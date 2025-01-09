Still thinking about Zendaya's rust orange Golden Globes dress? So are we
How to get the look
The new year has barely begun and Zendaya has not only sent fans into engagement speculation meltdown, but she’s also started a new trend.
The actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton burnt orange gown to the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles, put together by her long-term stylist Law Roach.
Writing on Instagram, Roach said the look was “In honor of Diahann, Eartha, Dorothy and Joyce…[sic]” referring to various Black icons of Old Hollywood. The satin gown had a fitted bodice and voluminous back train, with heeled pumps in the same fabric. Zendaya’s look was completed by a matching copper finger-waved hair do and jewellery by Bulgari.
A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)
A photo posted by on
Just when we thought this year was going to belong to Mocha Mousse, a new shade has entered the chat. Rust or burnt orange is a warm and flattering colour that will spice up a cold and bleak January, lasting well into the summer months.
Now, most of us don’t have a plethora of upcoming award shows to attend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t channel Zendaya’s style. We’ve rounded up the best burnt orange dresses to buy now — however, we can’t guarantee they’ll come with a giant diamond ring.
Shop burnt orange dresses
Ruched? Asymmetric? Cut-out? And in rust orange? What can't this Reiss dress do.
This floor-length slip from Victoria Beckham is the perfect shade. Wear with statement jewellery and barely-there heels.
We love the twist front detail on this Omnes dress. It could be worn alone or layered over a t-shirt or turtleneck for colder months.
This satin maxi from Max Mara will add a pop of colour to any outfit. Wear over jeans or leather trousers for a cool daytime look.
This Galvan dress screams beach holiday. The sculpted cups and halterneck detail simply must be worn by the pool.
This ASOS dress packs a punch. We love the pleated volume.
This Forever New dress is giving major wedding guest vibes. Buy now and wear to your next event.
The two-tone effect of this Stine Goya dress makes it a stand-out choice. Wear with knee high brown boots and a chunky necklace.
A sequin take on rust orange, we are so here for this maxi dress by Blaise London.
This is a super easy to wear take on the trend from Reformation. The linen fabric will be cool and comfortable against your skin.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
The Sarabande x Selfridges pop-up is the one thing that'll tempt me out this January
Retail therapy at its best
By Penny Goldstone
-
Why J-Lo believes her marriage to Ben Affleck became a 'nightmare'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The significance behind William's message for Kate in her latest birthday portrait
By Jadie Troy-Pryde