There’s a particular performance women with endometriosis get very good at: looking completely fine whilst everything inside is screaming otherwise. We know what it does to the body - pain, missed social events, fertility struggles - and that one in ten women in the UK are living with it. But there’s one cost that rarely makes the headlines: the impact on careers.

For 1.5 million of us in the UK, the workplace can be another battlefield, navigated quietly through sick days, whispered explanations, and the constant fear of being seen as unreliable. Symptoms may be invisible, but the professional consequences aren’t.

If this sounds dramatic, the numbers suggest otherwise. 50% per cent regularly miss work, 30% per cent take more than three days off a month, and many lose up to 16 hours a week. The scale is staggering. In fact, the number of women currently waiting in the UK just to see a gynaecologist is so high it could fill Wembley Stadium eight times over.

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Then there are the consequences that stretch far beyond a few missed meetings. One in six women with endometriosis leaves their careers entirely because of the condition. 28% say they’ve had to change or quit their job. And perhaps most telling of all, 40% say they fear losing their job altogether because of their symptoms.

Statistics alone can’t quite capture what it’s like to plan deadlines, meetings, and ambitions around a condition that can disrupt a day without warning.

Too often, endometriosis is packaged as “just” a gynaecological problem, rather than the full-body, systemic condition it is. With a cost to the UK economy of over £8 billion a year, the professional toll is glaring, and it’s time to break the silence.

The piece starts that conversation. We spoke with women whose endometriosis has taught them resilience, endurance, and the quiet skill of holding it together - all while unrelenting pain. Our goal? To give women the language, confidence, and evidence to advocate for themselves at work. Because managing a chronic condition shouldn’t mean sacrificing your professional life, and that’s a story worth telling.

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So, let’s get loud. And, for more on how to advocate for yourself in a medical setting, don't miss our guide from Dr Hazel Wallace.

The Career Cost of Endometriosis in 2026 is Shocking - and Not Spoken About Enough

Firstly, How Do Flare-Ups Actually Affect Women at Work?

If there’s one thing you can count on, endometriosis doesn’t respect a schedule. Just when your body lures you into a false sense of security, a flare-up will remind you who’s really holding the reins.

Martin Hirsch, endometriosis specialist and gynaecologist, explains that it comes down to inflammation. “Each month, misplaced endometrial-like tissue responds to hormones like the uterine lining - thickening and breaking down. But outside of the uterus, that blood and inflammatory material has nowhere to go.”

Ever sat at your desk rereading the same email three times, trying to remember the sentence you started five seconds ago, while quietly staring at the wall like it might hold the answer - welcome to endometriosis fatigue. If you’re wondering what this has to do with your condition, Hirsch puts it plainly: “The exhaustion you feel isn’t just poor sleep due to pain - chronic inflammation drains energy. Pain changes how the nervous system processes signals, creating the ‘brain fog’ many women describe: difficulty concentrating, slower thinking, forgetfulness.” And to top it off, if all of that wasn't already enough, hormonal changes can make it a whole lot worse.

Most symptoms are invisible, which is part of the problem. When no one can see what you’re dealing with, the pressure to keep going only adds another layer of anxiety. Hirsch explains: “Some women experience unpredictable spikes, making attendance inconsistent. Others can push through, but at reduced productivity - something we refer to as ‘presenteeism’”. One study shows women with endometriosis lose, on average, 11 work hours per week due to symptom flare-ups - comparable to people living with type 2 diabetes.

Endo veterans, this will sound painfully familiar. But for the uninitiated, it bears repeating: endometriosis isn’t just a gynaecological issue - it’s a full-body, full-time condition…and sadly it comes with no annual leave.

When Workplace Rules Don’t Work for Women with Endometriosis

Ask anyone in the endometriosis community, and you’ll likely hear the same thing: most days, it feels like the system is set up to work against us.

The modern 9-5 runs on efficiency, deadlines, and performance reviews, and sometimes, the unpredictability of endometriosis doesn’t always slot neatly into that system. The numbers reflect that reality.

Over half of women report career setbacks, and that constant gnawing feeling that their ambition is on hold, not because of a lack of talent, but because their body won’t cooperate. In fact, recent data shows that 27% of women say they missed out on promotions because of their symptoms.

The constant negotiation with our bodies stretches far into workplace culture and policies. A recent survey shows that few managers are trained to support menstrual or chronic conditions, and formal policies are rare. So many women keep symptoms to themselves, fearing the classic ‘but you look fine’ response.”

Harriette Wright, producer of the BAFTA-winning short film This Is Endometriosis, argues, “if workplaces truly understood the complexity of the disease and recognised the need for a multimodal treatment approach, the practical accommodations would be obvious.”

And yet, somehow, we keep showing up, finding our own rules, and carving out the space we need - because who else will?

Why Are Workplaces Still Failing Women with Endometriosis

We spoke to women who know this reality firsthand.

Sophie Richards, bestselling author and endometriosis campaigner, recalls feeling forced to choose between her health and being seen as committed.

“I've left workplaces in the past because I didn't feel properly supported. Now, I'm very open about it, but that confidence came later. What needs to change is the culture. We have to normalise the idea that health is relevant at work. How well someone feels directly impacts the quality of their work, and chronic conditions sometimes require flexibility or reasonable adjustments. That should not be controversial. There were moments when I had to decide whether to protect my health or push through, especially when flexible working was misunderstood.”

Now, she structures her work around her cycle, scheduling outward-facing tasks when she has the most energy and reserving low-energy days for behind-the-scenes work.

That experience of navigating work while managing symptoms is something many women recognise.

Amie Flynn, Head of Product at Mori and co-founder of Kuratd Studio, who echoes this experience. “When workplaces don’t understand that this is a whole-body condition, you feel like you have to hide what you're going through, which can impact confidence. I’ve had comments like ‘everyone gets period pain’ or ‘it can’t be that bad if you’re still working.’ That kind of dismissal makes you question yourself.”

Endometriosis has shaped how Amie leads, builds resilience, and even inspires her entrepreneurial spirit, designing products that genuinely support women navigating similar challenges. With her sister Bobbie, she’s even designed the first endo-friendly piece of denim.

What Can Change - and How Can Women Advocate for Themselves

If endometriosis makes showing up at work feel less like a job and more like steering through a rigged obstacle course, there’s a silver lining: women are finding real, practical ways to reclaim control, while the workplace slowly catches up. Sophie Smith, co-founder of Grand Aesthetics, knows exactly how this starts, and it’s self-advocacy.

“Looking back, living with endometriosis has influenced every inch of my career. I run my business and lead a team of 17, so there’s always a real responsibility to show up every day because people rely on me. This has shaped how I've learned to manage both my health and workload. The lack of a flexible environment I’ve seen has influenced what I’ve created. Feeling supported rather than judged can make the difference to someone’s ability to keep showing up and doing their job well, so this is why I say be your biggest advocate - don’t feel ashamed for telling someone what you’re going through - in fact, I suggest you do.”

Hirsch notes that while everyone’s experience is unique, there are strategies that can reduce flare-ups and their impact on your work life:

Anti-Inflammatory medication: Taking NSAIDs like ibuprofen or naproxen proactively can be more effective than waiting for pain to peak.

Taking NSAIDs like ibuprofen or naproxen proactively can be more effective than waiting for pain to peak. Heat therapy: A discreet heat patch relaxes pelvic muscles and eases pain during the day.

A discreet heat patch relaxes pelvic muscles and eases pain during the day. Gentle movement: Light stretching or short walks can reduce pelvic congestion and stiffness.

Light stretching or short walks can reduce pelvic congestion and stiffness. Hydration and regular meals : Stable blood sugar combats fatigue and nausea.

: Stable blood sugar combats fatigue and nausea. Pacing and micro-breaks: Intentional short pauses help manage pain and cognitive strain.

Intentional short pauses help manage pain and cognitive strain. Stress reduction techniques: Even 2-3 minutes of deep breathing or grounding exercises can dampen pain perception.

Even 2-3 minutes of deep breathing or grounding exercises can dampen pain perception. Music: Enjoyment signals in the brain can compete with pain signals, helping to reduce discomfort.

Navigating a chronic condition is messy, exhausting, and often unfair - but it’s also powerful. While we wait for workplaces to catch up, we must continue to carve our own boundaries, fight for the support we need, and be transparent.

Every conversation, every small adjustment, every strategy is a step forward. And yes, while the office bathroom floor can continue to be our unsung hero ( the blissful feeling of a cold tile to the cheek for that instant hit of relief) in the gaps left by stigma and absent policies, there is a community: a network of women sharing experience, advice, and solidarity.

So readers, grab your heating pad and settle in. With persistence, awareness, and the right tools, it’s not just possible to survive endometriosis at work, it’s possible to reclaim your health, career, and confidence.

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