Still thinking about Zendaya's rust orange Golden Globes dress? So are we

How to get the look

Zendaya Golden Globes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in Buying Guides

The new year has barely begun and Zendaya has not only sent fans into engagement speculation meltdown, but she’s also started a new trend.

The actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton burnt orange gown to the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles, put together by her long-term stylist Law Roach.

Writing on Instagram, Roach said the look was “In honor of Diahann, Eartha, Dorothy and Joyce…[sic]” referring to various Black icons of Old Hollywood. The satin gown had a fitted bodice and voluminous back train, with heeled pumps in the same fabric. Zendaya’s look was completed by a matching copper finger-waved hair do and jewellery by Bulgari.

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

A photo posted by on

Just when we thought this year was going to belong to Mocha Mousse, a new shade has entered the chat. Rust or burnt orange is a warm and flattering colour that will spice up a cold and bleak January, lasting well into the summer months.

Now, most of us don’t have a plethora of upcoming award shows to attend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t channel Zendaya’s style. We’ve rounded up the best burnt orange dresses to buy now — however, we can’t guarantee they’ll come with a giant diamond ring.

Shop burnt orange dresses

Jersey Ruched Midi Dress in Rust
Reiss Jersey Ruched Midi Dress

Ruched? Asymmetric? Cut-out? And in rust orange? What can't this Reiss dress do.

Cami Satin Gown
Victoria Beckham Cami Satin Gown

This floor-length slip from Victoria Beckham is the perfect shade. Wear with statement jewellery and barely-there heels.

Marin Dress in Burnt Orange 6
Omnes Marin Dress

We love the twist front detail on this Omnes dress. It could be worn alone or layered over a t-shirt or turtleneck for colder months.

Elogio Satin Maxi Dress
Max Mara Elogio Satin Maxi Dress

This satin maxi from Max Mara will add a pop of colour to any outfit. Wear over jeans or leather trousers for a cool daytime look.

Kali Cutout Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
Galvan Kali Cutout Stretch-Knit Midi Dress

This Galvan dress screams beach holiday. The sculpted cups and halterneck detail simply must be worn by the pool.

Asos Design Ultimate Blouson Sleeve Pleated Maxi Dress With Deep V & Twist Back in Rust
Asos Design Ultimate Blouson Sleeve Pleated Maxi Dress

This ASOS dress packs a punch. We love the pleated volume.

Forever New Sienna Satin Midi Dress, Burnt Orange
Forever New Sienna Satin Midi Dress

This Forever New dress is giving major wedding guest vibes. Buy now and wear to your next event.

Wool and Satin Midi Dress
Stine Goya Wool and Satin Midi Dress

The two-tone effect of this Stine Goya dress makes it a stand-out choice. Wear with knee high brown boots and a chunky necklace.

The Stella Maxi - Rust by Blaise London
Blaise London The Stella Maxi Dress

A sequin take on rust orange, we are so here for this maxi dress by Blaise London.

Sadey Linen Dress
Reformation Sadey Linen Dress

This is a super easy to wear take on the trend from Reformation. The linen fabric will be cool and comfortable against your skin.

Metallic Tinsel Column Midaxi Dress
Warehouse Metallic Tinsel Column Midaxi Dress

This maxi dress from Warehouse will add both sparkle and colour to your wardrobe — win win.

Rebecca Jane Hill
Rebecca Jane Hill
Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

Latest