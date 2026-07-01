As humans, we're literally hard-wired to keep ourselves alive. As our understanding of health, wellbeing and ageing has improved, alongside advances in technology and scientific testing, human longevity has increased exponentially - and we're now living longer than ever before. According to research, we've hit an all-time high, life expectancy-wise, with the average UK adult living to 83 years (women) and 79 (men).

But there's a catch: our general health hasn't quite caught up, and we're now living in poor health for longer, with Government figures suggesting we're surviving in poor health for an average of 20 years - not an inconsiderable portion of our lives.

It makes sense, then, that the trends of longevity, biohacking and self-optimisation have exploded in popularity, with us all low-key obsessing over our metrics, sleep, cold plunges and more. It's safe to say there are some wild trends doing the rounds (blood plasma exchange - we're talking about you), and it can be tricky to circumvent the noise and work out what really, well, works.

To be clear, it seems that longevity has a price tag attached, and it's not pretty. The industry is touted to be worth upwards of USD 740 billion, according to recent figures, with legitimate fears that the longevity industry will only serve to widen the health gap.

But recently, there's been some backlash, as experts and consumers alike start to question whether we can really spend and supplement our way to improved health and wellbeing (spoiler alert: we can't). So, with this in mind, we asked longevity researchers and experts for their take on the trends that really aren't worth our time. energy or money.

Find out more below - but while you're here, do check out our guides to the simple habits to boost longevity, the habits of the world's longest living people and the best forms of exercise for longevity, here.

5 Longevity Trends Experts Say Aren't Worth Your Time or Money

What are longevity trends, and why are we so focused on them right now?

We've all heard of them: NAD+ boosters, tracking devices, personalised medicine, IV drips - you name it, someone has tried it in the name of longevity. But what's driving this obsession with spending exorbitant amounts of money on quasi-scientific supplements, treatments and tech?

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"The current popularity of longevity is driven by the confluence of rapidly improving science, improved testing, and a cultural shift where people are refusing to accept decline as being inevitable," explains Dr Hugh Coyne, GP and co-founder of Coyne Medical. "The field has taken off because we now have powerful diagnostic tools. We can test blood biomarkers, image the heart and arteries, profile genetic risk, and measure physical fitness in ways that reveal a great deal about someone's health trajectory long before they experience any symptoms.

"The goal is not just more years of life. It is more years in which you are sharp, strong, and free from the conditions that erode quality of life long before they become life-threatening. We call this healthspan, and closing the gap between healthspan and lifespan is a cornerstone of longevity medicine."

Sounds good, doesn't it? And where there's a lure, there's plenty of money to be made. "In addition, the wellness industry has also moved heavily into prevention, healthy ageing and optimisation, with longevity now one of the major growth areas in consumer health," continues Dr Coyne. "This consumer shift has been met with an almost dizzying array of longevity products and services."

How can longevity trends actually benefit us?

Despite the hefty price tag and questionable efficacy, there's no doubt that it is, by and large, a good thing to invest in our health and wellbeing, from a longevity perspective.

"The truth is that longevity trends can benefit us significantly, and across almost every system in the body," advises Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP, longevity expert and founder of longevity clinic HUM2N. "The evidence supports meaningful improvements in heart health, metabolic function, cognitive performance, immune resilience and the preservation of muscle and bone. At a population level, these translate into lower rates of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dementia and the kind of physical frailty that erodes independence in later life.

"In the shorter term, many people notice the benefits far sooner than that. Better sleep. Steadier energy. A clearer head. Greater capacity to handle stress. These are not small things, and they tend to arrive relatively quickly when the right habits are in place. I often tell patients: the long-term gains are the reason to start, but the short-term gains are what keep you going."

However, this doesn't mean we have to be financially invested in longevity: often, the most beneficial habits are entirely free.

"The most effective longevity plan rarely looks dramatic," notes Dr Enayat. "Move regularly, build strength, sleep well, manage stress, eat in a way that supports your metabolism, and stay connected to other people. These habits have the deepest evidence base of anything in this field. Most of what generates headlines does not come close."

Who are longevity trends best for?

Quite honestly, if you can get past all the noise, we can all be well served by some sensible lifestyle tweaks.

"Lifestyle longevity trends are useful for anyone who would rather understand their health than wait for something to go wrong," shares Dr Coyne. "The earlier you start, the more time you have to act on what you find. I see real value in people engaging in their thirties and forties, before cardiovascular disease and cancer have had decades to develop quietly.

"Women in particular are underserved. Coronary heart disease kills more than twice as many women as breast cancer. Yet, cardiovascular risk in women is consistently undertested and undertreated."

The 5 longevity trends to skip, according to experts

All this being said, there are absolutely some longevity trends that don't deserve our focus, time or money. As a largely unregulated market, it's like the Wild West out there - and you can spend a lot of money without gaining very much (if anything) in the way of wellness.

"The biggest mistake is thinking longevity is something you buy online," cautions Dr Coyne. "The bottom line is you cannot yet out-supplement poor sleep, poor fitness, high blood pressure, excess alcohol and low muscle mass."

1. NAD+ supplements

Ready for some science? NAD+ is a co-enzyme (molecules that facilitate biochemical reactions in the body) that's been linked to a delay in ageing, DNA repair, longevity and improvements in longevity, among other benefits. NAD+ supplements - known as 'precursors' - increase the amount of NAD+ in the body.

Tempting? Absolutely. Legitimate? Not so much. Healthy lifestyle habits such as exercise, a healthy, balanced diet and a consistent sleep habit are all thought to be as (if not more) effective as NAD+ supplements for boosting longevity.

"NAD+ precursors are among the most heavily marketed supplements in the longevity space," says Dr Coyne. "They do safely raise NAD levels in the blood, and the mechanism is plausible. But a 2026 systematic review of 33 human studies found that effects on meaningful health outcomes were inconsistent and often absent. No randomised trial has shown that NAD precursors help humans live longer or healthier. They make great social media content. The clinical evidence does not yet justify the price tag."

2. Wearable tech

We hate to break it to you, but sporting the latest shiny new health tracker isn't suddenly going to make you any healthier: in fact, it might do the exact opposite.

"Something that does not get discussed enough is the risk of over-monitoring," cautions Dr Enayat. "Wearables and health trackers can be useful tools, but I regularly see patients who have become so focused on their metrics that the tracking itself is generating stress. If checking your sleep score is making you anxious about your sleep, the tool is working against you. Data should inform your habits, not dominate your attention."

3. Peptides

Peptides are having a moment, right now, fast becoming a go-to for influencers keen to showcase wellbeing benefits. In a nutshell, peptides are short-chain amino acids (proteins) produced naturally by the body, such as hormones. Recently, there have been claims that peptides might help slow the ageing process - but the experts remain sceptical.

"I would be cautious about unregulated peptides, NAD drips, routine IV vitamin infusions, most detox programmes, extreme fasting, very restrictive diets, and supplement stacks that cost hundreds of pounds a month," warns Dr Enayat. "Some peptides have legitimate medical uses, such as GLP-1 medications prescribed for obesity or diabetes, but the wider online peptide market is poorly regulated and often far ahead of the evidence."

Our advice? Pocket your pennies and get an early night instead.

4. IV drip therapy

Scroll a minute on social media, and you're sure to find an influencer visiting an IV drip clinic in the hopes of leaving with a hydrated, glowy complexion and a rejuvenated, replenished body (nobody mentions the lighter wallet).

"IV clinics have proliferated rapidly, but they are completely unregulated in the UK, meaning anyone can administer a drip without medical oversight," warns Dr Mica Engel. "For the average healthy person, the evidence that they outperform a good diet and quality oral supplements is thin. The 'glow' people report is often simply rapid rehydration. When administered incorrectly, risks include infection, vein damage and allergic reactions, and that is not a risk worth taking for something with limited proven benefit."

You have been warned.

5. Anti-ageing supplements

We all love a supplement, right? In some cases, a high-quality supplement can be helpful (omega 3s, vitamin D - we're talking about you), but when it comes to longevity, the jury's out.

"Many supplements with anti-ageing claims have shown interesting results in animal studies or in laboratory settings, but have not yet been validated in the kind of rigorous human trials that would make them recommendable," cautions Dr Enayat. "The gap between a promising early finding and a proven intervention is significant, and that gap is frequently glossed over in the marketing."

Shop MC UK's go-to longevity essentials now:

Sportnow Dumbbells Set £44.19 at Amazon One thing the experts all recommend for longevity? Strength training. If you're new to lifting, try this set of six dumbbells to get you started.

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask £58.65 at Amazon Another underrated metric is sleep: the foundation of good health and wellbeing. Finding it hard to catch those Z's? Pop this silk sleep mask on your wishlist, and you'll be slumbering like a baby in no time. Sweaty Betty Get Set 2-In-1 Multi-Train Shorts £55 at The Sports Edit Whether your choice of workout is running, walking, Pilates or something altogether different, you're going to need at least a little kit. These Sweaty Betty shorts are perfect whatever your exercise poison is - cool, comfy and cute, too.