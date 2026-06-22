I Tried 'Habit Stacking' My Nutrition For Two Weeks—My Energy Went Up, and My Stress Levels Went Down

Since turning 40 earlier this year, I've become increasingly aware that staying healthy isn't just about how much I move my body – how I fuel it matters just as much. Don't get me wrong, I'd say I generally eat a nutritious, balanced diet. But as a mum of three juggling work, family life and everything else that comes with it, some days I'm also guilty of grabbing whatever's convenient or relying on caffeine to power through an afternoon slump.

So when I started hearing about habit stacking (linking small new behaviours to existing routines), I was intrigued by the idea of applying it to my nutrition.

I spoke to Bethany Francois, a specialist eating disorder dietitian, who reminded me that energy in midlife is usually down to a combination of things. "Energy decline in women in their 40s is usually influenced by sleep, stress levels, mental wellbeing and, importantly, hormonal changes," she told me.

With this in mind, I wanted to see if making small, structured changes to my eating habits could make any difference. Research suggests that habit-based dietary interventions may help people adopt healthier eating behaviours by embedding them into existing routines, instead of relying on motivation alone.

Rather than overhauling my diet, I decided to try a habit stacking approach to nutrition for two weeks - layering simple, expert-led changes on top of my routine, and seeing if I noticed any shift in my energy levels and overall diet quality.

Read on to see how I got on. And if you're looking to become more clued up on the topic, read our explainer on wellness stacking, and the healthy ageing habits a longevity doctor swears by.

I Tried Habit Stacking My Nutrition For Two Weeks–Here's What Happened

What does habit stacking your nutrition actually mean?

Rather than completely overhauling your diet, the idea behind habit stacking your nutrition is to build small, sustainable changes onto the routines you already have.

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"This might be adding a protein source to a breakfast you already eat, drinking a glass of water before your morning coffee or adding a serving of vegetables to a meal you already have each day," explains Georgia Garlick, nutritionist and founder of the Self Care Academy.

It works because you’re not trying to create an entirely new routine from scratch, she says.

"You’re building on something that’s already established," says Garlick. "Most people fail with nutrition because they attempt a complete overhaul overnight. Habit stacking allows behaviours to become automatic before introducing the next change."

Research supports this idea, with this study suggesting that repeating behaviours in a consistent context helps them become more automatic over time, making them easier to stick with in the long run.

What's the best way to start habit stacking your nutrition?

According to Garlick, the most effective place to start stacking your nutrition is with breakfast.

"I’d start with building a protein-focused breakfast," she says. "Many people begin the day with very little protein, which can lead to fluctuations in hunger, energy and food choices later in the day."

A protein-rich breakfast tends to help you feel fuller for longer and creates a stronger nutritional foundation for the rest of the day. It’s also one of the easiest meals to standardise and repeat consistently, making it an ideal first meal to habit stack.

As someone who doesn't always prioritise breakfast (despite knowing how much it sets me up for the day), this was exactly where I decided to start my experiment.

Once you've got into a routine with your breakfast, Garlick recommends focusing on meal structure for the rest of the day.

"That means ensuring meals contain a source of protein, some fibre-rich foods and adequate hydration rather than relying on convenience foods or long periods without eating," she explains. "Most people don’t need a complicated nutrition plan. They need more consistency in the basics."

Knowing I didn't have to apply dozens of new rules made me feel more confident and less overwhelmed heading into the two-week experiment. Instead, I could focus on one small change at a time, allowing each habit to become second nature before building on it.

My review of habit stacking my nutrition for two weeks

Week 1

For the first few days of the experiment, I followed the expert's advice and focused on one simple change - adding protein to my breakfast. This felt like a realistic place to start.

During busy weekday mornings, my go-to breakfast is usually a slice of sourdough as it's quick and easy while I'm battling the before-school chaos. To habit-stack the change, I linked it to something I was doing anyway - making the kids' breakfast. While theirs was cooking, I'd put a couple of eggs on to boil or scramble and add them to my sourdough, along with avocado for a bit of balance.

Bethany Francois had told me that she often sees women skipping meals during busy workdays, because we're prioritising everything above our own needs and rushing from one thing to the next. She'd suggested eating protein-rich foods, such as Greek yoghurt, eggs or nuts, early in the day to support energy levels and regulate your appetite.

While I wasn't necessarily expecting to notice a dramatic change in my energy levels after the first week, it was the consistency which was the biggest benefit. Making breakfast (and a decent one) a deliberate part of my morning routine was much easier than I'd anticipated, and soon became less of an afterthought.

Don't get me wrong, there were still rushed mornings when it was tempting to grab whatever was easiest. But because I'd attached the habit to my existing routine, it became easier to stick to.

One of Rebecca's meals during her habit stacking experiment (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Week 2

With breakfast feeling like a success, I moved on to Georgia Garlick's second recommendation to improve the structure of my meals throughout the rest of the day. The goal was simply to make sure my meals included a source of protein, some fibre-rich foods, and that I was keeping hydrated enough.

This was probably where I recognised my own habits the most. On busy weekdays, instead of grabbing something for convenience, I made a conscious effort to build more balance into my meals. I did mix it up, whether that meant adding chicken, eggs or beans to a salad, including an extra portion of vegetables or simply remembering to keep a water bottle on my desk while I worked.

The changes were subtle, rather than dramatic, which is what the experts had told me to expect. As Garlick put it: "After two weeks, I’d expect people to notice improved consistency rather than dramatic physical changes."

I didn't feel like I had endless energy, but I definitely felt like there were fewer moments when I reached for another coffee, or was in need of an afternoon pick-me-up on the days I'd properly fuelled myself at lunchtime.

More importantly, I felt in control of my eating habits. I made a conscious effort not to make decisions on the fly when I was already hungry - instead I planned ahead to build meals around a few simple principles. By the end of the second week, that felt like the biggest success of the experiment.

So will I continue habit stacking my nutrition? After seeing how achievable it is, I'll certainly make the effort. It's too soon to notice any long-term improvements in my energy levels, but the subtle improvements have convinced me it's worth sticking to.

More than anything, the experiment reminded me that healthy eating doesn't have to be all or nothing. Small changes can add up when they're attached to routines you already have in place.

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