feeling human.”

Serves: 2 | Takes: 20 minutes | Macros: 29g protein, 13g fibre

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Ingredients:

2 slices of sourdough, toasted

½ ripe avocado

½ jar of baked beans

For the tempeh ’bacon’:

½ block tempeh (100g)

1-2 tsp of soy sauce

1 tsp of maple syrup

1 tsp of olive oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

For the tofu scramble:

½ block tofu

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground turmeric

drizzle of olive oil

splash of milk of choice

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

For the tomato:

1 tomato

½ tsp dried herb mix

Pinch of salt and pepper

Drizzle of olive oil

Method:

To make the tempeh bacon, thinly slice the tempeh and coat in the marinade. Prepare the tomato by drizzling with a little oil, and adding herbs and salt and pepper on top. Using an air-fryer/oven bake tempeh and tomato at 180C for 10-15 minutes. Mash the tofu with a fork. Add it to a frying pan with a drizzle of oil, along with the spices. Fry for around 3 minutes on medium-high heat, then add the nutritional yeast and milk. Cook for another 2-3 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the beans in a separate saucepan (or microwave). Plate everything up, along with a handful of rocket and the avocado.

3. Matcha granola

What the doctor thinks? “This crunchy, fibre-packed matcha granola hardly needs an introduction. But if we want a little science: matcha contains L-theanine, an amino acid that works alongside caffeine to support focus and concentration without quite the same jittery feeling some people experience from coffee.”

Serves: 8-10 | Takes: 40 minutes | Macros: 7g protein, 4g fibre per 50g serving

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Ingredients:

1.5 cups pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup hemp seeds

1/3 cup dessicated coconut

3 tbsp ground flaxseeds

2 tbsp coconut sugar

4 tsp matcha

1/4 tsp salt

50 ml coconut oil

3 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan 150°C / 350°F). Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Soak the pumpkin seeds in water for at least 10 minutes, then drain and set aside. This helps activate enzymes and supports easier digestion. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients, including the soaked and drained pumpkin seeds. In a jug, whisk together the wet ingredients until smooth. Pour over the dry mix and stir well until everything is evenly coated. Spoon the mixture onto the prepared tray. Using the back of a metal spoon, press it down firmly into a compact, even rectangle — this helps create those irresistible granola clusters. Bake for 16–20 minutes, or until lightly golden and just crisp at the edges. Allow to cool completely in the tray — it firms up as it cools. Once cooled, break into clusters.

Lunch recipes

4. Fully loaded frittata

What the doctor thinks? “There's a sneaky ingredient hiding in this frittata: chickpeas. You'd never know they were there, but they discreetly boost the fibre and protein content while keeping everything deliciously fluffy.”

Serves: 4 | Takes: 35 minutes | Macros: 20g protein, 6g fibre

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Ingredients:

6 eggs

100ml milk (your choice)

1 can chickpeas, drained & rinsed

100g frozen peas (defrosted)

2 handful fresh spinach

2-3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

handful of fresh herbs (basil, dill, parsley)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

optional: sprinkle of feta or grated cheese for topping

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180C (fan) and lightly grease a baking dish. Mash half of the chickpeas roughly with a fork, leaving the rest whole. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, greek yoghurt, smoked paprika, herbs, salt and pepper until smooth. Add the peas, the mashed and whole chickpeas, roughly chopped spinach and chopped fresh herbs. Mix well. Pour the mixture into a prepared dish. Sprinkle with feta or grated cheese. Bake for around 20-25 minutes, until set and lightly golden. Cool slightly before slicing.

5. Orzo & chickpea jars

What the doctor thinks? “With 28g of protein and 12g of fibre per jar, this is the ultimate meal-prep lunch for a busy week. It's perfect if you're spending a few days in the office and want to avoid shelling out for expensive lunches. And don't worry, there’s no sad, soggy salad leaves here. Layering the crispy chickpeas, creamy dressing and crunchy vegetables in jars keeps everything fresh and crisp.”

Serves: 3 | Takes: 40 minutes | Macros: 28g protein, 12g fibre

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Ingredients:

1 cup dry orzo

1/2 cucumber

1 cup cherry tomatoes (around 120g)

1/3 kalamata olives

small handful of rocket salad per jar

1/2 red onion

handful of fresh dill

For the chickpeas:

1 can of chickpeas, drain & rinse

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1-2 tsp olive oil

pinch of salt and pepper

For the dressing:

150g greek yoghurt

1⁄2 cup cashews

1 tsp garlic powder

1⁄2 lemon’s juice

1⁄4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

pinch of salt & pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (optional)

1⁄4 cup water to blend

Method:

Pre-heat the oven at 180 Celsius (fan). Cook the orzo in boiling water according to package instructions. Drain, rinse and set aside to cool. Add the rinsed chickpeas onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, season, add the oil, toss around and bake in the oven for around 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, chop the tomatoes and cucumber into bite-sized pieces. Finely chop the dill and red onion. Chop the olives in half or quarters. Prep the sauce by adding all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Add more water if needed. Distribute everything evenly into 3 jars, starting with the sauce, followed by a pinch of fresh dill, then the cooked and cooled orzo, followed by the tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and olives. Top with some mixed seeds, the crispy chickpeas and a handful of rocket on top. The order is important to avoid soggy salads! Store in the fridge, and pour into a bowl when serving, mix well and enjoy.

Dinner recipes

6. Easy stir fry rice

What the doctor thinks? “This is the kind of recipe we all need in our back pocket for those busy days when you come home and the last thing you want to do is cook, but you still need something nutritious. It requires no chopping and no overthinking.”

Serves: 2 | Takes: 15 minutes | Macros: 23g protein, 6g fibre

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Ingredients:

1 packet (250g) brown rice

2 tbsp frozen chopped onion

½ cup frozen edamame beans

1 cup frozen mixed veggies

protein of choice: Dr Prpa uses 10 pre-cooked prawns

drizzle of oil for cooking

For the sauce:

2 tbsp soy sauce

½ tsp rice vinegar

½ tbsp toasted sesame oil

pinch of chilli flakes

pinch of grated ginger

drizzle of honey

Method:

Prep the sauce in a small bowl by mixing all the ingredients together. Heat a frying pan on medium-high heat and drizzle in some olive oil. Add the frozen onion and let it sauté for around 3 minutes until golden brown. Add the frozen veggies and edamame and fry for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the cooked rice, protein of choice and pour over the sauce. Mix and let them fry for around 3 more minutes, stir frequently. Finish with spring onion and sesame seeds if you’re feeling fancy!

7. Mediterranean traybake

What the doctor thinks? “Mediterranean-style eating is one of the most consistently researched dietary patterns and repeatedly comes out on top for supporting long-term health. This dish brings together many of its hallmarks: omega-3-rich fish, plenty of fibre, and a diverse range of plants to help nourish your gut microbiome. In case you can't relocate to a Mediterranean island just yet, this tray bake might be your next best thing.”

Serves: 4 | Takes: 30 minutes | Macros: 42g protein, 16g fibre

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Ingredients:

1 jar (570g) of queen butter beans (with stock)

1 large courgette, roughly chopped into rounds

1 aubergine, roughly chopped rounds

1 red pepper, roughly chopped

1 red onion, sliced into eights

1-2 tbsp olive oil

2 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped or left whole

1 tin (400g) finely chopped tomatoes

1-2 tbsp mixed herbs

½-1 tsp chilli flakes

1-2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/2 lemon juice

large handful of fresh basil leaves

salt and pepper

Serve with:

Your protein of choice (Dr Prpa chose wild-caught salmon)

Crusty wholegrain bread or choice of grains

Handful of greens (rocket/spinach)

Lemon wedge

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180C (fan). Tip all the chopped veg onto a tray. Toss with 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil, mixed herbs, garlic (chopped or whole), salt and pepper. Roast for 40-50 minutes until the veg is soft and starting to caramelise. Turn halfway through. Remove the tray from the oven, add the beans (with stock), chopped tomatoes, chilli flakes, vinegar, lemon juice and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Mix to combine, then bake for 6-7 minutes until the tomatoes have reduced slightly and everything is bubbling and sticky around the edges. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. To make the ultimate mediterranean bowl, serve with salmon, whole-grains, greens and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

8. Gochujang Tofu Bowl

What the doctor thinks? “This tofu poke bowl is my nutrition philosophy in a bowl. Building a balanced meal containing complex carbs, protein, fibre, healthy fats and plenty of joy whilst eating it! It’s what I call Nutrition 101.”

Serves: 1 | Takes: 20 minutes | Macros: 30g protein, 12g fibre

Dr Emily Prpa’s gochujang tofu bowl contains more than a third of your daily fibre target (Image credit: Flora Szalai)

Ingredients:

For the tofu:

1/2 block firm tofu

1 tsp gochujang

1 tsp soy sauce

pinch of garlic powder

1-2 tsp olive oil

For the bowl:

1 portion of black rice (or any other grains of your choice)

1/4 cup edamame beans

handful of baby spinach leaves

handful of chopped mango

1/2 avocado

1 tbsp pickled ginger

a few optional nori sheets

sprinkle of sesame seeds

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. If you use an air-fryer, skip this step. Line a baking sheet with baking paper. Marinate the tofu and bake in the air-fryer or oven, for around 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook your grain of choice: Dr Prpa went for black rice, but any other grain works just as well (e.g. quinoa, bulgur wheat, brown rice). To assemble the bowl, add your grain of choice, the handful of spinach, edamame beans, mango, half an avocado and tofu. Add optional nori sheets, pickled ginger and sprinkle with the sesame seeds.

Dessert & snack recipes

9. Chocolate cupcakes

What the doctor thinks? “I don't believe every recipe needs to be healthified. Sometimes a cupcake is just a cupcake, and that's absolutely fine. That said, if I can make a few simple ingredient swaps without compromising on taste and overall enjoyment, I'm all for it – and that’s exactly what I’ve done here.”

Serves: 12 | Takes: 35 minutes | Macros: 4g protein, 4g fibre

A post shared by Dr Emily Prpa PhD | Nutrition Scientist (@dr.emily.nutrition) A photo posted by on

Ingredients:

2 flax eggs: 2 tbsp ground flaxseeds + 5 tbsp warm water, mixed and rested for 10 min

80g melted coconut oil or light olive oil

100g coconut sugar

2 tbsp maple syrup

150g Greek yoghurt (plant-based also works)

120g wholemeal spelt flour

30g cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

For the icing:

250g Greek yoghurt (plant-based also works)

2.5 tbsp cocoa powder

2.5 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp almond butter

2 tbsp melted dark chocolate

Method:

Pre-heat the oven at 180C. Line a 12-hole muffin tray. Make the flax eggs by mixing water and the ground flaxseeds and leave to thicken for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients, including the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, bicarb and salt. In another bowl, whisk the oil, coconut sugar and maple syrup together. Add the flax eggs, yoghurt and vanilla. Mix well. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients, mix gently until the batter is smooth and spoonable. Divide evenly into cases. Bake for around 15-20 minutes. Leave to cool on a wire rack. To make the icing, whisk everything in a bowl and chill 20–30 mins before topping onto the cooled muffins.

10. Sun-dried tomatoes & basil muffins

What the doctor thinks? “This fully plant-based high-protein, high-fibre snack tastes like pizza – perfect for meal-prep.”

Serves: 12 | Takes: 50 minutes | Macros: 8g protein, 3.5g fibre

A post shared by Dr Emily Prpa PhD | Nutrition Scientist (@dr.emily.nutrition) A photo posted by on

Ingredients:

1.5 cup chickpea flour

1 cup wholemeal spelt flour

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp bicarbonate soda

1 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt and black pepper

1 tsp dried herbs/oregano

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 block (300g silken tofu)

2 flax eggs: mix 2 tbsp flax + 5 tbsp warm water

1 cup soy milk (we can use oat but recipe should say soy for the extra protein)

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (oil drained), chopped with scissors

Big handful fresh basil, chopped

Sprinkle of mixed seeds or pumpkin seeds to top.

Method:

Prepare the flax egg and set aside. Pre heat oven to 180C (fan 160C). Blend the silken tofu, flax egg, soy milk and olive oil in a blender until smooth. In a large bowl mix all the dry ingredients together. Pour in the blended tofu mixture and combine. Add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and fresh chopped basil. Mix well and let it sit for 10 minutes before evenly filling 12 muffin cases. Sprinkle with the seeds and bake for around 25 minutes. After they are out of the oven and cooled slightly, remove them from the muffin tray and let them cool down completely on a wire rack.

11. Ginger & white chocolate cookies

What the doctor thinks? “I wanted to see whether I could take the classic NYC cookie and give it a little nutrition science twist without sacrificing any of the joy. Thankfully, the answer was yes. These cookies are thick, chewy and utterly delicious, and remain one of my all-time favourite recipes.”

Serves: 8 | Takes: 30 minutes | Macros: 2.4g protein, 2.3g fibre

A post shared by Dr Emily Prpa PhD | Nutrition Scientist (@dr.emily.nutrition) A photo posted by on

Ingredients:

70g coconut oil (solid, not melted) or butter

30g almond butter (or tahini for a less sweet flavour)

100g coconut sugar

1 flax egg (1 tbsp ground flax + 3 tbsp warm water, rested for 10 mins)

1 tsp vanilla extract

180 wholemeal spelt flour

1.5 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp sea salt

2 tbsp ground flaxseed

50g white chocolate, chopped

Method:

Cream together the coconut oil, almond butter, and sugar until smooth. Stir in the flax egg and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, spices, baking powder, bicarb, salt, and extra flaxseed. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing until a soft dough forms. Fold in the chopped white chocolate. Roll into 8-12 balls and place them on a lined baking sheet. Chill in the fridge for 30-60 mins. Preheat oven to 180°C (fan 160°C). Bake cookies for 10–12 minutes. Allow to cool (20 minutes).

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