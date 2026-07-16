I've Been Styling Celebrity Hair for 30 Years—Here's How to Make Your Blow-Dry Last for Days

There’s one question I’m asked more than almost any other: Why does my hair never look as good as it does when I leave the salon? The answer isn’t because your hairdresser has a magic pair of hands. It’s because we’re thinking about the process, not just the finished result. A great blow-dry begins long before you pick up a hairdryer.

The truth is, whether I’m in the salon, backstage at Fashion Week, or styling someone for a red-carpet event, my priority is always the same: healthy hair. Hair that is well cared for has better elasticity, more movement and responds far better to styling. One of the biggest misconceptions I hear daily is that styling products damage hair. On the contrary, when used correctly, they actually protect the hair, improve longevity and allow you to use less heat.

With that in mind, here's how to recreate a salon blow-dry at home, every time.

Start with the scalp

The best blow-dries begin with a really clean scalp. Many people focus on washing the lengths but neglect the roots. Product buildup, excess oil, and pollution all affect how hair behaves. A clean scalp creates lift from the root, meaning your blow-dry lasts longer before falling flat.

I also encourage introducing a regular scalp scrub into your routine to remove buildup and create the perfect foundation for styling. Healthy hair always starts with a healthy scalp.

Preparation is everything

The salon difference is rarely what happens at the end—it’s what happens at the beginning. Always remove as much moisture as possible before you even think about styling. Hair should be around 80% dry before introducing a brush.

Next comes product layering. You don’t need lots of products—you simply need the right ones. I always think in four stages: protection, performance, polish and preservation. I love K18 HeatBounce because it protects the hair from heat without weighing it down. For volume and grip, L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Pli has been a staple in my kit for years. If your hair needs softness, hydration or frizz control, ARKIVE The Good Calmer Moisture Cream creates beautiful movement while keeping the hair touchable. Once the blow-dry is complete, finish with ARKIVE The Good Habit Hybrid Oil to smooth the cuticle, add shine and help protect against humidity.

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Adam's Five Golden Rules Healthy hair always styles better.

Preparation matters more than perfection.

Hair should be around 80% dry before introducing a brush.

Always let each section cool before touching it.

Touch your hair less—the less you disturb it, the longer your blow-dry will last.

The importance of patience

One of the biggest differences between salon and home styling is patience. Hairdressers work in clean, manageable sections. Trying to dry too much hair at once simply moves moisture around the head rather than removing it. Smaller sections create smoother cuticles, better control and a blow-dry that lasts significantly longer.

Heat isn't the (only) answer

One of the biggest myths in hairdressing is that hotter always means better. In reality, excessive heat can compromise the hair's condition, roughening the cuticle and making it harder for your style to hold over time. Instead, opt for a medium heat setting paired with consistent tension as you dry. It's far kinder to the hair, delivers a smoother finish with more shine, and helps your blow-dry maintain its shape for much longer.

Salon blow-dries don’t last because we know a secret. They last because we never rush the process. Adam Reed

Never skip the cooling stage

This is probably the biggest salon secret of all. Hair doesn't hold its shape because it was heated—it holds its shape because it cooled in position. Whether you're using a round brush, a hot brush or rollers, resist the temptation to touch your hair too soon and let each section cool completely before moving on. That cooling process is what locks in the shape, giving you longer-lasting volume, bounce and movement.

I absolutely love Unity Rollers because they're a modern take on a timeless classic. They're incredibly easy to use and create soft movement, body and lift that lasts for days rather than just a few hours, making them one of the simplest ways to extend the life of your blow-dry.

Hot weather doesn't have to ruin your blow dry

Humidity isn’t your enemy—poor preparation is. Before leaving the house, make sure the hair is completely dry. Any remaining moisture allows humidity to enter the hair shaft, creating frizz and reducing longevity.

Avoid constantly touching your hair throughout the day, too. Hands transfer moisture and natural oils much faster than most people realise. A lightweight finishing oil and a quick refresh with a brush are often all you need.

Great styling starts with great tools. My essentials are the Diva Pro Styling Atmos Dryer for fast, controlled drying and beautiful shine; a quality round or vent brush suited to your hair length; sectioning clips; a medium-tooth comb for even product distribution; and Unity Rollers to lock in volume and movement while the hair cools.

Professional tools don’t do the work for you—but they certainly make achieving salon-quality results much easier.