Still thinking about Zendaya's rust orange Golden Globes dress? So are we

The new year has barely begun and Zendaya has not only sent fans into engagement speculation meltdown, but she’s also started a new trend.

The actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton burnt orange gown to the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles, put together by her long-term stylist Law Roach.

Writing on Instagram, Roach said the look was “In honor of Diahann, Eartha, Dorothy and Joyce…[sic]” referring to various Black icons of Old Hollywood. The satin gown had a fitted bodice and voluminous back train, with heeled pumps in the same fabric. Zendaya’s look was completed by a matching copper finger-waved hair do and jewellery by Bulgari.

Just when we thought this year was going to belong to Mocha Mousse, a new shade has entered the chat. Rust or burnt orange is a warm and flattering colour that will spice up a cold and bleak January, lasting well into the summer months.

Now, most of us don’t have a plethora of upcoming award shows to attend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t channel Zendaya’s style. We’ve rounded up the best burnt orange dresses to buy now — however, we can’t guarantee they’ll come with a giant diamond ring.

Shop burnt orange dresses

Reiss Jersey Ruched Midi Dress £118 (was £168) at Reiss Ruched? Asymmetric? Cut-out? And in rust orange? What can't this Reiss dress do.

Victoria Beckham Cami Satin Gown £581 (was £830) at Mytheresa This floor-length slip from Victoria Beckham is the perfect shade. Wear with statement jewellery and barely-there heels.

Omnes Marin Dress £40 (was £89) at Omnes We love the twist front detail on this Omnes dress. It could be worn alone or layered over a t-shirt or turtleneck for colder months.

Max Mara Elogio Satin Maxi Dress £256 (was £320) at Mytheresa This satin maxi from Max Mara will add a pop of colour to any outfit. Wear over jeans or leather trousers for a cool daytime look.

Galvan Kali Cutout Stretch-Knit Midi Dress £375 (was £750) at Net-a-Porter This Galvan dress screams beach holiday. The sculpted cups and halterneck detail simply must be worn by the pool.

Asos Design Ultimate Blouson Sleeve Pleated Maxi Dress £70 at ASOS This ASOS dress packs a punch. We love the pleated volume.

Forever New Sienna Satin Midi Dress £120 at John Lewis This Forever New dress is giving major wedding guest vibes. Buy now and wear to your next event.

Stine Goya Wool and Satin Midi Dress £345 at Harvey Nichols The two-tone effect of this Stine Goya dress makes it a stand-out choice. Wear with knee high brown boots and a chunky necklace.

Blaise London The Stella Maxi Dress £319 at Wolf & Badger A sequin take on rust orange, we are so here for this maxi dress by Blaise London.

Reformation Sadey Linen Dress £248 at Reformation This is a super easy to wear take on the trend from Reformation. The linen fabric will be cool and comfortable against your skin.